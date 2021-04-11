Iran reports 258 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Dec

Iran tightens COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge
·1 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran reported 258 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, the highest daily toll since early December.

That brings the total number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 64,490 in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 21,063 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of identified cases since the pandemic began to 2,070,141.

"Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours 258 people have died from the virus," Lari said. State TV said it was the country's highest daily death toll since Dec. 10.

Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki, in a televised news conference, warned about more fatalities in the coming week if Iranians fail to adhere to health protocols.

On Saturday, Tehran imposed a 10-day lockdown across most of the country to curb the spread of a fourth wave of the coronavirus. The lockdown affects 23 of the country’s 31 provinces.

Businesses, schools, theatres and sports facilities have been forced to shut and gatherings are banned during the holy fasting month of Ramadan that begins on Wednesday in Iran.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Philip was an 'inspiration and role model' to the Armed Forces

    The head of the Armed Forces has paid homage to the Duke of Edinburgh as a "great friend, inspiration and role model" to the services. General Sir Nicholas Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, led military tributes to the senior royal Friday and said he would be "sorely missed". "A life well lived, His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty," Sir Nicholas said. Highlighting the Duke’s 14 years of active service, including his courageous part in the Second World War, he added that the Duke remained "devoted" to the Royal Navy and wider military community throughout his life. "His candour and his humour made many a serviceman and servicewoman chuckle on the countless visits that he made to the Armed Forces," the Chief of the Defence Staff recalled. "He cared deeply about the values, standards and sense of service embodied in the military ethos. He was an immensely popular figure, and he was hugely respected by us all." Sir Nicholas expressed gratitude on behalf of both current and former soldiers, sailors and airmen. He added: "Our thoughts and goodwill are very much with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this sad time."

  • Ted Cruz derides Boehner criticism as 'drunken, bloviated scorn' while mocking the former speaker's penchant for tears

    In an interview that will air on "CBS Sunday Morning" this weekend, Boehner, who's promoting his new memoir, described Cruz as an attention seeker.

  • Amazon's victory against a union drive in Alabama proved workers want better workplaces, but America's labor laws are too broken to help them get that, experts say

    Experts said the Alabama vote may push regulators to look more closely at how giant tech firms like Amazon exert power over workers.

  • Being homeless doesn’t stop Arlington Heights senior from college football scholarship

    Nigeria native Leslie Adindu signed to play at Southwest Baptist in Missouri.

  • Japan's Matsuyama in control of Masters, leads by four shots

    Japan's Hideki Matsuyama stormed home in style to put himself in position to become the first Asian golfer to win the Masters as he held a four-shot lead after the rain-interrupted third round at Augusta National on Saturday. Matsuyama, who began the day three shots behind overnight leader Justin Rose, played eight holes after a 78-minute weather delay and went a sizzling six under over that stretch for a seven-under-par 65 that brought him to 11 under. "Before the horn blew I didn't hit a very good drive, but after the horn blew for the restart I hit practically every shot exactly how I wanted to," Matsuyama, whose last PGA Tour win came in 2017, said through an interpreter.

  • For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

    Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its players hold a lead after any round at Augusta National. It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur champion to make the cut and be the low amateur at the Masters.

  • Volcano erupts in southern Caribbean, sparking evacuation 'frenzy'

    ROSE HALL, St Vincent and the Grenadines (Reuters) -La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted on Friday after decades of inactivity, sending dark plumes of ash and smoke billowing into the sky and forcing thousands from surrounding villages to evacuate. Ash and smoke plunged the neighboring area into near total darkness, blotting out the bright morning sun, said a Reuters witness, who reported hearing the explosion from Rose Hall, a nearby village. Smaller explosions continued throughout the day, Erouscilla Joseph, director at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, told Reuters, adding that this kind of activity could go on for weeks if not months.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Analysis: Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

    Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to support proxy fighters who seized a swathe of the eastern Donbass region in 2014. Moscow denies it is part of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and says it provides only humanitarian and political support to the separatists.

  • St Vincent volcano: Ash rains down on Caribbean island

    Thousands of people in Saint Vincent have been evacuated after the La Soufrière volcano erupted.

  • ‘Loaded and reloaded’ — and hungry: Boise State defense enjoys spoils of spring game

    “The offense is in the indoor, doing extra. Doing something that they probably don’t want to do.”

  • How Prince Philip brought religions together at historic summit to 'protect the created world'

    Prince Philip’s coordination of landmark global interfaith summits made him “the inspiration for the largest civil society movement in the world”, friends have said. The Duke of Edinburgh, who nurtured a strong Christian faith, was a passionate advocate for interfaith dialogue. He used his personal faith, connections with other royal families, and his platform to encourage global religious leaders to work together and protect “the created world”, organising summits which paved the way for contemporary policy and action on conservation. Following his death, religious leaders, charities and organisations have paid tribute to his interfaith work. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, paid tribute to the prince, saying: “The legacy he leaves is enormous… his work with countless charities and organisations reflected his wide-ranging, global interests in topics including wildlife, sport, design, engineering and interfaith dialogue.” Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis also offered his condolences to the Royal family following the loss of the “selfless and loyal public figure”, adding: “We remember the Duke’s interaction with, and affection for, the Jewish community in the UK and his connection with Israel, where his mother is buried and which he visited in 1994.”

  • The Latest: Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

    The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary. An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

  • Airlines pull some 737 MAX jets on electrical issue

    Just five months after Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jets finally returned to service, more turbulence. U.S. airlines temporarily grounded more than 60 of those jets Friday. The moves come one day after Boeing told the Federal Aviation Administration that it recommends temporarily removing some planes from service so it can address a manufacturing issue that could affect its backup power control unit. The aerospace giant wants 16 MAX customers to verify – in its words – “that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.” In response, Southwest Airlines removed 30 MAX planes from its schedule; American took out 17, and United pulled 16 MAX planes. The airlines have no estimate as to when the planes could return to the skies. A Boeing spokeswoman said the issue is not related to the key safety system tied to the two fatal crashes that led to the 20-month long grounding of the MAX planes. Boeing shares fell on the news in early trading Friday, making them the Dow’s top decliner.

  • What channel is the NASCAR race at Martinsville on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway under the lights.

  • Rodrock offers 20 spectacular model homes to tempt buyers

    Spring has officially arrived within Rodrock communities, and while there are plenty of colorful flowers in bloom, what really impresses is the more than 20 fabulously furnished models homebuyers can tour. Wherever buyers want to settle in Johnson County, Rodrock has a community that brings together the best in location, schools, builders, amenities, and neighborhood design.

  • Elk Grove is paying its homeless residents to clean their encampment sites

    A pilot project in Elk Grove is paying homeless residents to tidy up their living areas, and it's changing the culture of the city. The idea stemmed from a conversation with one of the city's police sergeants, said Sarah Bontrager, the housing and public services manager for Elk Grove. See more above.

  • The woman who coughed on a brain tumor patient at a Florida store was sentenced to 30 days behind bars

    In addition to her sentence, Debra Hunter must serve 6 months probation and reimburse the woman she coughed on, Heather Sprague, for her COVID-19 test.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. New Georgia voting law is far stricter than that in Colorado CLAIM: Major League Baseball moved the All-Star game to Colorado because Georgia now requires voter ID, but Colorado has the same requirement. THE FACTS: Colorado does not require a photo identification card to vote, while Georgia’s new law requires voters to use such IDs to request vote-by-mail ballots and existing state law requires them for voting in person.

  • A Boston patrol cop allegedly abused a 12-year-old in 1995. Last year the victim reported that his daughter was abused by the same cop, who kept his badge despite an investigation finding he likely committed the crime.

    A father reported that Patrick M. Rose Sr. assaulted his daughter between the ages of 7 to 12. In 1995, he also reported Rose for assault.