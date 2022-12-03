Iran Reviews Hijab Law After Monthslong Protests, Telegraph Says
(Bloomberg) -- Iran is reviewing a decades-old law that imposes a dress code on women, the Telegraph reported.
Most Read from Bloomberg
OPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude Markets
China’s Covid Shift Expands as Shanghai, Hangzhou Ease Rules
This Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next Decade
Elon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter Again
Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, said on Friday that parliament and the judiciary were reviewing laws requiring women to wear head coverings, the newspaper said.
While the country’s republican and Islamic foundations were constitutionally entrenched, the methods of implementing the constitution could be “flexible,” the Telegraph cited President Ebrahim Raisi as saying in televised comments Saturday.
Iran has been swept up in protests since Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody after she was detained for allegedly violating the nation’s strict dress code. As many as 200 people have been killed in the ongoing unrest, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported Saturday.
Read more: Why Iran Protests Have Persisted Despite a Crackdown: QuickTake
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
11 Hours With Sam Bankman-Fried: Inside the Bahamian Penthouse After FTX’s Fall
TikTok’s Viral Challenges Keep Luring Young Kids to Their Deaths
Forget Zoom Calls, Remote Work Startups Want to Build a Virtual Office
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.