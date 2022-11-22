Iran requests joint expert meeting with Ukraine to refute claims of using Iranian drones in Ukraine

Consequences of a kamikaze drone strike in the center of Kyiv

The Iranian authorities allegedly wish to ‘clear up misunderstandings’ regarding the use of Iranian drones by Russia.

For years, Iran and Russia have maintained bilateral defense, scientific and research cooperation, that predates the start of the Ukrainian conflict, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said.

According to The Washington Post, Moscow has quietly reached an agreement with Tehran to begin manufacturing hundreds of unmanned weaponized aircraft on Russian soil.

It is noted Russian and Iranian officials finalized this deal during a meeting in Iran in early November, and the two countries are moving rapidly to transfer designs and key components that could allow production to begin within months.

U.S. news channel CNN reported on Nov. 1 that Iran is preparing to send Russia approximately 1,000 additional weapons to use in its war against Ukraine, including short range ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia and Iran have agreed on the transfer of 1,000 pieces of military hardware, including both ballistic missiles and more kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia could start using Iranian short-range ballistic missiles against Ukraine as early as November – specifically, the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar SRBM missiles. Iran has already transferred Mohajer, Arash-1 and Arash-2, Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones to Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Iran’s plans to supply Russia with weapons are unacceptable.



