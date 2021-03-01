Iran rejects European Union's invitation to discuss nuclear deal with U.S.

Catherine Garcia
·1 min read

Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday said the country will not participate in an informal meeting with the United States and European powers to discuss reviving the nuclear deal.

The European Union offered to hold the talks, but this is "not the time" for such a gathering, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said. Under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal, and reimposed economic sanctions. Iran refused to renegotiate and instead began ignoring its commitments under the deal.

Tehran has said in order for there to be talks, the U.S. must lift sanctions, which the U.S. has ruled out. A White House spokesperson said on Sunday the U.S. will consult with the other countries that signed the nuclear deal — the United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Germany — to determine "the best way forward."

More stories from theweek.com
5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventure
The forgotten nuclear threat
6 homes with make believe features

Recommended Stories

  • Team Biden About to Start Its First Talks With the Taliban

    GettyPresident Biden’s Afghanistan negotiator has begun a diplomatic trip that will include the first meeting of the new administration with the Taliban, sources familiar confirmed to The Daily Beast.The State Department did not immediately provide comment on the agenda Zalmay Khalilzad is bringing to the Taliban, which belatedly resumed peace talks with the U.S. client Afghan government last week. Khalilzad will first travel to Kabul for meetings with an Afghanistan government whose viability in a post-American Afghanistan is an open question. He’ll also visit other crucial regional capitals.Khalilzad “will resume discussions on the way ahead with the Islamic Republic and Afghan leaders, Taliban representatives, and regional countries whose interests are best served by the achievement of a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” a State Department official said.Khalilzad, who has been an Afghanistan envoy for three different presidents, arrives in the region at a pivotal time. Two months remain before the Doha Accord, the deal Khalilzad negotiated with the Taliban last year, requires a full U.S. troop withdrawal. There is enormous international speculation over whether Biden will abide by a deal that extricates the U.S. from a 20-year war it will not admit it has lost.She Helped Escalate an Endless War. Will She End It?“I find that leaving right now is more compelling than it’s ever been in the past,” said Carter Malkasian, who has advised the U.S. military in Afghanistan for more than a decade.Almost immediately upon entering office, Biden placed the Afghanistan deal, struck by the Trump administration, under review. It represents the first critical foreign-policy decision of his presidency. While the review is reportedly nearing its terminal phase, sources familiar with it or close to the administration have said nothing – only that it is not completed, a course of action has not been decided, and they consider the process rigorous.Biden, an opponent of escalation in Afghanistan when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, is under significant elite pressure to forestall a pullout stipulated for May 1. Both Democratic foreign-policy eminances and prestige think-tank panels have urged a delay. “Keeping U.S. troops beyond May while sustaining Doha is possible,” argued Lisa Curtis.Curtis was the senior Afghanistan official on Trump’s National Security Council. She’s a critic of what she calls the “flawed peace deal” Khalilzad negotiated at Trump’s behest, as the obligations it places on the United States—the withdrawal—are more specific than for the Taliban, which is supposed to stop Afghanistan from being a staging ground for international terrorism and enter a dialogue with the Afghanistan government to resolve the country’s political future. Negotiators like Khalilzad should “emphasize [Doha’s] sections on a comprehensive ceasefire and political roadmap,” Curtis said.But delaying the pullout risks blowing up the only diplomatic way out of Afghanistan. “If Biden tears up the agreement, he will own the consequences, and the consequences will not be good,” said Christopher Kolenda, a retired Army colonel who in 2017 and 2018 conducted preparatory diplomacy with the Taliban in Doha.Curtis, Kolenda and all other Afghanistan observers agree on a basic fact, if not its implications. The Taliban, which kept up attacks on Afghan forces after signing the U.S. accord, have put themselves in place for a massive offensive that the U.S., its allies and the Afghanistan government may not be able to repel. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the Taliban have closed in on several of Afghanistan’s major cities and control the vital roads to many of them. Whatever Doha envisioned for a Taliban-Afghanistan government path to reconciliation, this is not that. The Taliban, having functionally defeated the U.S. at war, now appear on the horizon of outright victory.“They’re in position for a major offensive. That offensive will include mass-casualty attacks on Americans if we miss the deadline,” said Barnett Rubin, another longtime Afghanistan adviser to the U.S. and the United Nations. “They might be prepared to extend, but if we unilaterally say we’re not satisfied with you so we’re not leaving, that’s what they’ll do. And the muscle memory of the U.S. government is to do that.”Kolenda and other longtime Afghanistan observers argue that attempting to defer the pullout will have precisely the violent effect that Curtis and her side argues will follow the pullout. The Taliban, they argue, would likely see that the U.S. cannot be trusted to keep its word—friction between Washington and Kabul in 2012 doomed an earlier peace process in its infancy—ending any hope of a negotiated end to the war, to say nothing of a secure departure for the remaining U.S. troop presence.“If you’re the Biden administration, would you rather depart as agreed in a safe, orderly manner while leaning into a peace process, or would you prefer the optics of C-17s screaming out of Bagram on the heels of a Taliban offensive like Saigon 1975?” Kolenda said. “I don’t hear the stay-forever crowd talking about the possibility of a humiliating exit.”Curtis acknowledged that the Taliban abandoning diplomacy and attacking U.S. troops again “is a risk.” But, she said, “What is our goal and our objective? We don’t want a terrorist safe haven to reemerge. It’s not just covering us for a safe exit.”Malkasian, more than most, has spent many years attempting to prevent the reemergence of such a safe haven. He sees the risk of a subsequent terrorist attack launched from Afghanistan soil as a “bearable” one— something now grimly proven by COVID-19. “For a good number of days in the winter, we were losing more people per day than we lost on 9/11,” he said. “That means leaving is a viable strategy.”While the review is closely held, the early indications out of the Biden administration and its allies have not suggested an intention to stick with the scheduled pullout.On February 12, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said among the issues the review will examine are “whether the Taliban are fulfilling their commitments relating to counterterrorism, reducing violence, engaging in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan Government and other stakeholders.” On February 19, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after meeting with NATO allies, said he sought a “responsible and sustainable end to this war” rather than emphasizing the deal currently in place. This past week, Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), the Democratic chairman of the armed-services committee and a crucial White House ally, advocated for delaying withdrawal. A source described as familiar with the review told Vox that a full withdrawal is “off the table.”“I think the steps the president has taken, in terms of hinting that we might not pull the rest of our troops out on the 1st of May, is exactly right,” Bob Gates, the former Obama and George W. Bush defense secretary, told The Washington Post on Friday. “We may be in a position where we have to tell ourselves we will have an ongoing presence in Afghanistan for some period of time.”Rubin believes there is a way to sell the Taliban on a one-time troop extension of six months—something he acknowledges could backfire, but something he considers possible owing to the six-month delay between the February accord and the September commencement of pivotal Taliban-Afghan government negotiations, which have proceeded haltingly.The Taliban still want things from the U.S.-led coalition, Rubin pointed out, such as additional prisoner releases and the removal of sanctions placed on it not only by Washington but by the United Nations. Additionally, the administration can take advantage of recently energetic regional diplomacy, particularly by Russia, to accelerate the peace process. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, pledged a “robust and regional diplomatic effort” in a call last month to his Afghan counterpart, but it has yet to publicly manifest.“If one tries to extend the timeline, it should be cast as ‘we’re fully intending to leave Afghanistan, we have this agreement, we want to see it’s fully met, and then we’re returning to a timeline for us to fully leave,’” urged Malkasian. “There is no peace in Afghanistan as long as we stay. We are a driver of violence. The Taliban is able to cast us as an occupying power and it drives them to fight us. That doesn’t mean all Afghans, it’s just enough to get a critical mass to fight. If we want a peace agreement, we have to be willing to leave Afghanistan.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iran dismisses idea of talks with EU and U.S. to revive 2015 nuclear deal

    Iran on Sunday ruled out holding an informal meeting with the United States and other major powers to discuss ways to salvage the unravelling 2015 nuclear deal, insisting Washington must first lift all its unilateral sanctions. "Considering the recent actions and statements by the United States and three European powers, Iran does not consider this the time to hold an informal meeting with these countries, which was proposed by the EU foreign policy chief," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to Iranian media.

  • Iran rejects nuclear talks with U.S., for now

    A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that conditions are not ripe for informal nuclear talks between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers.Why it matters: The Biden administration had proposed the talks as part of its efforts to negotiate a path back to the 2015 nuclear deal. The White House expressed disappointment with Iran's response, but said it remained willing to engage with Tehran.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying:“There has been no change in the U.S. position and behavior yet, and the Biden administration has not only not abandoned Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure, but has not even announced its commitment to fulfilling its overall commitments as part of the nuclear deal," said Iranian spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh.He added Iran won't re-negotiate the nuclear deal and reiterated Iran's longstanding insistence that the U.S. start the process by removing sanctions."While we are disappointed at Iran’s response, we remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the nuclear deal commitments," a White House spokesman said."We will be consulting with our P5+1 partners on the best way forward," the spokesman added, referring to the other parties to the nuclear deal: China, Russia, the U.K., France and Germany.Between the lines: The Iranian response to the U.S. proposal seems to be connected to a diplomatic effort by the U.S. and European signatories to pass a resolution against Iran at an upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).The resolution is expected to criticize Iran for curtailing the access of nuclear inspectors.The state of play: The Biden administration says it'll return the U.S. to the 2015 deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance by reversing its recent nuclear steps. The main sticking point is the sequencing of those moves. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump grasps for relevance in first post-presidential speech at CPAC

    Twice-impeached ex-president used speech at rightwing event to propagate the lie of a ‘rigged’ 2020 election and hinted at 2024 run Donald Trump at CPAC in Orlando, Florida, on 28 February. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images An embittered Donald Trump has used his first post-presidential speech to propagate the lie of a “rigged” election in 2020 and hint that he might try to beat Democrats “for a third time” in 2024. Grasping for continued relevance, Trump returned to his political comfort zone by fearmongering about immigrants and unleashing angry tirades against Joe Biden, his Republican critics and the media. The twice-impeached former president, greeted by wild cheers at the biggest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives in Orlando, Florida, falsely asserted: “Illegal aliens and dead people are voting, and many other horrible things are happening that are too voluminous to even mention, but people know. “I mean, it’s being studied and the level of dishonesty is not to be believed. We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process that must be fixed immediately. This election was rigged and the supreme court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it.” The crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where the “big lie” took root and flourished over the past four days, chanted: “You won! You won!” Trump replied bluntly: “We did.” The 45th president spent two months falsely claiming that last November’s election was stolen, culminating in a deadly insurrection by his supporters at the US Capitol on 6 January. In fact Biden won by a margin of 7m votes and state officials, courts and Trump’s own attorney general found no significant irregularities. Trump criticised judges for not having “the guts” to intervene. And earlier, in an apparent ad lib, he made clear that he still does not accept the legitimacy of Biden’s victory. “Actually, as you know they just lost the White House,” he said of Democrats before hinting that he could seek revenge. “But who knows, who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time.” It was typical Trump showmanship and the room erupted in cheers and applause. He went on to call for sweeping electoral reforms including the abolition of early voting and tougher voter rules, widely seen as measures that would have a disproportionate impact on people of colour. Trump, who launched his first campaign for president in June 2015 with racist statements about Mexican immigrants and the need for a border wall, defaulted to that issue as he fiercely denounced Biden. “We all knew that the Biden administration was going to be bad – but none of us imagined just how bad they would be, and how far left they would go … Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history. He continued: “In just one short month we have gone from ‘America first’ to ‘America last’,” citing a “new and horrible crisis on our southern border … Biden’s radical immigration policies aren’t just illegal – they are immoral, they are heartless, and they are a betrayal of our nation’s core values”. He also demanded the that his successor open schools despite the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said: “The Biden administration is actually bragging about the education they are providing to migrant children on the border, while at the same, time millions of American children are having their futures destroyed by Joe Biden’s anti-science school closures.” Wearing blue suit, white shirt and red tie, Trump walked on stage just before 5pm to a standing ovation from hundreds of supporters bunched together indoors with few face masks at what looked dangerously like a coronavirus super-spreader event. Trump began: “Hello, CPAC. Do you miss me yet?” He pledged: “I want you to know that I am going to continue to fight right by your side,” but made clear he would do so as the standard bearer of the Republican party. “It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party. That was fake news.” He went on to call for a purge of the Republican critics who voted for his impeachment after the US Capitol mob violence, including “warmonger” Liz Cheney, the No 3 Republican in the House of Representatives. He insisted: “The Republican party is united. The only division is between a handful of Washington DC establishment political hacks and everybody else all over the country.” Trump said he would support “smart, tough” Republican leaders. In a comeback speech that lasted an hour and a half there were many familiar lines from old speeches, including tirades against the the Iran nuclear deal, “forever wars”, renewable energy, big tech companies and the Washington establishment. But he also found some new prejudices to flaunt, with misinformed transphobia. After using his arms to imitate a weightlifter, he said: “Young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. It’s not good for women, it’s not good for women’s sports which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are.” Trump rounded off with another tease about his future ambitions, telling the crowd: “With your help we will take back the House, we will win the Senate and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. And I wonder who that will be. I wonder who that will be. Who, who, who will that be? I wonder.” Earlier on Sunday, the Republican congressman Jim Jordan said of him: “The leader of the conservative movement, the leader of the ‘American first’ movement, the leader of the Republican party and, I hope, on January 20, 2025, he is once again the leader of our great country.” But the annual CPAC straw poll found that only 55% of attendees want Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024, ahead of Florida governor Ron DeSantis at 21% (the conference is taking place in Florida), South Dakota governor Kristi Noem at 4% and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley at 3%. Evan McMullin, executive director of Stand Up Republic and a former presidential candidate, tweeted in response: “It’s still ‘his party,’ but there’s a growing number ready for something new.”

  • Iran says it will not meet US for informal talks on saving nuclear deal

    Iran said Sunday it does not consider the time to be "suitable" for an informal meeting - proposed by Europe and involving the US - on the embattled 2015 nuclear deal. The European Union's political director earlier this month proposed the informal meeting involving Iran and the United States. US President Joe Biden's administration has accepted in principle. Following Biden's election, Washington, the European parties to the deal - France, Germany and Britain - and Tehran have been trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord, which granted Iran international sanctions relief in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme. The accord has been nearing collapse since former president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. "Considering the recent positions and actions of the United States and the three European countries, (Iran) does not consider the time suitable to hold the informal meeting proposed by the European coordinator", foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement. "There has still been no change in the US positions and behaviour yet," he added, saying the Biden administration has continued "Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure". Biden has signalled readiness to revive the deal, but insists Iran first return to all its nuclear commitments, most of which it suspended in response to the sanctions, while Tehran demands Washington take the first step by scrapping the sanctions. The US "has not even announced its commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities" under the deal and the United Nations Security Council resolution that enshrined it, Khatibzadeh said. He added: "America must end its illegal and unilateral sanctions and return to its (deal) commitments. This needs neither negotiations nor resolutions." Iran "will answer action with action, and just as it will return to (deal) commitments in accordance with the lifting of sanctions, it will respond to hostile actions and behaviours in the same way". Iran last Tuesday started to restrict some site inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog, in continuation of suspended nuclear commitments in response to the US failure to lift its sanctions. Khatibzadeh said Tehran would continue to consult with other parties to the nuclear agreement, and European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell "in his capacity as the (deal) coordinator, both bilaterally and multilaterally".

  • Psaki defends Biden's response to Khashoggi report amid calls for harsher action against Saudi crown prince

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday defended President Biden's response to a United States intelligence report that directly linked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but questions over whether the administration went far enough seem likely to remain. The Biden administration announced sanctions on dozens of Saudis involved in Khashoggi's killing, but did not include any direct penalties on the crown prince. Psaki said "historically" presidential administrations have not imposed sanctions on leaders of foreign governments with whom the U.S. has diplomatic relations. "We believe there are more effective ways to make sure this doesn't happen again," she told CNN's Dana Bash, adding that the White House wants to leave room to work with Riyadh on areas where the two governments agree. "Do you feel like justice has... been done when it comes specifically to the crown prince and his role in the brutal murder of a journalist?" @DanaBashCNN presses WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki on Biden's failure to directly sanction the Saudi crown prince over Jamal Khashoggi. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/s5UVeAeNsl — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 28, 2021 Bash seemed unconvinced by Psaki's explanation, questioning if Biden's response really holds the crown prince accountable, and she wasn't alone. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that Biden deserves "credit" for the sanctions that were announced and acknowledged it's a challenging situation for the new administration, but said "there ought to be something additional" focused on Salman. Portman's fellow Ohioan Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) agreed further steps are needed to hold the Saudi royal family accountable, though he told a skeptical Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet the Press that he doesn't think Friday's sanctions represent the final say on the matter. More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threat6 homes with make believe features

  • Iran rejects informal talks with US on restoring nuclear deal

    ‘The time isn’t ripe,’ says foreign ministry as it calls for end to US sanctions

  • Israel says initial assessment is Iran behind explosion on Israeli-owned ship

    Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday his "initial assessment" was that Iran was responsible for an explosion on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman. The ship, a vehicle-carrier named MV Helios Ray, suffered an explosion between Thursday and Friday morning. A U.S. defence official in Washington said the blast left holes above the waterline in both sides of the hull.

  • Cape Town: Pictures of how Muslim worship helps quell South African ganglands

    A team of Islamic scholars in South Africa is on a mission to some dangerous and drug-infested areas.

  • Game Recap: Bucks 105, Clippers 100

    Led by Giannis Antetokounmpos 36 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, the Bucks defeated the Clippers, 105-100. Additionally for the Bucks, Khris Middleton added 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Paul George tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 21-13 on the season, while the Clippers fall to 24-12.

  • Israeli team in Greece probing ship suspected of oil spill, ministry says

    Israel has sent investigators to Greece to inspect a ship suspected of causing an oil spill that has covered much of Israel's shoreline with tar, the Environment Protection Ministry said on Saturday. Israel has been looking at a spill from a ship that passed about 50 km (30 miles) offshore on Feb. 11 as the possible source of what environmental groups are calling a disaster for wildlife. "We will ... use all means until we find the environmental perpetrator responsible for the pollution," Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement.

  • Clippers look lost late against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bucks in defeat

    Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo played like a two-time NBA MVP, spearheading a late charge by the Bucks to send the Clippers to a 105-100 loss.

  • Recovering a Family Legacy, and a World-Class Bourbon

    Over the last decade or so, the bourbon industry has experienced a boom that is unparalleled across the rest of the liquor world. Collectors line up outside their local liquor stores hours before opening just for the chance to purchase an allocated bottle (I am guilty). And Pappy Van Winkle—the 15- to 23-year-old bourbon emblazoned with the face of Pappy himself — is the gold standard against which all others are judged. Bourbon has several immutable characteristics: It must be made in the United States (but it needn’t be made in Kentucky, although 95 percent of the world’s bourbon is made in the Bluegrass State); it must be 51 percent corn; it must be aged in a new, charred-oak barrel; and it cannot enter the barrel at higher than 125 proof. In Pappyland: A Story of Family, Fine Bourbon, and the Things That Last, Wright Thompson tells a story about bourbon that is often lost in the furor surrounding the industry. In fact, this is not really a book about the bourbon industry, though there is enough about bourbon in it to satisfy your everyday connoisseur. But that’s not what makes it such an enthralling read. In following Julian P. Van Winkle III, the president of the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, through his ancestral grounds in the rolling bluegrass hills of Central Kentucky, Wright tells the reader about the things that make bourbon special: family, friendships, and history. Julian P. “Pappy” Van Winkle Sr. (our Julian’s grandfather) began his career as a whiskey wholesaler for the W. L. Weller & Sons distillery. After W. L. Weller’s passing, Pappy and his coworker Alex Farnsley purchased the company, and after Prohibition ended, the two merged with Arthur Stitzel’s distillery to create the Stitzel-Weller Distillery, which opened on Derby Day in 1935. Trouble descended on the Van Winkles after Pappy died in 1965. Pappy’s mantra was “We make fine bourbon at a profit if we can, at a loss if we must, but always fine bourbon.” That mantra did not continue to the next generation. Julian Jr. and his sister split Pappy’s 51 percent stake in the Van Winkle distillery. As bourbon sales spiraled downward nationwide, the family that owned a 49 percent stake wanted to sell the company. They convinced Julian Jr.’s sister that she wanted the same. Faced with a fractured family, Julian Jr. stopped opposing the sale, and in 1972, the company (and all of the Van Winkle family heirlooms) was purchased by conglomerate Norton Simon. Pappyland begins at the 2017 Kentucky Oaks, where Thompson watches Julian mingle with friends, family, and admirers at Churchill Downs. At this point, Thompson and Julian are all but strangers. Over the next 200 pages, Thompson takes the reader on a journey through Kentucky, and through time. He and Julian travel to the old Van Winkle family distillery — now owned by a conglomerate that makes Blade and Bow Bourbon — for a Derby Eve party. The two sneak away from the party to explore the historic grounds where Julian spent so much time as a child. There is a sort of melancholy. The heir to what is now the most sought-after bourbon on earth is, in a sense, a stranger in his own land. That is the case throughout the book, whether it be at the old Stitzel-Weller distillery, or at the old bottling plant in Lawrenceburg where Julian launched his fledgling effort to revitalize Pappy’s bourbon. In the late 1980s Diageo, the multinational beverage company that then owned the old Stitzel-Weller distillery, decided to sell off (for as low as $200 each) some of the last barrels of the bourbon that Pappy distilled. Julian bought as many barrels as he could afford and began bottling one of the world’s first 20-year-old bourbons. He decided to pay homage to his family and to the old distillery: He named the bourbon “Van Winkle Family Reserve” and slapped a picture of Pappy on the label. When Julian and Thompson arrive at the old Lawrenceburg bottling plant, they meet with the current owner of the facility, a man who has used his backwoods ingenuity to convert the storage room of the old bottling plant into his home. The plant is a little worse for the wear — not so different from how it looked when Julian spent his days bottling bourbon there. Back then, he says, the building “looked less like a place to make fine bourbon and more like a place where you’d successfully hide a body.” Now, it’s full of broken machinery and electronics (along with various critters that have taken up residence in the parts of the plant where the current owner — who Thompson describes as a hillbilly Robinson Crusoe — doesn’t venture). Julian spent hard days in that holler, fixing things with chewing gum and string, so to speak, while his children played on the grounds. But that holler is where Pappy Van Winkle rose from the ashes. The Van Winkles now produce their bourbon through the Buffalo Trace distillery, an enormous facility that sits on the banks of the Kentucky River just outside downtown Frankfort. That bourbon is coveted worldwide. And as Thompson so artfully describes throughout the book, it was a combination of Julian’s hard work, faith, and dedication to his family’s legacy (not to mention a once-in-a-lifetime palate!) that brought the Van Winkle’s bourbon back from the depths. Julian’s story struck a chord with me. In 1876, my great-great-great grandfather H. E. Pogue started a distillery in my hometown of Maysville, Ky. He, his son, and his grandson ran the operation from 1876 until Prohibition eventually rang the distillery’s death knell in 1935 when H. E. Pogue III was forced to sell to a conglomerate. My cousins Jack and H. E. Pogue IV, along with their children, nieces, and nephews, revived the brand in 2005. In 2012, they re-established a distillery in Maysville, in the old family home, which lies on a hill overlooking the banks of the Ohio River, the same site where the original distillery once churned out 50 barrels of whiskey a day. When Jack died in 2015, there was a wake at the distillery; we toasted with the first bottle of bourbon to bear the revitalized distillery’s name. And in July 2019, the week before I took the bar exam, my brother Ben and I went to the distillery to help bottle and package the bourbon. All of the work — from distillation to packing — to this day is still done by the family. Although this is primarily a book about Julian’s path to revitalizing the Van Winkle’s legacy and about the familial relationships that shaped that endeavor, it is also a story of Thompson’s own reckoning with his family. Thompson describes growing up with an alcoholic father, choosing not to become a lawyer like his father was, and his own struggles as a father. Much like Julian’s, Thompson’s journey was shaped by his relationship with his father, and the next stage in that journey was becoming a father himself. Thompson also recognizes that there is a profound importance in connecting with your home. Be it an Italian restaurant in Clarksdale, Miss., the old Stitzel-Weller distillery, or the defunct bottling plant outside of Lawrenceburg, Thompson shows that places (and the memories associated with them) can have a profound impact on one’s life path. Thompson switches back and forth between telling Julian’s story and his own. Some may find the transitions distracting. I found them valuable in illustrating the parallels that, in some ways, we all share with Julian’s story. Thompson is a talented storyteller, that’s for sure. But to me, what makes Pappyland so great is his masterly prose. Anyone who has been fortunate enough to meander through the backroads outside Lexington should be able to close his eyes and picture the rolling bluegrass hills and thoroughbred farms Thompson describes. At one point, Thompson and Julian make their way to Elmendorf Farm, on which stands what is left of the old Green Hills mansion. James Ben Ali Haggin, a wealthy attorney and thoroughbred owner, built the mansion in the 1910s. All that remains today are ruins on a hill overlooking horse pastures. As Thompson artfully describes the scene: Up to the right, I saw a flash of white through the trees. Then it came into view, like something on Marconi’s Tuscan hilltop, the strangest thing: four Corinthian columns and the wide marble and stone entrance stairs, the only part of Green Hills that remains. It was stranded out here like Ozymandias, except instead of sand stretching to oblivion, it was green Kentucky bluegrass. If you pick up this book hoping to learn about the intricacies of the bourbon industry or expecting an overview of the current lineup of Van Winkle products from Buffalo Trace, you’ll likely be disappointed. But if you want to see what makes bourbon (particularly Pappy Van Winkle) special, then you will be enchanted by the discussion of family, tradition, nostalgia, and history. Near the end of the book, Thompson presents one of his most memorable observations (and most important lessons): It’s important to know our past, all of it, the beautiful and the ugly, and it is also important to value our families and carry their memories with us, which often creates the urge to polish and clean and erase. Those competing interests—to look clearly at our home while also sculpting our past into a carrying case for familial identity—are at the heart of nearly every part of Southern life. I’ll keep this lesson in mind next time I have a glass of bourbon. I’ll have it the way the Van Winkles prefer it: with a twist of lemon.

  • Wait: What's the Difference Between Annuals and Perennials Again?

    Is it better to plant one kind?

  • No. 12 Houston blows out USF with huge first-half run

    HOUSTON (AP) Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead No. 12 Houston to a 98-52 win over South Florida on Sunday. Grimes scored 16 straight points at one point as the Cougars (20-3, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) put the game away with a huge first-half run. ''When he gets hot like that, it's really amazing to watch,'' Houston guard DeJon Jarreau said.

  • In deadliest avalanche month for US – 26 fatalities – Juneau, Alaska, 'dodged a bullet' this weekend

    The threat of "historic avalanches" in Alaska's capital city appeared to diminish on Sunday after some residents were advised to evacuate their homes.

  • Amber Ruffin celebrates her jump to NBC with a triumphant anthem to Black excellence

    If you were watching NBC at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, you might have noticed a new face in the late-night network TV lineup. No, not Lilly Singh, whose A Little Late With Lilly Singh normally airs its Friday reruns at that time, but the other woman of color finally busting through the all-white, all-boys, many-Jimmys late-night host barrier. That’s because Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show is getting a trial run in that time slot after Late Night With Seth Meyers (host: white, male, but not named Jimmy) for the next few weeks, with the next airing on March 5.

  • Here's The First Look At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

    "Were you silent or were you silenced?" Oprah asks the Duchess of Sussex in the beginning of the clip.

  • Dozens of leading Hong Kong democrats charged with subversion

    In the largest single crackdown yet, dozens of democrats and activists were charged in Hong Kong Kong Sunday (February 28) With conspiracy to commit subversion. Sam Cheung, an activist and a participant in an unofficial primary election last summer, was charged after reporting to a local police station, accompanied by his wife.More than 50 other democrats were arrested on Jan. 6 in the largest national security operation since the law's passage last June and later released on bail. Former lawmaker Helena Wong was among those arrested."After we went through these few years, even for people like me who are devoted to the democratic movement for decades since the 1980s, we realized, as long as we don't give up, the seeds of democracy will germinate in the hearts of Hong Kong people. Neither the National Security Law nor the National Security Police can take this seed away from our hearts. Therefore, I have great confidence in the people of Hong Kong that the democratic movement will continue."They were accused of organising and participating in an unofficial "primary election" last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election.Hong Kong police said in a statement they had laid a charge against 47 people, and they'll appear in court Monday morning.The police say 99 individuals have been arrested for suspected violations of the security laws so far- which critics see as a threat to Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy.The laws punish acts of subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism with possible life imprisonment.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    A third COVID-19 vaccine is on its way. And the pandemic-delayed 78th annual Golden Globes will be anything but normal. Here's the weekend's biggest news.