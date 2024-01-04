Iran revises down death toll from blasts near Soleimani's grave to 84

A view of the scene after explosions at a commemoration ceremony next to the tomb of Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief of foreign operations Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in the Saheb al-Zaman mosque. With around 100 people dead, Iran's government called the blasts a terrorist attack. The causes of the deadliest attack in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic remain unclear. Fars/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

One day after the devastating attack in the city of Kerman, Iran's emergency services have once again revised the death toll downwards, this time to 84 killed and 284 injured.

The new figures, released on Thursday, are according to the state news agency IRNA, which cited the head of Iran's National Medical Emergency Organization, Jafar Miadfar.

State media had initially given the death toll as 103 on Wednesday, but Health Minister Bahram Einollahi corrected it to 95 hours later.

Miadfar explained the confusion surrounding the casualty figures with the condition of the bodies.

On the fourth anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Quassem Soleimani, two huge explosions occurred in his home town of Kerman near the burial site as commemorations were taking place on Wednesday.

Iran's government called it a terrorist attack. The German government and the European Union condemned the attack as an act of terrorism.

It was the deadliest attack in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic.

The motive and who is responsible remain unknown.

A view of the scene after explosions at a commemoration ceremony next to the tomb of Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief of foreign operations Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in the Saheb al-Zaman mosque. With around 100 people dead, Iran's government called the blasts a terrorist attack. The causes of the deadliest attack in the 45-year history of the Islamic Republic remain unclear. Fars/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa