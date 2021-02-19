Iran will reverse nuclear actions when U.S. lifts sanctions: foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Iran will "immediately reverse" actions in respect of its nuclear programme when U.S. sanctions are lifted, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday, reiterating Tehran's position on Washington's offer to revive talks.

The Joe Biden administration said on Thursday it was ready to revive a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers that former president Donald Trump abandoned in 2018 before reimposing sanctions on Iran.

When sanctions are lifted, "we will then immediately reverse all remedial measures. Simple," Zarif said on Twitter.

On Thursday, Zarif had tweeted that Iran’s "remedial measures" were in response to violations of the accord by the U.S., Britain, France and Germany. Other signatories to the 2015 deal were China and Russia.

Breaches of the deal by Iran began in 2019, about a year after Trump withdrew from it.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the Biden administration would return to the accord if Tehran came into full compliance with it.

Tehran has set a Feb. 23 deadline for Washington to begin reversing sanctions, otherwise, it says, it will take its biggest step yet to breach the deal - banning short-notice inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Britain, France, Germany, and the United States called on Iran to refrain from that step and repeated their concerns over recent actions by Tehran to produce uranium enriched up to 20% and uranium metal.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • US, Europeans urge Iran to keep allowing nuclear inspections

    Top European and U.S. officials urged Iran on Thursday to allow continued United Nations nuclear inspections and stop nuclear activities that have no credible civilian use. The foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and France and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Iran's actions could threaten delicate efforts to bring the U.S. back into a 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers and end sanctions damaging Iran's economy. Iran is “playing with fire,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who took part in talks Thursday in Paris with his British and French counterparts.

  • What to make of the Biden administration's first overseas calls

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to wait a month for a call from President Biden, and while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman got a call Thursday, it came not from Biden but from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.The big picture: Biden, Austin, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have together called officials from at least 43 countries, with Blinken alone calling 39 (there’s considerable overlap between their call lists).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe administration’s first calls generally went to America’s neighbors, Canada and Mexico, followed by the U.K., France, Germany as well as leaders from the EU and NATO.Major U.S. partners in the Pacific (Australia, India, Japan and South Korea) have also taken priority, while Biden and Blinken have both spoken with their “great power” counterparts in China and Russia.Biden’s 12th and most recent call went to Netanyahu, but he otherwise hasn’t spoken with any U.S. partners in the Middle East. And while Blinken has spoken with officials in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, there has yet to be a single call announced with Egypt.Between the lines: While Netanyahu had to wait a few weeks for a call, Blinken, Austin and Sullivan all held early calls with their Israeli counterparts. If any longtime U.S. partner should be wary of a “snub,” it’s probably the Egyptians.The Biden administration has already raised concerns about human rights abuses by the Egyptian government, in a clear break from Trump’s “my favorite dictator” approach to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. However, the State Department still approved a big arms deal with Egypt this week.Why it matters: The calls give some sense of Biden’s early priorities.Excluding Israel, there have been fewer calls to the Middle East (seven total to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE) than to Southeast Asia (eight calls to Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).The administration’s focus on the Indo-Pacific was further underlined by Blinken’s participation Thursday in discussions with his counterparts from the “Quad” strategic dialogue: Australia, India and Japan.Blinken also met virtually Thursday with officials from France, Germany and the U.K. to discuss issues including Iran, the administration’s one genuine priority in the Middle East.Worth noting: There have been relatively few calls thus far to Latin America or Africa. Leaders in both regions are hoping for more attention from Biden than they received from Trump.What to watch: Biden will address the Munich Security Conference on Friday and also take part in the virtual G7 summit, two of his first “international” engagements as president.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

    The Biden administration said Thursday it's ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, in a sharp repudiation of former President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign” that sought to isolate the Islamic Republic. The administration also took two steps at the United Nations aimed at restoring policy to what it was before Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. The combined actions were immediately criticized by Iran hawks and are likely to draw concern from Israel and Gulf Arab states.

  • Lockdown decimates UK retail, borrowing surge slows

    British retail sales tumbled in January as shops went back into lockdown, official data showed, but lower-than-expected public borrowing gave at least some relief to finance minister Rishi Sunak as he prepares his next round of emergency spending. "The only good thing about the current lockdown is that it's no way near as bad for the economy as the first one," Paul Dales, an economist at Capital Economics, said. The smaller fall in retail sales than last April's 18% plunge reflected the growth in online shopping.

  • Retail sales slump in January amid lockdown

    Sales fell sharply last month with much of the High Street closed amid the latest Covid restrictions.

  • Hermès Beats Sector Peers With 12.3% Q4 Sales Rise

    Strong demand for leather goods like the Birkin handbag propelled the French luxury brand ahead of its competitors.

  • South Korea PM vouches for AstraZeneca vaccine safety ahead of first shipments

    South Korea's prime minister assured there were no safety issues with AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Friday, as the government held final drills ahead of next week's scheduled rollout of the first vaccines. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed with Britain's Oxford University, was the first to win approval in South Korea, but it has been dogged by questions over its efficacy among older people and concerns over side effects. "The vaccine was granted approval in around 50 countries and recently got emergency approval from the World Health Organization," said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

  • EU goes on vaccine shopping spree despite ongoing delivery problems

    Brussels has announced two bumper vaccine contracts that will add half a billion extra doses of Covid jabs to its order books, following weeks of criticism after the pan-EU vaccination drive failed to take off. The European Commission has ordered an extra 300 million doses from Moderna - 150 million of which should be delivered in 2021 - and 200 million from Pfizer-BioNTech. The EU now has around 2.5 billion doses on order. According to Pfizer, 75 million should arrive in spring but EU officials have admitted that 10 million jabs due in December are yet to be delivered. Production at a site in Germany is expected to ramp up this month to boost manufacturing. EU countries have struggled to accelerate their inoculation drives, largely due to insufficient vaccine stocks. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was continuing to order more jabs despite the delivery problems because “we want to be able to supply our neighbourhood, in the Balkans, Africa” through the redistribution scheme Covax. Industry chief Thierry Breton acknowledged the manufacturing issues but insisted that pharma firm AstraZeneca, with which the Commission had a public spat over deliveries, is “drastically increasing their vaccine yields and catching up”. Under a new strategy, the European Medicines Agency will be allowed to fast track applications for vaccines adapted to new COVID variants. EU governments will be asked if they want this to apply to completely new vaccines as well. If the Council agrees to shared liability in return for an even faster approval process, similar to the system that allowed the UK to start vaccinating people much earlier than EU countries, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine could be the first jab to be rushed through. Hungary already uses Sputnik V after breaking with the EU to authorise it ahead of the bloc and earlier today Croatia’s health minister confirmed that the Balkan country is looking into doing the same. Slovakia may also follow suit. “It is not illegitimate to seek solutions also outside the EU, especially if there is a delay in deliveries,” Minister Vili Beros said in a radio interview. EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said that countries are free to do separate deals for vaccines that the Commission has not already procured, adding that “using Sputnik is their own responsibility.”

  • 8 investors discuss Stockholm's maturing startup ecosystem

    Sweden's initially laissez-faire approach to controlling COVID-19 might have helped its tech ecosystem ride out the uncertainty. Several people we spoke to said they saw green shoots regarding revenue growth and retention in their portfolio companies as founders adapted to the pandemic. Areas that are benefitting include digital health and remote work for obvious reasons, but given Sweden's strength in fintech and gaming, those sectors are both well positioned to thrive.

  • Biden withdraws Trump's restoration of UN sanctions on Iran

    The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded former president Donald Trump’s restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran, an announcement that could help Washington move toward rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at reining in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills sent a letter to the U.N. Security Council on behalf of President Joe Biden saying the United States “hereby withdraws” three letters from the Trump administration culminating in its Sept. 19 announcement that the United States had re-imposed U.N. sanctions on Tehran.

  • How to Make Use of a Small Porch Space

    From seating ideas to the right kind of lighting, interior designers share their advice.

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

  • Trump is reportedly worried he will face lawsuits for the rest of his life, from Dominion to Joe Scarborough

    Voting technology companies, media personalities and everyone in between may soon file lawsuits against the former president — that is, if his reported fears come true

  • Canada fines two air passengers for false COVID-19 tests

    Canada has fined two passengers for presenting a false or misleading COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the country, the first time travelers have been hit since the introduction in January of mandatory pre-departure negative tests, the Canadian transport regulator said on Thursday. One of the passengers was fined C$10,000 ($7,871) while the other was fined C$7,000 for falsifying the COVID-19 test when they traveled from Mexico on January 23, Transport Canada said in a statement. The travelers also made a false declaration about their health status before boarding a flight to Canada, after having tested positive for novel coronavirus a few days before the flight, the regulator said.

  • Migrants in Mexican camp brave icy nights, chance to enter U.S. nears

    Roberto Manuel wore two shirts, three jackets and four pairs of pants to brace himself for subzero temperatures in Matamoros, the Mexican city opposite Texas, where he lives in a flimsy tent while waiting to resolve an asylum claim in the United States. Manuel, from Nicaragua, has lived there a year and a half under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program that makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

  • More Inside Designer Michelle Smith’s Long Island Home Full of Spontaneity and Surprise

    Throughout the Long Island home, Smith flouts convention with personality and poiseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Great start and a better finish gives Burns lead at Riviera

    Sam Burns had the ideal start at Riviera. Burns opened with an 18-foot eagle putt and closed with three straight birdies Thursday in the Genesis Invitational, giving him a 7-under 64, the third time this season he has shot 64 in the opening round. The 24-year-old Burns is still looking for his first PGA Tour victory.

  • Putin’s Alleged Daughter Joins the Chaos as Russia Goes Wild on Clubhouse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW–Thousands of Russian internet users have been piling into the audio-based chat app Clubhouse, which, of all places, has become the go-to spot to vent about living in an authoritarian political system.This week has been chock-a-block with Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat on the app. Another avid Clubhouse user is Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old alleged by independent Russian media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter. She recently used the platform to share insights about her university major, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly unhinged conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public airing of views on a typically hush-hush topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading reporters covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, who has been imprisoned on charges of treason for over six months.As One of Russia’s Leading Journalists Is Charged With Treason, a Chill Settles Over the PressIn July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons where he faces a term of up 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and passing along classified information about the Russian military. Investigators claim that the U.S. was the final recipient of the secret information delivered by Safronov in 2017.“It has been nearly seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers probably hoped there would be no public attention to his case by now,” says Safronov’s friend, Ilya Barabanov, who was one of five key speakers at the Clubhouse discussion.Some Russian Clubhouse users compare the platform to the 1980s telecasts—or Television Bridges, as they were known to the USSR—shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities for discussions about history and trends in culture, journalism or lifestyles.Just as the bridges did more than 40 years ago, Clubhouse is now providing a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to chat away about her thoughts on working in New York, Paris, or Milan, calling the cities “boiling points of fashion.” (The Kremlin has denied that she is a relative.)Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously rich Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and her daughter, Luiza, “bears an uncanny resemblance” to the Kremlin’s leader, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on that aspect of Zakharov’s story, but she did admit that she enjoyed the popularity it brought to her social media accounts.Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch television, gets her news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and approves of the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, one Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that had Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “they would have finished it.” Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘Golden Billion’ society is behind this entire gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out that they are killing people,” the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government, for reasonable purposes?”Still, there is no safe place from ubiquitous Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about purchasing invitations to Clubhouse discussions, urging them “not to give in to the excitement" and "not to pay for invitations from unknown people.”Russian bureaucrats of all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, are also joining Clubhouse chats. That includes the former deputy prime minister and current president of International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympiad, announcing that he hoped to “hold the chess Olympics in Moscow next year.” The Kremlin’s political opponents are also exploring the possibilities that come with this new social medium. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first, since there was a rumor that somebody records all the conversations and leaks them. But I realized, I don’t have any secrets from anyone and decided to download the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests, and persecutions made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates, and discussions, so our youth is now storming Clubhouse rooms.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • EXPLAINER: After acquittal, Trump 2024? Maybe not so fast

    Former President Donald Trump's acquittal by the Senate in his impeachment trial may not be the end of the line for efforts to keep him from seeking the presidency again. If Trump chooses to run for the White House in 2024, opponents are likely to call on a constitutional provision adopted after the Civil War to try to stop him. The Supreme Court could have the final say.

  • Ashley Judd's Photos Of Her Harrowing Rescue In Congo Highlight The Heroes

    "I wake up weeping in gratitude," the actor said after the "grueling 55-hour odyssey" to save her shattered leg.