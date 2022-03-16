Iran releases 2 British nationals detained for years

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri, two British-Iranian dual nationals who had been detained in Iran for years, were released on Wednesday, their lawyer told Reuters.

Why it matters: Their release comes as an agreement to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could be close.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Tulip Siddiq, a British member of Parliament, said in a tweet that "Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home."

Iranian state media said the U.K. had "settled a long-overdue debt of $530 million to Tehran," presumably for tanks ordered before the 1979 Islamic Revolution that were never delivered, per AP.

Details: Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, had been detained in Iran for nearly six years.

She was given back her passport over the weekend, raising hopes that she'd be able to leave the country.

In 2019, Ashouri was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of spying and two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth," per Reuters.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free