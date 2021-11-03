Iran to resume nuclear talks on Nov. 29

Iran will resume indirect talks with the U.S. on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal on Nov. 29 in Vienna, Tehran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: President Trump walked away from the deal in 2018. Negotiations about returning to its limitations on Iran's nuclear program were suspended this summer.

Resumption of the talks comes several weeks before the meeting of the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and amid warning by the U.S. and its European allies that they will use this event to pass a resolution against Iran.

Driving the news: Bagheri spoke Wednesday on the phone with EU political director Enrique Mora and agreed with him on the date for the seventh round of nuclear talks in Vienna.

"We agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful and inhumane sanctions," Bagheri wrote on Twitter.

