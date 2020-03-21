Iran Releases French Scholar Detained in Jail for Nine Months

(Bloomberg) -- A French scholar held by Iranian authorities since June has been released and is traveling back to his home country.

Roland Marchal was freed, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Saturday, without giving a reason. A colleague of the academic told France Info radio he had been exposed to the coronavirus.

Fariba Adelkhah, a scholar with dual French-Iranian citizenship, remains under arrest in Iran. The duo had been accused of spreading propaganda against the Iranian regime and colluding to undermine national security.

British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released from an Iranian jail earlier this week, although “temporarily,” according to Arab News. She’s been detained since April 2016 for allegedly plotting to topple the Iranian government. She was one of 85,000 prisoners set free as the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus.

