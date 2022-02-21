Iran returns donated vaccines because they were made in US

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has returned 820,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines donated by Poland because they were manufactured in the United States, state TV reported Monday.

TV quoted Mohammad Hashemi, an official in the country’s Health Ministry, as saying that Poland donated about a million doses of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran.

“But when the vaccines arrived in Iran, we found out that 820,000 doses of them which were imported from Poland were from the United States,” he said.

Hashemi said “after coordination with the Polish ambassador to Iran, it was decided that the vaccines would be returned.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, in 2020 rejected any possibility of American or British vaccines entering the country, calling them “forbidden."

Iran now only imports Western vaccines that are not produced in the U.S. or Britain.

Hard-liners swept the parliament and railed against American-made vaccines even as daily deaths shattered records.

Iran is struggling with its sixth wave of coronavirus infections and authorities say the aggressive omicron variant is now dominant in the country.

With more than 135,000 total deaths from COVID-19, according to official numbers, Iran has the highest national death toll in the Middle East. It says it has vaccinated some 90% of its population above age 18 with two shots, although only 37% of that group has had a third shot.

Iran has relied on Sinopharm, the state-backed Chinese vaccine, but offers citizens a smorgasbord of other shots to choose from — Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, Indian firm Bharat’s Covaxin and its homegrown COVIran Barekat shot. British-Swedish AstraZeneca makes up a substantial amount of Iran’s inoculations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine warns of cyberattacks on government and agencies

    Officials have discovered warnings that hackers plan to launch a spate of cyberattacks on Ukraine's government, banking, and defense sectors on Tuesday, Ukraine's government-run cybersecurity agency CERT-UA announced in a press release Monday.State of play: Ukrainian authorities discovered the cyberattack warnings on a hacking forum, per Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne message "referred to the lease of servers to pre

  • Iran, Qatar sign bilateral cooperation deals as Raisi eyes improved Gulf ties

    DOHA (Reuters) -Iran and Qatar signed several bilateral cooperation deals on Monday during a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Doha that he said he hoped would help improve ties with other Gulf Arab states. Raisi's visit, the first to Qatar by an Iranian president in 11 years, comes as the United States and Iran hold indirect talks aimed at salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal, which Gulf states deemed flawed for not addressing Iran's missile programme and regional proxies.

  • Kaleyra, Inc.'s (NYSE:KLR) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 27% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Kaleyra, Inc...

  • Bonita Springs cheese importer headed to prison, must repay $470K-plus

    Court documents indicate Matthew Welty of Bonita Springs, Florida stole more than $460,000 from one employer and $11,000 from another.

  • Evangeline Lilly asks Justin Trudeau to speak with vaccine mandate protestors: ‘Why won’t you sit with them?’

    Marvel star asks Trudeau why he would not sit down and have a conversation with his people

  • Biden convenes National Security Council to discuss Ukraine crisis

    Biden convenes National Security Council to discuss Ukraine crisis

  • Vanguard's Davis: Fed Will Tighten by More Than Expected

    He sees the Fed raising the federal funds rate to 2.5% to 3% long-term, compared to the market's view of 2% to 2.5%.

  • Missing man's body found in Phoenix

    The remains of a 44-year-old Phoenix man who was reported missing earlier this year were found on Saturday, Feb. 19, and police say his body was in an "advanced stage of decomposition."

  • Scammers Steal $1.7 Million Worth of NFTs from OpenSea Customers

    Panicked users complain on social media that they lost their NFTs on the platform after receiving a suspicious email.

  • Bitter Wind Blows Snow Across Missoula Amid 'Dangerous' Wind Chill Warnings

    Cold winds and snow swept through Missoula, Montana on Monday, February 21, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of “dangerous wind chills” in the region.This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by Lewis Dortch, shows snow blowing across downtown Missoula around 10 am local time.According to the NWS, the wind chill could cause frostbite within ten minutes of exposure. The agency said the warning would be in effect through Tuesday. Credit: Lewis Dortch via Storyful

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Deep Red Amidst Ongoing Russia Threat

    Following Sunday’s pullback, it’s a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader market, with technical indicators flashing red.

  • UK says Putin's commitments to Macron are a welcome sign on Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitments to French President Emmanuel Macron were a welcome sign that the Kremlin chief may be still willing to engage in a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. Johnson spoke to Macron after Macron held a call with Putin. "The Prime Minister noted that President Putin's commitments to President Macron were a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

  • Russian finance ministry to consider central bank proposals on cryptocurrencies

    Russia's finance ministry on Monday said it would take proposals on cryptocurrencies from the country's central bank into account so long as they do not contradict its own approach, paving the way for legislation governing digital assets. A simmering dispute over cryptocurrency regulation in Russia heated up on Friday as the finance ministry submitted legislative proposals to the government that clashed with the central bank's demand for a blanket ban.

  • EU Should Sanction Russia Now, Latvia's Rinkevics Says

    Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics says the European Union should impose sanctions on Russia now, because the "propaganda war" it is waging over the troop buildup on Ukraine's border shows that an invasion is effectively underway. "It is happening as we speak," Rinkevics said during an interview with Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo in Brussels. "What we are seeing currently could be the first step of a larger invasion."

  • Ontario police watchdog opens investigation into woman reportedly trampled by mounted officer

    A civilian oversight agency in Ontario announced Sunday that it is investigating reports of a 49-year-old woman being seriously injured when a mounted Toronto Police officer allegedly trampled her during the government crackdown on protesters in Ottawa.

  • Moving to Florida comes with costs

    Florida's in-migration of people from liberal states shouldn't be celebrated too soon

  • The Trump 2022 endorsement tracker

    Data: Axios research; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDonald Trump has now endorsed more than 100 GOP candidates on 2022 ballots as he seeks to build an unprecedented legacy for an ex-U.S. president by shaping the future of his party.Why it matters: The midterms present a big test for Trump's post-presidential potency in GOP politics — and set the table for his role in 2024.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Texas' appro

  • Putin to decide on Ukrainian separatist independence 'today'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says during a meeting with his security council that Russia should listen to calls by Ukrainian breakaway republics for recognition of their independence, and that he will decide on their future "today".

  • Russia recognizes 2 Ukrainian separatist regions as independent states, as US warns Putin is seeking a pretext to invade

    This comes as United States officials have warned that Russia was creating a "false flag" campaign to justify invading Ukraine.

  • Germany slumps into second recession, says Bundesbank

    Germany may have slumped into a recession for the second time since the pandemic started, its central bank has warned. The Bundesbank said Europe’s largest economy could see output drop “noticeably” this quarter as it emerges from its worst-ever surge in cases.