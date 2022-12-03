Iran Reviews Hijab Law After Monthslong Protests, Telegraph Says

Shiyin Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Iran is reviewing a decades-old law that imposes a dress code on women, the Telegraph reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, said on Friday that parliament and the judiciary were reviewing laws requiring women to wear head coverings, the newspaper said.

While the country’s republican and Islamic foundations were constitutionally entrenched, the methods of implementing the constitution could be “flexible,” the Telegraph cited President Ebrahim Raisi as saying in televised comments Saturday.

Iran has been swept up in protests since Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody after she was detained for allegedly violating the nation’s strict dress code. As many as 200 people have been killed in the ongoing unrest, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported Saturday.

Read more: Why Iran Protests Have Persisted Despite a Crackdown: QuickTake

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian media denies that ‘morality police’ have been shut down

    Iranian human rights group says more than 400 people have been killed protesting against regime following the death of a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody.

  • Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant

    Iran on Saturday began construction on a new nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, Iranian state TV announced, amid tensions with the U.S. over sweeping sanctions imposed after Washington pulled out of the Islamic Republic's nuclear deal with world powers. The announcement comes as Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests challenging the theocratic government that began after the death of a young woman in police custody over an allegedly violation of the Islamic dress code. In a possibly related move, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency late Saturday quoted a top prosecutor as saying officials had “closed” the morality police force responsible for enforcing the dress code.

  • Iran morality police status unclear after 'closure' comment

    An Iranian lawmaker said Sunday that Iran's government is “paying attention to the people’s real demands,” state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country’s morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down. The role of the morality police, which enforces veiling laws, came under scrutiny after a detainee, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, died in its custody in mid-September. Amini had been held for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress codes.

  • Iran shutting down morality police after 2 months of protests, official says

    Women-led protests have swept Iran since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died three days after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.

  • Prosecutor says Iran's morality police have been shut down

    STORY: Iran's public prosecutor is saying that the country's morality police have been shut down, following months of protests that have wracked the country in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini -- the 22-year-old woman who died in custody after her arrest by the morality police.Hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest, in scenes like this video obtained by Reuters in November.Amini was arrested for flouting Iran's mandatory policy that women wear hijabs. But Iran's Interior Ministry, which is in charge of the morality policy, has not confirmed that the force has been shut down. And, state media say the public prosecutor, named Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, isn't responsible for its oversight.Meanwhile, state media are also reporting that the country has executed four men convicted of cooperating with the Israeli spy agency, Mossad. Tehran has recently accused Israel and Western powers of plotting a civil war in Iran.The anti-government protests are some of the largest since Iran's 1979 revolution and have spilled into other international demonstrations of solidarity, including at the World Cup.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 2 Worst-Performing November Stocks?

    Stocks rallied last month as investors reacted to signs that inflation is coming down and that the Federal Reserve could start slowing its pace of interest rate hikes as soon as next week when the Federal Open Market Committee meets. Of the three major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) finished the month up 5.7%, outperforming the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, as shown in the chart below shows. Two high-profile consumer names were the worst performing of the bunch: Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Iran protesters call for strike, prosecutor says morality police shut down

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Protesters in Iran called on Sunday for a three-day strike this week, stepping up pressure on authorities after the public prosecutor said the morality police whose detention of a young woman triggered months of protests had been shut down. There was no confirmation of the closure from the Interior Ministry which is in charge of the morality police, and Iranian state media said Public Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was not responsible for overseeing the force. Top Iranian officials have repeatedly said Tehran would not change the Islamic Republic's mandatory hijab policy, which requires women to dress modestly and wear headscarves, despite 11 weeks of protests against strict Islamic regulations.

  • Saudi Crown Prince to Invest in Credit Suisse Unit, WSJ Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is preparing to invest in Credit Suisse Group AG’s investment bank, the Wall Street Journal reported.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsChina’s Covid Shift Expands as Shanghai, Hangzhou Ease RulesThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twit

  • Trump Rebuked For Call To Suspend Constitution Over Election

    Trump faced criticism from members of both parties after calling for the "termination" of parts of the Constitution.

  • White supremacist Nick Fuentes slams 'divorced woman girlboss' Marjorie Taylor Greene as the far-right figures turn on each other, videos show

    White nationalist Nick Fuentes described Marjorie Taylor Greene as "weak" and attention-seeking after she denounced his virulently antisemitic views.

  • Putin Cronies Resort to Begging on Live TV Over War Failures

    GettyRussia’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine has so far failed to yield the goals set out by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his top propagandists are struggling to hide their growing sense of panic.On Monday, head of RT Margarita Simonyan appeared on The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov and admitted that the Kremlin’s collaborationist elite has concerns about the possibility of being tried for war crimes. After disingenuously claiming that neither the Russian leadership nor her fellow pr

  • Trump's call to suspend Constitution not a 2024 deal-breaker, leading House Republican says

    Republican Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce said Sunday that he didn't want to be drawn into commenting on Donald Trump's recent call to suspend the Constitution over baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. Joyce, the chair of the Republican Governance Group, a centrist group in the House, was asked by ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos to respond to Trump's post on Saturday on his Truth Social platform. Joyce initially declined to respond, saying he didn't know what Trump said on social media and that the public wasn't "interested in looking backwards."

  • Republican Who Took Oath to Defend Constitution Totally OK With Trump Saying He’d Terminate It

    “You know, he says a lot of things, you have to take him in context," Rep. Dave Joyce said of the former president

  • Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday condemned former President Trump as “an enemy of the Constitution” after he called for terminating the document over unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election. “Donald Trump believes we should terminate ‘all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution’ to overturn the…

  • Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says there's 'a real risk' that the new GOP majority in the chamber will be 'hijacked by the extremists'

    "They have not articulated a vision for addressing the economic concerns of the American people," Jeffries said of House Republicans to CNN.

  • Fox News Parts Ways With Contributor Lara Trump

    Lara Trump, a vociferous supporter of her father-in-law and his policies when he campaigned for re-election to the White House in 2020, is parting ways as an official contributor to Fox News Channel. The Fox Corp.-backed network confirmed Saturday that Trump, wife to President Donald Trump’s younger son, Eric, was no longer an official contributor […]

  • Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.

  • Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement

    Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.

  • N.C. County’s Power May Be Out for Days After Power Stations ‘Targeted’ in Armed Attacks

    Jonathan Drake/ReutersNorth Carolina investigators were hunting for at least one suspect after two electrical substations were “targeted” in an “intentional, willful, and malicious act” on Saturday evening, with damage so extensive to both facilities that just under 40,000 customers were warned to brace for possible outages until Thursday. Officials speaking at a Sunday afternoon press conference announced a county-wide state of emergency. A curfew of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday night was

  • House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’

    Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) on Sunday said he supports House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to be the next Speaker and said calls by far-right Republicans to include a motion to vacate the chair in next Congress’s set of House rules were a “stupid idea.” Joyce told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC that…