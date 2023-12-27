Iran rejects IAEA report on increased highly enriched uranium output

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks during a press conference at the Agency headquarters in Vienna. Dean Calma/IAEA/dpa

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has rejected a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the effect that production of highly enriched uranium has been ramped up sharply.

"We are pursuing our current activities within the rules framework," Mohammad Eslami said, the Iran Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi informed the organization's member states about the increased activity. Production had previously been scaled back in mid-2023.

Iran had communicated its increased production plans at the end of November for its facilities in Natanz and Fordow. IAEA inspectors then verified the production during visits on December 19 and 24, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

Since the end of November, around 9 kilograms of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity have been produced at the sites - compared to around 3 kilograms per month in previous months.

Enrichment to at least 80% is necessary for a nuclear bomb. Iranian officials have consistently stated they have no intentions to create nuclear weapons.

An international deal from 2015 limits Iran to only 4% enrichment, but Iran began violating the terms in 2018 after the US pulled out of the deal.