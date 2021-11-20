Iran says 44 million fully vaccinated, half its population

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran announced Saturday it has now fully vaccinated 44 million people, more than half of its population of 85 million. The country has been hit the worst by the pandemic in the Middle East.

The health ministry said the 44 million received two doses of the vaccine. Iran has recorded at least 128,000 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry also announced that there have been more than 3,500 new cases of infections in the past 24 hours, as well as 118 deaths.

The government also noted that the daily death toll numbers have been decreasing in recent months, something Iranian experts attribute to vaccination. The highest single daily death toll was on Aug. 24, with 709 fatalities.

Authorities have been warning that more surges of the virus are expected; the latest came in August, fueled by the contagious delta variant. Less than half the population in Iran follows measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

Due to the positive trends, President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday lifted nighttime traffic restrictions on private cars, which were previously banned from the streets from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Iran generally uses the China-made Sinopharm vaccine, though the Russian Sputnik-V and the vaccine made by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are also in use.

In June, Iran also officially started using its domestically produced COVIran Barekat vaccine, without publishing data on its safety or efficacy. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who previously warned against the import of American and British vaccines amid deep-rooted distrust of the West, received the homemade vaccine on state TV and encouraged the public to follow suit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can change its behaviour to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states. Lebanon is facing a diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, triggered by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon's top diplomats and recall their own envoys.

  • Germany's Merkel gives thumbs up in parliament

    "A very famous German female chancellor once said there is no point trying to knock the wall down with your head, the wall will always win," Katrin Goering-Eckardt said, quoting Merkel during a parliamentary debate on whether to implement a new Infection Protection Act.Merkel warned a day earlier that Germany's coronavirus situation was dramatic, calling for an extra push on vaccinations the day before federal and regional leaders meet to agree on measures to curb a fourth wave of the virus.Parliament voted on Thursday with a majority to introduce stricter corona protection measures. The Act will have to be passed by the Federal States' parliament on Friday.

  • Viewpoint: How Sudan's generals betrayed my generation

    Journalist Mohanad Hashim returned from exile after the revolution but a coup leaves his hopes in tatters.

  • Biden says pardoned turkeys will get ‘boosted,’ not ‘basted’

    President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys, saying that the white male birds were selected based on their “temperament, appearance and, I suspect, vaccination status.” “Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted today,” Biden joked. Biden was in a jovial mood when he appeared before White House staffers and their families in the Rose Garden to pardon the Indiana turkeys, who gobbled merrily throughout the event.

  • Defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

    “The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. And we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue,” Lloyd Austin said.

  • Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing

    At least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after days of heavy rains, authorities said Saturday. The state has been hit by intense torrents since Thursday, sparking massive floods in at least five districts. Deaths from various districts have been reported over the past few days, with officials warning that the numbers could rise as rescue operations carry on.

  • Top US diplomat promotes American-built projects in Senegal

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is wrapping up a weeklong, three-nation tour of Africa that the Biden administration hopes will highlight its assistance on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. On a trip overshadowed by crises elsewhere on the continent, Blinken was in Senegal on Saturday promoting American-built infrastructure projects, sustainable development, women’s empowerment and other human rights initiatives to bolster faltering democracies across Africa. In meetings with female entrepreneurs and executives from U.S.-based multinational companies, Blinken extolled the benefits of boosting women's roles in economies and of buying American.

  • Sources: Brazil withheld deforestation data 'til COP26's end

    Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Joaquim Leite both knew the Amazon region's annual deforestation rate had surged before the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, but kept results quiet to avoid hampering negotiations, according to three Cabinet ministers who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Data from the National Institute for Space Research's Prodes monitoring system released Thursday showed the Amazon lost 13,235 square kilometers (5,110 square miles) of rainforest in the 12-month reference period from August 2020 to July 2021.

  • Texas man schemed to sell Chinese-made military gear to US Embassy in Baghdad, Air Force and National Guard

    Tanner Jackson, 32, of Celeste, Texas, schemed to sell Chinese-made military equipment to the U.S. Department of State and other federal entities, including the Air Force and various Army National Guard units.

  • US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

    The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration’s response. It could embolden Putin to take more aggressive steps against Ukraine as fears grow he could try to seize more of its territory. Knowing how to strike the right balance would be easier if the U.S. had a better understanding of what Putin was trying to accomplish.

  • France has ‘taken trousers down to the British’ in Brexit battle, say furious fishermen

    Emmanuel Macron on Friday denied surrendering in the battle over Brexit fishing licences after French fishermen accused Paris of "taking its trousers down" to the UK.

  • Expert: Oklahoma National Guard is putting its troops at risk in 'Russian roulette' with the Biden administration over COVID vaccines

    Oklahoma's adjutant general issued a memo saying he will not enforce the vaccine mandate for National Guard troops.

  • 'The Rally': Hospice nurse's videos on unexplained death phenomena goes viral on TikTok

    Julie McFadden, a California hospice nurse, has gone viral on TikTok after posting videos on unexplained death phenomena.

  • Analysis-Unspoken U.S. aim at Iran nuclear talks may be winning Chinese, Russian support

    The stated U.S. aim when indirect U.S.-Iranian talks resume this month is to see if the two can revive a 2015 nuclear deal, but Washington's unspoken goal may be to win support from China and Russia to pressure Iran if the talks fail, diplomats said. Western diplomats have said time is running low to resurrect the pact, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, earning Iran's fury and the dismay of the remaining major powers in the pact - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

  • Tiger King 2 is the least vital docuseries in years

    No one should waste their time with season two of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, And Madness. Netflix’s vacuous docuseries riveted viewers upon its March 2020 debut—chalk it up to early quarantine boredom—but it garnered more eyeballs than it deserved. Still, its early popularity drove the production of a second season, which centers on how the series’ subjects deal with sudden global fame. But Tiger King 2 has even less to offer than its predecessor.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz Tries To Insult Rep. Liz Cheney And Gets Brutally Humiliated

    The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

  • ‘Cruel, False And Bigoted’: Lauren Boebert Ripped On-Air By Local TV Anchor

    KUSA's Kyle Clark tore into the Colorado conspiracy theorist and GOP lawmaker in a blistering TV commentary.

  • Judge faults Trump for Jan. 6 attack

    Judge Amit Mehta describes rioter John Lolos as ‘pawn’ of the former president, imposes 2-week jail sentence

  • Right-Wingers Turn on Glenn Youngkin Over His LGBTQ Staffer and Vaccine Rules

    Chip SomodevillaA severe case of buyer’s remorse appears to have set in among some conservatives over electing Glenn Youngkin as the next Republican governor of Virginia.Over the past week, outrage has bubbled over among right-wingers and TrumpWorld allies alike, who are under the impression Youngkin has insufficient MAGA loyalty, citing his hiring of an LGBTQ staffer and his refusal to block COVID-related local mandates.The hits started pouring in against the fleece-clad governor-elect earlier

  • On gun rights, Supreme Court ‘originalists’ don’t look at ‘original’ history of guns

    Op-Ed: There were quite vigorous controls over weapons in the colonies during the American Revolution, and most were adopted when the colonies became states.