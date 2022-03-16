Iran releases 2 British nationals detained for years

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, two British-Iranian dual nationals who had been detained in Iran for years, were released on Wednesday, their lawyer told Reuters.

Why it matters: Their release comes as an agreement to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could be close.

  • Tulip Siddiq, a British member of Parliament, said in a tweet that "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home."

  • Iranian state media said the U.K. had "settled a long-overdue debt of $530 million to Tehran," presumably for tanks ordered before the 1979 Islamic Revolution that were never delivered, per AP.

Details: Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, had been detained in Iran for nearly six years.

  • She was given back her passport over the weekend, raising hopes that she'd be able to leave the country.

  • In 2019, Ashouri was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of spying and two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth," per Reuters.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

