Iran road accident kills at least 14, including 8 children

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A road accident in southeastern Iran on Tuesday killed at least 14 people, including eight children, an Iranian semi-official news agency reported.

There were no details as to what caused the accident. The crash involved three cars, the report said, and also left 11 people injured.

The accident comes as Iran is celebrating the Persian New Year, or Nowruz, which began on Saturday. Many Iranians are traveling during the holidays — despite warnings by health officials over the pandemic. Iran has struggled with the region's worst outbreak of the coronavirus, with over 1.8 million registered cases and 61,951 deaths.

The ISNA news agency quoted Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman of the country’s emergency department, as saying the accident took place around noon near the city of Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchistan province.

The fatalities among the children were two girls and six boys, aged between 3 years and 8 years. Two men and four women also died in the accident, he added. The casualties were taken to a hospital in Zahedan.

Iranian police said road traffic increased 52% during this Nowruz holiday, compared to the same period last year. So far, since the holiday-related traveling started last Friday, more than 120 people have died in road accidents.

With some 17,000 annual deaths, Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

  • Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute

    A hangover from Trump-era tariff disputes could become even more painful for American whiskey distillers unless their entanglement in a trans-Atlantic trade fight is resolved soon. Bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey were left out of recent breakthroughs to start rebuilding U.S. trade relations with the European Union and the United Kingdom in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency. Tariffs were suspended on some spirits, but the 25% tariffs slapped on American whiskey by the EU and UK remain in place.

  • UK jobs market shows further resilience during lockdown

    Britain's jobs market showed further resilience in February even though the country has been in one of the world's most stringent lockdowns, according to official figures published Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics found that the number of people on payroll in the U.K. increased for the third month in a row in February. Economists say the jobs market is being boosted by ongoing support packages from the British government and hopes of a strong economic recovery in coming months following the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the country.

  • At least 15 found dead after Bangladesh Rohingya camp blaze

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Rescuers recovered at least 15 charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire that destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday. At least 400 people were still missing and around 560 were injured by the fire, according to Louise Donovan, a spokesperson for the United Nations’ refugee agency. At least three of the dead were children and the search for victims was still ongoing, said Nizam Uddin Ahmed, the top government official in Ukhiya, a sub-district of Cox’s Bazar district where the camp is located.

  • NATO prepares 'virus-free' zone for summit; Biden invited

    Since the coronavirus started spreading through Europe over a year ago, NATO's headquarters in Brussels has been off-limits to the media and others, but the military alliance now aims to get ahead of Belgium's vaccine program and have its staff guaranteed to be “virus-free” for a summit in June. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts are meeting Tuesday in person at the 30-country organization’s headquarters to prepare the summit of national leaders, including President Joe Biden. The European Union, in contrast, called off an in-person summit in Brussels as virus cases spike and will now meet this week by videoconference.

  • India-Pakistan detente continues with water-sharing talks

    India and Pakistan are to hold the first meeting in three years on Tuesday of a commission on water rights from the Indus River in a further sign of rapprochement in relations frozen since 2019 during disputes over Kashmir. The Permanent Indus Commission, set up in 1960, will meet for two days in New Delhi, according to two Indian officials involved with water issues and Pakistan's foreign ministry. Pakistan will raise objections to the technical designs of India's planned Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydroelectric plants, Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

  • At least 15 dead and 400 missing after massive blaze sweeps Rohingya refugee camp

    At least 15 people have died and 400 are still missing after a catastrophic fire ripped through a squalid camp in southeastern Bangladesh that houses nearly one million Rohingya refugees, the United Nations said on Tuesday. The blaze on Monday night was the third fire to hit the Cox's Bazar camps in four days and the largest since more than 700,000 destitute Rohingya flooded into the camp from Myanmar to escape a brutal military-led ethnic cleansing campaign in 2017.

  • Germany extends COVID restrictions and announces strict Easter lockdown

    Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Tuesday Germany's COVID-19 restrictions are being extended for another month, and the country will endure an "even stricter lockdown" in April to combat spiking cases, per DW.com.Driving the news: Merkel said the spread of coronavirus variants put Germany in a "very serious situation" as they're "significantly more deadly" and more infectious, so Germany needs an "emergency brake." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"What we have is essentially a new pandemic," she added, according to Deutsche Welle.German Health Minister Jens Spahn said last Friday that COVID-19 cases were spiking at an "exponential rate" in the country and there might not be enough vaccine doses to avoid a third wave.The big picture: Following a video call with Germany's 16 state governors, Merkel said the current lockdown measures that were due to last until March 28 would be extended to April 18.Measures will be tightened further from April 1-5, with public gatherings banned and most stores closed during the Easter holiday period. Churches are being urged to hold services online.By the numbers: Germany has reported over 75,000 deaths from the virus and nearly 2.7 million cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins."The weekly infection rate per 100,000 people stood at 107 nationwide on Monday, up from the mid-60s three weeks ago," AP notes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • AP PHOTOS: UK reflects on death toll a year after lockdown

    A year to the day since Prime Minister Boris Johnson first put the country under lockdown to slow the fast-spreading coronavirus, a national day of reflection has been organized by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie to remember the people who died after contracting COVID-19. “Whatever our faith or philosophy may be, let us take a moment together to remember those who have been lost, to give thanks for their lives, and to acknowledge the inexpressible pain of parting," said Prince Charles, who is a patron of Marie Curie. The U.K. has registered more than 126,000 virus-related deaths, the highest pandemic death toll in Europe and one of the highest in the world as a proportion of population.

  • Car bomb, corruption and COVID: 'Sordid' drama rocks India's finance capital

    A senior Mumbai police officer filed a complaint in the Supreme Court on Monday accusing a state government minister of corruption, the latest development in a bizarre case that has transfixed the media for weeks. Param Bir Singh, the former head of police in Mumbai, filed a petition seeking an "unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation" into corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh, interior minister of Maharashtra state that is home to the city. Deshmukh has denied impropriety.

  • North Korean appears in U.S. court on sanctions-evasion money-laundering charges

    A North Korean businessman accused by the United States of laundering money to circumvent U.S. and U.N. sanctions intended to curb his country's nuclear weapons program appeared in a U.S. court on Monday after extradition from Malaysia. The U.S. Justice Department said Mun Chol Myong, who it said was affiliated with North Korea's primary intelligence organization, the Reconnaissance General Bureau, was the first North Korean ever extradited to the United States.

  • Coronavirus latest news: US health regulator questions AstraZeneca vaccine - watch live as UK observes a minute's silence

    Exclusive: Care home staff to face compulsory vaccination Airlines axe summer flights over 'red list' ban fears Airport visitors could be fined £5,000 for breaking travel ban Boris Johnson ponders sharing Dutch-made AstraZeneca doses with the EU William Hague: EU's vaccine nationalism is more dangerous than it looks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A US government agency has raised concerns that AstraZeneca may have included out-of-date drug data in information provided during US trials for its Covid-19 vaccine. A monitoring board had "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," a statement from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. "We urge the company to work with the DSMB (Data and Safety Monitoring Board) to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible." The statement comes after AstraZeneca said Monday that stage three US trials had showed its Covid-19 vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing the disease and 100 percent effective against severe disease and hospitalisation. Several countries in Europe - including France and Germany - and other parts of the world last week suspended its use because of isolated cases of blood clots. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Biden heads to Ohio to highlight 11th anniversary of Obamacare

    U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Ohio on Tuesday to mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act and tout his moves to reverse many Trump-era measures aimed at weakening the landmark health reform law. Biden will visit Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital to mark the anniversary and promote a $100 million grant the hospital received under the program, known as Obamacare, to upgrade its radiation oncology department, according to White House officials. The visit comes as Biden and other top White House officials are hitting the road on the "Help is Here" tour to draw attention to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, Biden's first major legislation, which also provides short-term subsidies that deliver discounts for nearly everyone who buys insurance under the program.

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Exclusive: Rejecting U.S. peace plan, Afghan president to offer election in six months

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months, under a peace plan he will put forward as a counter-offer to a U.S. proposal that he rejects, two senior government officials told Reuters. Ghani will unveil his proposal at an international gathering in Turkey next month, signalling his refusal to accept Washington's plan for his elected government to be replaced by an interim administration, the officials said. Washington, which agreed last year to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 after nearly two decades, is pressing for a peace deal to end war between the government and the Taliban.

  • Colorado shooting leaves 10 dead in latest mass tragedy

    A shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket that killed 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive, sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state that has grieved several mass killings. SWAT officers carrying ballistic shields slowly approached the store as others quickly escorted frightened people away from the building, some of its windows shattered. One suspect was in custody, a tearful Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said late Monday.

  • Russia and China lash out at 'destructive' US in united front against West

    China and Russia on Tuesday lashed out at the “destructive” behaviour of the United States and called for a UN Security Council summit to establish stability between global superpowers. The rare show of diplomatic unity came after a Western coalition imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged interment camps in Xinjiang, where as many as a million Uighur Muslims are said to have been held in slave-like conditions. China on Tuesday summoned the British and EU ambassadors over the coordinate sanctions. After meeting in the Chinese city of Guilin, Chinese and Russian foreign ministers on Tuesday called for the permanent members of the UN Security Council to gather for a summit “to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve mankind’s common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability". The statement also urged other countries to refrain from “politicising human rights issues” in a clear reference to the deplorable human rights record of both Moscow and Beijing. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said that Moscow and Beijing agree about the “destructive” intentions of the United States which he criticised for “relying on the military and political alliances of the Cold War-era and creating new closed alliances in the same spirit to undermine the UN-centered international legal architecture”. Relations between Moscow and Washington took another hit last week after US President Joe Biden said in an interview that he believed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was a “killer.” Moscow and Beijing both view recent Western sanctions as “unacceptable,” Mr Lavrov said on Tuesday. “Punishing anyone on the world arena today is just wrong, and using the same methods against Russia and China is simply stupid,” he was quoted as saying. Russia is bracing for a new round of sanctions over what Washington says was meddling in last year’s presidential elections. Moscow has denied any involvement.

  • In photos: Millions under severe weather warnings as heavy rains and floods pummel Australia

    Heavy rains and flooding pummeling Australia's east coast that have forced thousands to evacuate are set to continue for at least another day, forecasters warn.The big picture: Rains have lashed New South Wales and southeast Queensland since last Thursday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters 18,000 people were under evacuation orders and the situation remained "dynamic," with western Sydney the area of "greatest concern." A natural disaster was declared in 16 areas. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is why you should never go into flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it. Thankfully, this driver was able to get out safely before the car was swept away. https://t.co/slQpUvQMFr— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 23, 2021 An aerial view of flooded structures on the Colo River in Colo, northwest of Sydney on March 23. Federal government agency the Bureau of Meteorology has issued severe weather warnings for every state and territory except Western Australia, affecting some 10 million people — 40% of Australia's population. Photo: Jenny Evans/Getty Images An aerial view of flooded structures on the Colo River in Colo, northwest of Sydney, March 23. Morrison said while the rains were expected to ease by late Wednesday, the flood threat would remain. Photo: Jenny Evans/Getty Images A flooded reserve in Colo on March 23. There have been reports of snakes, spiders and other animals taking refuge in people's homes. Photo: Jenny Evans/Getty Images People beside a flooded road in the Windsor area of Sydney on March 23. The Insurance Council of Australia declared a catastrophe for parts of NSW, enabling insurers to prioritize responses. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images Sydney's Windsor Bridge is submerged under rising floodwaters, March 22. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters, "I don't know any time in state history where we have had these extreme weather conditions ... in the middle of a pandemic." Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images A worker beside a main road inundated by floodwaters in Richmond on March 22. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images The overflowing banks of Sydney's Parramatta River March 22. Photo: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images Heavy flooding in McGraths Hill, Sydney, March 22. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images A road is made impassable by recent rainfall on March 22 in Byron Bay, NSW, near the Queensland border. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images Flooded farmland near Lennox Head, NSW, near the state border with Queensland, on March 22. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images Surfers take to the water during heavy rains in Byron Bay on March 21. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty ImagesAll the brown you can see is Spiders trying to beat the flood water. Video - https://youtu.be/hV-PoJ-IIywPosted by Matt Lovenfosse on Sunday, March 21, 2021All the brown you can see is Spiders trying to beat the flood water. Video - https://youtu.be/hV-PoJ-IIywPosted by Matt Lovenfosse on Sunday, March 21, 2021Camden Head on the Camden Haven River after 889 mm of rain at Comboyne since Thursday morning. Credit Lee HartshornePosted by Mid North Coast NSW SES on Sunday, March 21, 2021Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater crews conducted six rescues in south-east Queensland overnight, including four...Posted by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES on Sunday, March 21, 2021COW RESCUED AMID NSW FLOODS Surf Lifesavers have rescued a cow that was washed away in floods near Taree. It was a...Posted by 10 News First on Saturday, March 20, 2021Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos and further details on the severe weather.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nigeria suspends Emirates flights over COVID-19 tests

    Nigeria suspended the airline Emirates from flying into or out of its territory last week after the carrier imposed additional COVID-19 test requirements on passengers from the country, the aviation minister said on Monday. Emirates said last week passenger flights to and from Nigeria had been suspended until further notice in line with government directives, but did not give details. Aviation minister Hadi Sirika told a news conference that the airline had demanded passengers from Nigeria undertake three COVID-19 tests within 24 hours, leading the government to suspend its operations, with the exemption of cargo and humanitarian flights.

  • China, Russia officials meet in show of unity against EU, US

    The foreign ministers of China and Russia affirmed their countries' close ties at a meeting Tuesday, amid intense criticism and new Western sanctions against them over human rights. Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov rejected outside sniping at their authoritarian political systems and said they were working to further global progress on issues from climate change to the coronavirus pandemic. At their initial meeting in the southern Chinese city of Nanning on Monday, Wang and Lavrov accused the U.S. of interference in other countries’ affairs and urged it to rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement, something that President Joe Biden’s new administration has approached cautiously.

  • Musk says SpaceX to land Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030

    The private space company had raised about $850 million in equity financing in February even as a prototype of its Starship rocket exploded during a landing attempt after a high-altitude test launch. The SN9 prototype was a test model of the heavy-lift rocket being developed by SpaceX to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars. Musk, who leads several futuristic companies, including Tesla Inc, Neuralink and Boring Co, said on Tuesday the "really hard threshold is making Mars Base Alpha self-sustaining."