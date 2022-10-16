Iran airs video from Evin prison hours after fire, tells Biden to stop interfering

1
Parisa Hafezi
·2 min read

By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian state television aired a video apparently showing that calm had returned to Tehran's Evin prison on Sunday after a fire broke out there overnight, as unrest sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody last month.

Iranian authorities said the workshop had been set on fire "after a fight among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft". Evin holds many detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality.

Asked about the prison fire, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters during a campaign trip on Saturday to Portland, Oregon that the Iranian government was "so oppressive" and that he was surprised by the courage of the Iranian protesters.

Iran's foreign ministry said Biden had interfered in state matters by showing support for the anti-government protests. The authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown.

Rights groups said at least 240 protesters had been killed in the anti-government protests, including 32 minors. Over 8,000 people had been arrested in 111 cities and towns, Iranian activist news agency HRANA said on Saturday.

Among the casualties have been teenage girls whose deaths have become a rallying cry for more demonstrations across the country.

Iran, which has blamed the violence on enemies at home and abroad, deny security forces have killed protesters. State media said on Saturday at least 26 members of the security forces had been killed by "rioters".

The protests have attracted international condemnation, with the United States, Canada and some European countries imposing sanctions on Iranian officials and organisations "involved in the clampdown on protesters".

"On Saturday ... Biden interfered in Iran's state matters by supporting the riots ... In recent days, the U.S. administration has tried desperately to inflame unrest in Iran under various excuses," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, ISNA reported.

The footage of Evin aired on state television showed firefighters inspecting a workshop with fire damage to the roof. It also showed inmates in their wards apparently "sleeping as calm has been restored".

State news agency IRNA said on Saturday eight people were injured in the fire at the Evin prison. But the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday that "no exact official figure of those injured or possible casualties have been published yet".

Video obtained by Reuters showed protesters marching amongst traffic towards Tehran's Evin prison on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Iran's notorious Evin prison, which holds criminal convicts as well as political detainees, has long been criticised by Western rights groups and was blacklisted by the U.S. government in 2018 for "serious human rights abuses".

The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to clerical rule since the 1979 revolution, with demonstrations spreading across the country and widespread calls for the downfall the Islamic Republic, even if the unrest does not seem close to toppling the system.

(Writing by Parisa HafeziEditing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Protestors gather in Sherman Oaks to demand regime change in Iran

    Protests continued over the weekend for a regime chance in Iran after Mahsa Amini, a 24-year-old Iranian woman, was killed while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

  • Iran's celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests

    Singers, actors, sports stars — the list goes on. Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and faced other harassment.

  • Iran officials say Tehran prison blaze has been extinguished

    A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital injured at least nine people but was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison.

  • Fire, gunshots at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A fire broke out on Saturday in Tehran's Evin prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire. State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman. The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, with demonstrations spreading across the country and some people chanting for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • Jagtar Singh Johal: Trial date for Scot facing terrorism charges

    The family of Jagtar Singh Johal claim he was abducted and tortured into making a false confession.

  • Biden signs executive order on abortion access

    In July, he admitted during a police interview through an interpreter that he raped the girl at least twice but later pleaded not guilty to the charges.

  • Biden knocks Truss economic plan, says not concerned about dollar strength

    PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday criticized British Prime Minister Liz Truss's original economic plan as a mistake and said he was not concerned about the strength of the soaring U.S. dollar. Truss on Friday fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and scrapped parts of their economic package after it sparked financial market turmoil, including a steep dive in the value of the pound. Biden, a Democrat, frequently criticizes conservative "trickle down" economic policies, associated in the United States with former President Ronald Reagan and Republicans.

  • Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests

    Protests have swept the country after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

  • State of Connecticut Awards Prestigious Bidding Privileges to Mammoth Security Inc.

    Mammoth Security Inc. today announced that it has been certified by the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services (DAS) as a Prequal

  • Russians use Iranian drones in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, says governor

    Invading Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with various types of weapons overnight on Oct. 14, including Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, head of the oblast’s military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said in a Telegram messenger post.

  • In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience

    Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for.

  • US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine

    The Biden administration will send Ukraine a new $725 million package of weapons and other military assistance, the White House said Friday, as the U.S. added to a flurry of aid announcements from European allies this week. The announcement comes on the heels of meetings at NATO, where defense leaders from Europe and around the world pledged weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine as Russia heightened its bombardment of Kyiv and other regions. Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for the weapons systems Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia, as the war stretches into its eighth month.

  • Biden said the Jan. 6 committee has made a 'fairly overwhelming' case and called the newly released footage 'devastating'

    "I think the testimony, the video are absolutely devastating," Biden said on Saturday during a trip to Oregon.

  • 15-year-old arrested after 5 killed in North Carolina shooting; Raleigh officer among victims

    Police in North Carolina continued to investigate a gunman’s motive Friday following a deadly Raleigh shooting that left five people dead.

  • 'It Was a Massacre': How Security Forces Cracked Down in Southeastern Iran

    Some of the wounded tried to crawl away to escape the gunfire. Others bled to death on prayer mats as people tried to drag them to safety. But the snipers and officers kept pulling their triggers, firing bullet after bullet into men and young boys at a worship area where Friday Prayer had been underway. The horrific scene unfolded Sept. 30 in Zahedan, a city in southeastern Iran that is home to the ethnic Baluch minority, after a small group of worshippers emerged from the Great Mosalla prayer c

  • Key Takeaways From Xi Jinping’s Two-Hour Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomySecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedPresident Xi Jinping delivered a wide-ranging speech Sunday laying out the Communist Party’s agenda for China over the next five year

  • RNC chair predicts the Senate will be narrowly split following the midterms, Oz will surpass Fetterman, and the GOP will retire Pelosi as House Speaker

    Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, said she thinks the Senate will be very tight and that the Republican party will prevail.

  • Events in Iran since Mahsa Amini's arrest and death in custody

    Iran's clerical rulers have faced the biggest protests in years since Mahsa Amini died last month in the custody of the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. Sept. 13 - Mahsa Amini, from Iran's Kurdistan region, is detained by morality police in Tehran, the Iranian capital, because of her "inappropriate attire". President Ebrahim Raisi demands an investigation.

  • John Legend Shares Adorable Family Video — See Their Matching Outfits!

    The "All Of Me" singer wrote in the post's caption, "Luna, Miles and Mommy approve the new LEGEND jackets!"

  • Tearful mourners mark Defenders Day in Ukraine

    STORY: Dozens of people brought flowers to pay respects to the servicemen killed in action.In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending the country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized cities, and damaged the global economy.Ukrainian forces have made advances in recent weeks, but Russia has carried out heavy air strikes that hit energy facilities and apartment blocks this week.