Iran Says 300 Protesters Remain in Custody in Tehran

(Bloomberg) -- Three hundred protesters arrested in one of Iran’s deadliest crackdowns on dissent since the 1979 Islamic Revolution remain in custody in Tehran, according to official figures.

Judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said Iran has released most of the people arrested during the unrest, and that the demonstrations have died down.

Iran was rocked by nationwide protests in November after the government increased gasoline prices and introduced rationing. The unrest soon took a broader anti-establishment turn and authorities responded with a swift crackdown that, according to the London-based Amnesty International rights group, left at least 208 people dead. New York-based Human Rights Watch estimated that up to 7,000 people were arrested.

Officials have put the death toll much lower.

