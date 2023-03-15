Iran says 110 arrested over suspected schoolgirl poisonings

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
5
·2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian police said Wednesday that 110 suspects have been arrested in connection with the suspected poisoning of thousands of girls in schools across the country.

Students say they have been sickened by noxious fumes in incidents dating back to November that have mainly occurred in girls' schools. Authorities say they are investigating, but there has been no word on who might be behind the incidents or what — if any — chemicals have been used.

Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting women's education, even during the height of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. There have been no fatalities, and some officials have suggested that mass hysteria might have played a role.

Gen. Saeed Montazerolmehdi, the police spokesperson, announced the arrests in remarks carried by Iranian media. He also said police had confiscated thousands of stink bomb toys, indicating that some of the alleged attacks might have been copycat pranks.

Others appear to be more serious, with hundreds of students hospitalized, according to local media reports and rights groups.

Iran has heavily restricted independent media and arrested dozens of journalists since the outbreak of nationwide antigovernment protests last September. It has also targeted reporters covering the poisonings, even as officials have provided few details about what is happening.

A lawmaker on a government panel investigating the incidents said earlier this month that as many as 5,000 students have complained of being sickened in 230 schools across 25 provinces. Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the recent protests, has put the number at over 7,000 students.

The World Health Organization documented what might have been a similar phenomenon in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012, when hundreds of girls across the country complained of strange smells and poisoning. No evidence was found to support the suspicions, and WHO said it appeared to be a “mass psychogenic illness.”

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's top security official to visit the UAE amid regional rapprochement

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, Nour News, which is affiliated with the Iranian top security body, reported. His visit to Abu Dhabi comes at a time of growing rapprochement between Iran and Gulf countries. Last week, Shamkhani took part in talks brokered by China that resulted in Saudi Arabia and Iran resuming diplomatic ties after they were suspended in 2016.

  • Poland's justice minister seen carrying pistol in his belt

    Poland’s divisive justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, has drawn surprised comments after a gust of wind revealed that he carries a gun tucked in his belt. Ziobro was laying a wreath at a ceremony in central Poland when the wind showed that he was carrying a Glock pistol.

  • Texas judge sets hearing in case seeking to ban abortion pill nationwide

    A hearing in a lawsuit by anti-abortion groups seeking to ban the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide will take place on Wednesday, with media groups pressing the judge for greater transparency. At Wednesday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo will consider whether to temporarily halt all sales of the drug, even in states where abortion remains legal, while their lawsuit proceeds. Legal experts have said the Texas lawsuit could be the most significant national abortion case since the U.S. Supreme Court last year reversed its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which had guaranteed abortion rights nationwide.

  • Hunger, malnutrition rising sharply in Syria, WFP says

    Hunger and malnutrition are rising sharply in Syria and more than half its population is short of food after 12 years of war, economic pressures and last month's earthquake, the World Food Program said on Wednesday. About 55% of Syria's population of some 12.1 million people are food insecure and a further 2.9 million are at risk of sliding into hunger, a WFP report said. Data show malnutrition is rising and that stunting and maternal malnutrition rates are at unprecedented levels.

  • Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger

    Texas officials on Wednesday announced a state takeover of Houston's nearly 200,000-student public school district, the eighth-largest in the country, acting on years of threats and angering Democrats who assailed the move as political. It also deepens a high-stakes rift between Texas' largest city, where Democrats wield control locally and state Republican leaders have sought increasing authority in the wake of election fumbles and pandemic restrictions. Other big cities including Philadelphia, New Orleans and Detroit in recent decades have gone through state takeovers, which are generally viewed as last resorts for underperforming schools and are often met with community backlash.

  • North Korea says missile launches helped train for missions at any time

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's latest missile launches were a military drill designed to train crews to carry out their mission at any time and "annihilate the enemy" if necessary, the country's state media KCNA said on Wednesday. North Korea fired the two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said at the time, the latest of several weapons tests as the South and the United States conduct their largest joint military drills in years. The launch was a "demonstration drill" and saw two surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missiles fired from near the west coast in South Hwanghae province, flying some 611 kms (380 miles) over the country before hitting a target on a small island off the east coast, the KCNA report confirmed.

  • Remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient lead coffin

    Archaeologists hope the discovery of a 1,600-year-old burial site will provide key details about a little-known period of British history.

  • Jets reportedly interested in free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis

    Yet another Packers player linked to the Jets

  • This Retro Gaming Handheld Feels Like a Game Boy For Adults

    If the Valve Steam Deck, the Nintendo Switch, and the many devices from Ayaneo are pushing the limits of handheld gaming, the Anbernic RG35XX retreats to a more comfortable and familiar time. Looking about as close to the original Game Boy as a device can get before Nintendo’s lawyers step in, the handheld focuses on the pre-3D era of gaming, back when side-scrollers ruled the earth. For the price, it’s a great device, but it gets even better if you’re open to a software upgrade from its devoted

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Russia searching for US drone wreckage

    Russia will try and retrieve the US drone one of its fighter jets downed over the Black Sea, the Kremlin has announced.

  • Is a Xi-Biden Call in the Works?

    The White House expects Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to speak soon now that the National People's Congress has concluded in China. The two haven't met or spoken since November's G-20 summit in Bali. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Russia says Serbia is under Western pressure to join sanctions

    Serbia is under unprecedented pressure to impose sanctions on Russia, a spokesperson for the Russia's Foreign Ministry said, after a Serbian minister said the country should join Western sanctions against Moscow. Serbia has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the United Nations and other international forums, but it has resisted Western pressure to impose sanctions.

  • Xi mediation offer spurred Iran deal talks: Saudi official

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping approached Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler last year about Beijing serving as a "bridge" between the kingdom and Iran, jump-starting talks that yielded last week's surprise rapprochement, a Saudi official said Wednesday. "The Chinese president expressed his desire for China to be a bridge between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

  • French bulldog ousts Labrador retriever to become top US dog breed

    For the first time in three decades, the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club.

  • It's crystal clear now: More banks are going to fail

    Commentators are warning of another banking crisis on the horizon, as bank stocks buckle under fears of contagion from SVB's failure.

  • China is forging a new alliance of autocracies

    Printed in austere typeface, overlaid on a rich green, the colour of Saudi Arabia, last week came a surprise announcement.

  • Real Madrid legend lined up as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement at the Bernabeu: report

    After the success of promoting Zinedine Zidane to the manager's role, Real Madrid could replicate that with another legend stepping into the hot seat

  • DeSantis Allies Tout Successes in Combatting Woke ‘Scam’ Taking Over Higher Education

    Florida is in the ‘vanguard’ of a movement to shift education away from DEI efforts according to participants in a DeSantis roundtable.

  • AP source: Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders agree to 3-year deal

    Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, likely answering the question of who will be Las Vegas' starting quarterback next season. Garoppolo's contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said. The Raiders have been linked to Garoppolo almost from the moment coach Josh McDaniels benched nine-year starter Derek Carr with two weeks left in the season.

  • Trafficgeddon: Friday promises to be a challening day on the roads in Fort Myers

    The Red Sox and Twins playing spring training home games on the same day rare, but when it happens, it's a traffic red alert.