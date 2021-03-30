Iran rejects ending 20% enrichment before U.S. lifts sanctions-state TV

·2 min read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Iran will not stop its 20% uranium enrichment before the United States lifts all sanctions, Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed official as saying on Tuesday in reaction to a U.S. media report that Washington would offer a new proposal to jump-start talks.

The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal, under which economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies.

"A senior Iranian official tells Press TV that Tehran will stop its 20-percent uranium enrichment only if the U.S. lifts ALL its sanctions on Iran first," state-run Press TV said on its website.

"The official said Tehran will further reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal if the U.S. does not lift all sanctions, warning that Washington is rapidly running out of time," it added.

Politico said a U.S. proposal, the details of which it said are still being worked out, would ask Iran to halt some of its nuclear activities, such as work on advanced centrifuges and the enrichment of uranium to 20% purity, in exchange for some relief from U.S. economic sanctions.

U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions in retaliation.

The odds any progress to revive the deal before Iran holds a presidential election in June have dwindled after Tehran opted to take a tougher stance before returning to talks, officials have said. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Piers Morgan says internet trolls threatened to murder him in front of his children over Meghan Markle row

    Piers Morgan left "Good Morning Britain" after comments he made about Meghan Markle sparked thousands of complaints.

  • Brazil's foreign minister, who bashed China and praised Trump, resigns

    Ernesto Araújo’s resignation ends the most calamitous chapter in the history of the country’s diplomacy, critics say Brazil’s foreign minister, Ernesto Araújo, at a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters Jair Bolsonaro’s ultraconservative foreign minister has resigned after a rebellion from diplomats and lawmakers who accused him of demolishing Brazil’s international reputation and putting Brazilian lives at risk by vandalizing relations with China and the US during the coronavirus pandemic. Ernesto Araújo, a 53-year-old career diplomat famed for his bashing of Xi Jinping’s China and devotion to Donald Trump, tendered his resignation on Monday, ending what critics call the most calamitous chapter in the history of Brazilian diplomacy. “One thing’s for sure, he’s the worst foreign minister Brazil has ever had,” said Celso Amorim, who held the post between 2003 and 2011. Just hours after Araújo’s resignation, defence minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva announced he was also leaving government, a shock move that added to the sense of crisis surrounding the Bolsonaro administration, which is facing growing domestic anger over its catastrophic response to Covid. Araújo was picked as foreign minister in November 2018, a fortnight after Bolsonaro’s stunning presidential election win, despite never having served as an ambassador. Under his watch, Brazil’s internationally respected foreign office – known as Itamaraty after the 19th-century Rio palace it once occupied – took a hard-right tack on issues such as reproductive rights and the environment and became a bunker of hardcore Bolsonarian ideologues. Brazil courted rightwing nationalists such as Donald Trump and the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán, and ditched its hard-won position as a global climate leader. Araújo and other top Bolsonaristas, including the president’s son, Eduardo, also trashed ties with Beijing. Brazil’s top diplomat – who once declared Trump “the saviour of the west” – repeatedly assailed China’s Communist party leaders and called coronavirus the “communavirus”. More recently Araújo irked Joe Biden by calling the pro-Trump extremists who stormed the Capitol “upstanding citizens” and taking a holiday during the US president’s inauguration. Jamil Chade, a Geneva-based journalist who covers Brazilian diplomacy, said diplomats had long regarded their boss’s submissiveness to Trump and the Bolsonaro family with disdain. Among foreign envoys Araújo – who has pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the origins of Covid – generated “perplexity”. But opposition to Araújo’s 27-month stint as minister finally exploded this month with the deterioration of Brazil’s Covid catastrophe, which has killed more than 312,000 Brazilians. Many blamed Araújo’s mishandling of relations with China, India and the US for Brazil’s failure to secure sufficient quantities of vaccines and vaccine components. During a parliamentary hearing last week senators chided the foreign minister with one telling him: “Quit, you’ll save lives”. Days later diplomats broke ranks in an open letter denouncing the “serious harm” Araújo was doing to Brazilian interests. One exasperated diplomat told the Folha de São Paulo newspaper that Araújo, once considered an “eccentric loony”, was now widely seen as a “nefarious, criminal character”. On Sunday, with Bolsonaro under growing pressure to sack Araújo, one senator, Kátia Abreu, declared: “Brazil cannot keep showing the face of a delinquent to the world.” Amorim, who served under former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, saw little hope of a major foreign policy shift under Araújo’s successor given that Bolsonaro would remain in charge. “In the best hypothesis we’ll go from awful to very bad,” he predicted, adding: “Brazil is utterly isolated … It will take a long time to recover our credibility.” Chade said Araújo left a toxic legacy of politically-driven witch-hunts, upended allegiances and unpaid embassy rents: “He leaves Itamaraty in ruins.” “Ernesto’s departure doesn’t ensure Brazil’s foreign policy will change,” Chade added, “but there is no way of changing Brazilian foreign policy without Ernesto Araújo going.”

  • Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim

    U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday. Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump had done, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said.

  • India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

    India recorded 56,211 new cases of coronavirus, a slight dip from the country's record-breaking tallies over the last three days, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday. The country's tally dipped below the 60,000 mark after three days, a Reuters tally showed, with its richest state, Maharashtra, accounting for more than 31,000 of the 56,211 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 271, and 162,114 have died so far in the pandemic, the health ministry said.

  • Borrower wins discharge of $41K in student loans

    Yahoo Finance's Aarthi Swaminathan joined Yahoo Finance to discuss if Congress will ever pass student loan forgiveness as one borrower wins a discharge of $41,000 in student loans.

  • Missed your turn? 'Recalculate' your career route

    NEW YORK (Reuters) - "Recalculating," as the GPS often tells us when we are driving, may be our best career strategy after a year of uncertainty. Lindsey Pollak, author of "Recalculating: Navigate Your Career Through the Changing World of Work," discussed with Reuters how to adapt and thrive when life is unpredictable.

  • Taiwan Exhibitors Join Forces to Launch Bole Film Production Firm

    Taiwan’s four top cinema exhibition chains have joined forces to launch new feature movie production company Bole Film. The company aims to bring between three and five new films per year to market. Bole is backed by VieShow Cinemas, Showtime Cinemas, Ambassador Theatres, and Shin Kong Cinemas, with the support of Taiwanese Creative Content Agency (TAICCA)’s National […]

  • Covid: Brazil ministers replaced in major cabinet reshuffle

    President Bolsonaro has seen his popularity plummet amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

  • US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests

    The Biden administration said Monday it's looking at “additional actions” that the United Nations might take to respond to North Korea’s recent missile tests. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield wasn’t specific about what those actions might entail, but noted that the UN Security Council had met last week and renewed the mandate of experts who monitor sanctions against the North. The council is also expected to hold closed-door discussions on North Korea on Tuesday.

  • Serena Williams Says Marriage ‘Is Not Bliss’ Without Work

    The tennis star has been married to Alexis Ohanian since 2017.

  • Luxury Sales Outpace Broader Market in Toronto’s Housing Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- As a record-breaking surge in Toronto home sales starts to spark concern that a bubble may be forming, one part of the market in Canada’s largest city is running even hotter than the rest: the luxury end.Sales of homes worth more than C$4 million ($3.2 million) surged 157% in January and February from a year earlier, brokerage Sotheby’s International Realty Canada said in a report released Tuesday. By contrast, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board for the same period showed sales across all price ranges rose 52%.“There’s a huge pent-up buyer demand that’s existing at all areas of the market right now,” Don Kottick, chief executive officer of Sotheby’s Canadian real estate unit, said by phone.Among the luxury properties that changed hands in the first two months of the year, five sold for over C$10 million, compared with just one a year earlier, according to Sotheby’s.“When you get to that point, you get to be fairly affluent,” Kottick said, so buyers “might have just jumped up in the price range just because of the lack of inventory in the lower ranges.”Far from triggering a long-feared housing crash, the Covid-19 pandemic has instead pushed Canada’s market to new highs. Job losses have been concentrated among people who rent, while higher-paid professionals able to work from home have taken advantage of record-low mortgage rates to scoop up bigger living spaces.Those high earners are favoring detached homes. When condos are removed from the mix, Sotheby’s data show a 203% jump in sales.Risk WarningAccelerating price appreciation sparked by Toronto’s buying frenzy is raising alarms. Last week, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. bumped up its risk assessment for the city, saying the market is highly vulnerable to a sharp drop in prices. The agency also warned of overheating at the national level as buyers look farther afield for homes.Home purchases surged even as immigration ground to a halt during the pandemic. The federal government’s plan to increase its targets for new arrivals may give the housing market a fresh boost, particularly at the high end, according to Kottick of Sotheby’s.“There’s a lot of high-net-worth individuals that are looking to come to Canada because of the stable environment that we have and the fact we are a global destination,” he said. “So I’m very optimistic about how the luxury market is going to remain strong.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Economists weigh in on the merits of net-zero climate goals: survey

    A growing number of climate economists say the world should take "immediate and drastic action" to tackle climate change, according to a survey published Tuesday. Failing to do so could cost the world some $1.7 trillion a year by the middle of this decade, escalating to about $30 trillion a year by 2075, according to estimations by the 738 economists from around the world surveyed by New York University's Institute for Policy Integrity. "People joke about how economists can't agree on most things," said Derek Sylvan, the institute's strategy director and one of the authors of the survey.

  • The Latest: Trump blasts Fauci and Birx as 'self-promoters'

    Former President Donald Trump is slamming two of his most prominent coronavirus advisers. Fauci is the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, and in a statement released Monday evening, Trump calls him “the king of ’flip-flops.” Birx managed the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, and Trump says she “is a proven liar with very little credibility left.”

  • Canada to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, require new risk analysis

    Canadian health officials said on Monday they would stop offering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people under age 55 and require a new analysis of the shot's benefits and risks based on age and gender. No such cases have been reported in Canada, with about 307,000 AstraZeneca doses administered. "We are pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccine to adults under 55 years of age pending further risk benefit analysis," Canada's deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo said at a media briefing.

  • Palau president visits Taiwan amid Chinese pressure

    The president of the Pacific island nation of Palau was visiting Taiwan on Tuesday along with the U.S. ambassador to his country, a show of solidarity as China increases diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan. Palau President Surangel Whipps was scheduled to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during his visit Tuesday. The presence of the U.S. ambassador to Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, was a further sign of Washington’s support for Taiwan, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations between the two.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off a list of names, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell claims Trump will 'be back in office in August' in Steve Bannon podcast rant

    The MyPillow CEO launched into a rant on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, baselessly claiming that Trump will 'be back in office in August'.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

    Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area fired a heavier calibre weapon than usual on Monday towards protesters crouching behind a barricade of sand bags, witnesses said.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • The minimum wage would be $44 per hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.