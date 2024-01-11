Iran says it arrested 35 people in relation to deadly Kerman attacks

Funeral ceremony of Faezeh Rahimi, one of the casualties of the Islamic State attack in Kerman

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have arrested 35 people in relation to the Jan. 3 attacks in the southeastern city of Kerman, the Intelligence Ministry said on Thursday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The ministry said it had identified one of the two suicide bombers as a national of Tajikistan, who entered Iran illegally on Dec. 19.

More information will be released at a later date about the second suicide bomber, the ministry said, adding that the arrests had been carried out in several Iranian provinces.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility on Jan. 4 for the attack that killed nearly 100 people and wounded 284, at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani.

Tehran has vowed revenge for the bloodiest such attack since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

