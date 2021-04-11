Iran says blackout at Natanz desert facility was an act of 'nuclear terrorism'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A satellite photo of Natanz nuclear facility - Planet Labs Inc. via AP
A satellite photo of Natanz nuclear facility - Planet Labs Inc. via AP

A power outage at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators.

The incident took place a day after Tehran launched new advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges at the site. The desert facility is the centrepiece of Iran's uranium enrichment programme and is monitored by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog. Tehran denies seeking to build a nuclear bomb.

"While condemning this despicable move, Iran emphasizes the need for the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency to deal with this nuclear terrorism," Salehi said.

In July last year, a fire broke out at the Natanz facility, which the government said was an attempt to sabotage the country's nuclear programme. In 2010, the Stuxnet computer virus, widely believed to have been developed by the United States and Israel, was discovered after it was used to attack Natanz.

The latest incident comes amid efforts by Tehran and Washington to revive the 2015 nuclear deal after former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago and reimposed sanctions. Iran has gradually breached many restrictions imposed by the accord since then.

The two nations laid out tough stances at indirect talks in Vienna last week on how to bring both back into full compliance with the deal.

"The action taken against the Natanz site shows the failure of the opposition to Iran's industrial and political progress to prevent the significant development of Iran's nuclear industry," Salehi said.

"To thwart the goals of those who commanded this terrorist act... Iran will continue to improve its nuclear technology on the one hand and to lift oppressive U.S. sanctions on the other hand," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran announces "accident" at nuclear facility, possible Israeli cyber attack

    Iran announced on Sunday “an accident” causing a blackout occurred at its uranium enrichment facility in Natanz. Why it matters: The incident occurred as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived for his first visit in Jerusalem amid nuclear talks in Vienna and growing tensions between Israel and Iran. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Driving the news: The spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said the accident occurred in the electricity distribution system of the Natanz enrichment facility.He said the cause of the incident is under investigation but stressed there were no casualties and no pollution was caused by the accident.Israeli media said that it was not an accident and that the power outage could have been caused by a cyber attack.The head of Iran's atomic energy organization Ali Akbar Salehi said the incident in the facility in Natanz "was an act of terrorism." He did not say who was responsible but stressed Iran reserves the right to respond. Intelligences sources quoted by several Israeli media outlets pointed to Israeli intelligence agency Mossad as being behind the cyber attack.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • 95% efficacy for COVID vaccines doesn’t mean there’s a 5% infection risk. Here’s why

    It also doesn’t mean 95% of people are protected from the disease.

  • Apple shortages, T-Mobile's home internet service

    This week's major tech stories include rumours of possible Apple hardware shortages, T-Mobile's home internet service, and E3 going all-digital.

  • Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s home nine times in past few months

    Police have been called to the Montecito, California residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nine times over a span of many months. The Daily News reports that officers were called four times during their first month living in the home, including three times for “alarm activations” and the other by phone request, according to citing data obtained under Freedom of Information laws. Last month, theGrio reported that a 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks was arrested in December after invading the couple’s property twice.

  • Roth Feature Boosts Benefits for 401(k) and 403(b) Plans

    Roth 401(k) and 403(b) plans can beat traditional plans over the long term by providing tax savings at retirement.

  • Pentagon chief declares 'ironclad' US commitment to Israel

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an “enduring and ironclad” American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administration's efforts to revive nuclear negotiations with Israel's archenemy, Iran. Austin's first talks in Israel since he became Pentagon chief in January come as the United States seeks to leverage Middle East diplomatic progress made by the Trump administration, which brokered a deal normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states.

  • South Korean Premier in Iran for Talks Over Frozen Oil Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s prime minister arrived in Tehran for talks over $7 billion of Iranian funds trapped in his country by U.S. sanctions, with a successful outcome likely to be seen as a confidence-building measure between the Islamic Republic and world powers.Chung Sye-Kyun’s two-day trip, the first by a South Korean premier in 44 years and the highest-ranking visit by a Korean official since 2016, comes two days after Iran said it had freed a South Korean-flagged tanker seized in January.Iranian officials linked the vessel’s capture to the funds, which have been inaccessible since then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.The U.S. and Iran, with the help of other signatories, are trying to find a way for the Biden administration to rejoin the accord and lift the penalties at talks in Vienna. Seoul is only expected to release some or all of the Iranian billions after a nod from Washington.Iran escalated its nuclear activity after the U.S. abandoned the 2015 deal, fueling regional tensions, and on Saturday started injecting uranium gas into new centrifuge machines at its Natanz facility. The plant was hit by a so far unexplained power outage on Sunday that raised suspicions of sabotage.Iranian officials have said they’ve been unable to access the country’s oil revenues from exports to South Korea as no bank has been willing to handle the transactions for fear of contravening the sanctions. They have accused Seoul of bending before U.S. pressure in defiance of official exemptions for humanitarian goods.Iran Frees South Korea Ship in Sign of Detente Amid Atomic TalksFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Latest: Single-day high for cases in Ontario, Canada

    The latest figures released Sunday also show a sharp rise of new confirmed cases in Toronto, which jumped by nearly 400 to over 1,350. More than 3.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far. HONOLULU — The governor of Hawaii issued another emergency proclamation in response to the coronavirus pandemic that extends the statewide eviction moratorium for another two months and details plans for vaccinated travelers.

  • 20 Spring Lunches for Weight Loss in 20 Minutes

    In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. Edamame gives this veggie-packed vegan pasta salad a bit of feel-full protein.

  • Israeli media suggests country was behind Iranian nuclear facility blackout

    A whole lot happened in relation to Iran's nuclear program this weekend. For starters, on Sunday, Iran's underground Natanz facility started up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium more quickly. Hours later, a "suspicious" blackout struck the facility. Tehran claims there wasn't any lasting damage or pollution, but Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program, called the power outage "nuclear terrorism" and details remain scarce. Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, are indicating the blackout was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, the latest sign of escalation between the regional rivals. The Associated Press notes these reports do not offer sourcing, but "Israeli media maintains a close relationship with [Israel's] military and intelligence," so, when coupled with past allegations of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, the possibility seems legitimate. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary was in Israel meeting with his counterpart, Benny Gantz, who pledged to cooperate with the U.S. "to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel." World powers, including the U.S., will continue to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear deal next week in Vienna, though it's unclear how the black will affect the talks, if it all. More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyThe Latino voteTrump reportedly targets 'stone cold loser' McConnell in off-the-rails RNC speech

  • 7 Infrastructure Stocks Excited For The $2 Trillion Biden Plan

    Good infrastructure, including bridges, roads, airports, utilities, can increase the productive potential of an economy. President Joseph Biden has recently released details of his “Build Back Better” plan, which includes around $2 trillion of infrastructure spending stateside. Therefore, today’s article introduces seven infrastructure stocks excited for the $2 trillion Biden plan. Many analysts concur that a great deal of infrastructure across the nation has been in need of revitalization. Thus, the proposed projects will be welcome by many communities and citizens. Meanwhile, economists highlight the importance of infrastructure investment in driving economic growth, especially following the uncertainty created by the pandemic. According to recent research by Jeffrey M. Stupak of the Congressional Research Service (CRS), “Over the past several decades, government investment in infrastructure as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) has declined. Annual infrastructure investment by federal, state, and local governments peaked in the late 1930s, at about 4.2% of GDP, and since has fallen to about 1.6% of GDP in 2016.”InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips With the infrastructure plan proposed by the new administration, an investment of about $2 trillion across the nation is expected. As a result, there could be massive upside potential not only for traditional infrastructure stocks but also for some high growth stocks. As our economy opens up, many companies will benefit from low interest rates and the massive government stimulus. However, we should remind InvestorPlace.com readers that they are mostly cyclical stocks, ebbing with the news regarding the economy. Therefore, their share prices can also be volatile at times. 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $10 With that information, here are seven infrastructure stocks that are well-positioned to benefit from the upcoming investments in infrastructure projects: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Nucor (NYSE:NUE) SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Infrastructure Stocks: Caterpillar (CAT) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $100.22-$237.78Year-to-date (YTD) price change: Up about 25%Dividend yield: 1.8% Our first stock is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The Deerfield, Illinois based Caterpillar is one of the largest manufacturers of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. At the end of January, Caterpillar announced its 2020 full year and Q4 financials. The company reports revenue in four segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy & transportation, and Caterpillar Financial Services. Over 40% of revenues come from North America. Put another way, it has a large global footprint, too. Total sales were $11.2 billion, implying a 15% decline year-over-year (YoY). Net earnings were down by 29% YoY and stood at $780 million. EPS was $1.42, compared with $1.97 profit per share in Q4 2019. The company ended the year with a $9.4 billion cash figure. CEO Jim Umpleby cited “We do expect 2021 to be a better year than 2020 for us. We expect higher sales, but just given the uncertainty around the pandemic, the rollout of the vaccine, the resulting impact on the global economy, although we expect it to be a better year, it’s difficult for us to quantify how much better it will be just based on the pandemic.” CAT stock’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios are 29.5 and 3.07, respectively. Given the upcoming earnings season, there could be short-term profit-taking in the shares. A potential decline toward the $215 level would improve the margin of safety in the shares of this iconic company. On a final note, the company is a dividend aristocrat with almost three decades of dividend increases. Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Source: Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 52-week range: $21.52-$57.06YTD price change: Up about 38%Dividend yield: 0.46% Our next company is the Getzville, New York based material handling specialist Columbus McKinnon. It designs motion control products and technologies that move, lift, position and secure materials. The group’s products include hoists, actuators, rigging tools, light rail work stations and digital power and motion control systems. They are used in many industries, including construction and infrastructure, mining, oil, energy, aerospace, transportation, automotive, heavy equipment manufacturing and entertainment. In late January, CMCO announced financial results for its fiscal year 2021 third quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2020. Revenue was down by 16.5% YoY to $166.5 million mainly due to the pandemic’s adverse impact on volumes. The company generates 53% of its sales from the U.S. Net income also slid from $15.3 million in Q3 2020 to $6.6 million in Q3 2021. Hence, diluted EPS fell from 63 cents to 27 cents. Free cash flow recorded was $22 million at the end of the period. CEO David Wilson commented, “We delivered solid results in adverse conditions with revenue exceeding our expectations. We are optimistic that growth will accelerate in fiscal 2022 as demand improves and channel partners replenish inventories. Given current macroeconomic forecasts, we expect to return to more normalized revenue levels by this time next year.” The company expects Q4 2021 sales to be within $175-$180 million range. 7 Big Names That Could Be the Next Tesla CMCO stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratio of the stock stands at 24.04 and 1.92. Moving items around plants, construction sites, or factories might not sound like a growth area. However, Columbus McKinnon is likely to benefit from increased infrastructure spending. The shares would offer better value around $50. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Source: 360b / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $7.30-$39.10YTD % change: Up about 29%Dividend yield: 0.87% Phoenix, Arizona-based miner Freeport-McMoRan is the largest copper producer in the world. Since copper is an important commodity in building and construction work, the company has been in the limelight in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the price of copper has also been on the rise, providing tailwinds for FCX share price. In March 2020, the price of copper was about $2 per pound. Now it is about $4 per pound. Part of the increase in the commodity price is due to copper’s role in green energy as electric vehicles (EVs) use copper, too. It is also used in solar and wind technologies. The company operates through geographical assets with reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. The segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other. Freeport-McMoRan reported fourth quarter and 2020 full year results in late January. Consolidated sales totaled $4.5 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.91 billion in the prior year period. Adjusted net income totaled $566 million, or 39 cents per share. As of Dec. 31, 2020, it had $3.66 billion in cash and equivalents in hand. CEO Richard C. Adkerson said, “We are enthusiastic about the future prospects for our business based on the positive outlook for the markets we serve, our long-lived and high-quality copper assets, our seasoned and highly motivated global organization and the critical role of copper to the technologies necessary to deliver clean energy and support the global transition to a low-carbon economy.” FCX stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are 15.11 and 3.54, respectively. A decline toward $33 would offer a better entry point into the shares of the mining group. 2020 has been a fantastic year for most commodities. Analysts concur that the industry outlook for copper is positive, potentially providing tailwinds for increased cash flow for the company. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $11.99-$25.88YTD change: About 21%Dividend Yield: 0.4%Expense Ratio: 0.47% per year Our next discussion centers around a thematic exchange-traded fund (ETF) Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development. The fund invests in firms that could benefit from a potential increase in infrastructure activity stateside. Such businesses could produce of raw materials or manufacture or lease heavy equipment. They might also come from engineering, and construction segments. PAVE, which has 101 holdings, tracks the Index U.S. Infrastructure Development Index. The ETF started trading in 2017 and net assets under management total $2.62 billion. Approximately 30% of the holdings are in the top ten stocks. Among the leading names are Deere (NYSE:DE), which manufactures agricultural equipment, Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), an industrial conglomerate, and Eaton (NYSE:ETN), a diversified power management company. In terms of sectors, industrials, materials and information technology (IT) make up 64.4%, 22.5% and 5.2% of its holdings, respectively. 7 Monthly Dividend Stocks That Pay the Bills Over the past 12 months, PAVE has returned close to 92%. There could be some profit-taking in the coming weeks as many of the names in the fund report earnings. Interested investors could consider a decline toward the $23 level as a potential entry point. Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $151.94-$353.56YTD % change: Up about 22%Dividend yield: 0.67% Raleigh, North Carolina-based Martin Marietta Materials supplies aggregates products (such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used in construction as well as in in agricultural, utility and environmental applications. The company operates under three segments: Aggregates Business, Cement Business and Magnesia Specialties Business. In 2020, Martin Marietta sold 187 million tons of aggregates. The group reported fourth-quarter and 2020 full-year results in mid-February. Net sales were $1.18 billion, a small increase from $1.10 billion from Q4 2019. Net earnings increased 40% to $183 million. Earnings-per-diluted-share also went up by 40% to $2.93 from the previous year. Cash provided by operating activities was $1.05 billion, an all-time record, in 2020 compared with $966.1 million in 2019. Martin Marietta had $304.4 million of cash and equivalents on hand as of Dec. 31, 2020. CEO Ward Nye, stated, “Our resilient business model and team’s commitment to Martin Marietta’s vision and strategic priorities enabled us to achieve record fourth-quarter results and deliver record full-year profitability and the best safety performance in our Company’s history. Notably, 2020 marked our ninth consecutive year of growth for products and services revenues, gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings-per-diluted-share.” Over the past year, MLM shares have returned 76%. Like most companies in the sector, Martin Marietta benefitted from investor belief that the recovery would be faster than initially expected. Forward P/E and P/S ratios are 30.49 and 4.51, respectively. Those investors who believe the construction-led upcycle will benefit the company could consider investing around $330. Nucor (NUE) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $34.72-$82.76YTD price change: Up about 50%Dividend yield: 2.04% Charlotte, North Carolina based Nucor is one of the largest steelmakers stateside. The company is involved in every phase of steelmaking, from collecting and processing scrap to manufacturing value-added fabricated steel products. As a result of the proposed U.S. spending, the company has been in the limelight. Nucor announced Q4 2020 figures at the end of January. The top line rose by 2.5% YoY to $5.26 billion. Diluted EPS jumped from 35 cents levels in Q4 2019 to $1.30 in Q4 2020. Cash and equivalents were $2.64 million. CEO Leon Topalian said, “Looking ahead, we are confident that Nucor is poised for continued growth, and we anticipate earnings in the first quarter of 2021 to significantly increase from the fourth quarter of 2020.” According to company guidance, which was updated on March 16th, Nucor expects to announce record breaking quarterly earnings in Q1 2021, as diluted EPS is anticipated to be in the range of $3.00-$3.10. 7 Micro-Cap Stocks to Buy That Are Shining Right Now NUE stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are 8.32 and 1.2, respectively. Interested investors who believe steel sales will increase could regard any decline in the shares as a good opportunity to invest for the long-term. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $23.85-$47.29Dividend Yield: 0.55%YTD Price Change: Up about 10%Expense Ratio: 0.45% per year President Biden is adamant that his administration will increasingly push for sustainable infrastructure. His proposed plan includes a commitment to invest in green energy and high-speed internet. The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF gives access to the next-generation of intelligent infrastructure stocks. Those businesses typically include smart building infrastructure, smart power grids, intelligent transportation infrastructure and intelligent water infrastructure. SIMS, which has 46 holdings, tracks the returns of the S&P Kensho Intelligent Infrastructure Index. The fund began trading in December 2017. The top 10 firms make up more than 31% of net assets of almost $50 million. Residential security solutions provider Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), EV charging equipment operator and provider Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), and lighting solutions provider Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) lead the names in the roster. Over the past year, the fund is up about 88% and hit its highest peak in over two years on April 8. Those investors who believe the need to lower carbon emissions and the importance of alternative energy companies in ensuring a more sustainable future should keep SIMS on their radar. On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tezcan Gecgil has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Infrastructure Stocks Excited For The $2 Trillion Biden Plan appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Royal Opera House defends Friday screening of Seven Deadly Sins

    The Royal Opera House has defended livestreaming The Seven Deadly Sins on Friday, the day Prince Philip died, because performers gave a minute's silence. While many TV stations cancelled shows in order to pay respects to the late Duke of Edinburgh, executives at the Opera House decided that their performance must go on. A reimagined version of the original, with a modern take on gender politics, aired on Friday, for £10 a ticket. Viewers are still able to watch a recording of the performance online if they pay. In the production, the main character Anna visits seven cities, and discovers a new sin in each one. The satirical performance explores the concept of sin. While the Royal Opera House posted its condolences to the deceased Royal online, some thought the venue should have paid respects by delaying the performance.

  • Iran says it's testing new advanced nuclear centrifuge

    Iran said Saturday it's testing a new and advanced nuclear centrifuge to more effectively enrich uranium, AP reports.Why it matters: The announcement by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani comes as Tehran and Washington hold indirect talks in an attempt to bring the U.S. back into the 2015 nuclear deal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, accusing Iran of failing to adhere to the agreement, and slapped fresh sanctions on the country.Iran, in response, stepped up its enrichment efforts by building centrifuges and enriching nuclear materials to levels that violated the deal while insisting that it has no desire to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran announced in January that it would resume 20% uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, and it has since produced 121 pounds of uranium enriched to up to 20%, according to the Reuters.Details: The centrifuge unveiled Saturday may be able to output enriched nuclear material 50 times quicker than the country's first centrifuge and is likely a new breach of the 2015 deal, according to AP.The big picture: The indirect talks in Vienna this week "met expectations" but did not assuage U.S. doubts about Iran's willingness to negotiate in good faith over the deal, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.The talks are expected to continue in a similar format starting the middle of next week.Iran has said it would not stop enriching uranium at levels that violate the deal until the U.S. lifts its sanctions on the country, while the Biden administration has demanded that Iran must show compliance to the deal before it lifts the sanctions and rejoins.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday

    Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday. Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay. Conditions on the track were good, but pit road was very wet.

  • Irving, Schroder thrown out of Lakers-Nets game

    NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were thrown out in the third quarter Saturday night, taking even more star power from a matchup between the Nets and Lakers that was already missing plenty. Despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers led the Nets most of the way, thanks in large part to Schroder's strong play.

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stresses U.S. commitment to Israel's security amid growing Iran tensions

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived for his first visit in Jerusalem amid nuclear talks in Vienna and growing tensions between Israel and Iran. Why it matters: Austin met his counterpart Benny Gantz and will meet later with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss Iran and regional security issues. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn recent weeks there have been a number of attacks between Israel and Iran in the Red Sea and the Gulf.Netanyahu has said Israel will not be bound by any new nuclear deal.What they are saying: In press statements after the meeting, Gantz said Israel will work with the Biden administration to make sure any future nuclear deal preserves the interests of the world, prevent a nuclear arms race and protect Israel.Austin didn’t mention Iran in his statement and stressed the Biden administration’s commitment to Israel’s security. Meanwhile, Iran announced an "accident" occurred at its uranium enrichment facility in Natanz that the head of Iran's atomic energy organization said "was an act of terrorism." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Supreme Court ends California's coronavirus restrictions on home religious meetings

    The Supreme Court in a 5 to 4 vote ruled that California's coronavirus restrictions on religious gatherings in private homes were unconstitutional, saying the state violated the First Amendment by disfavoring religious activities.Why it matters: The court has consistently ruled in favor of religious freedoms over coronavirus restrictions starting in November 2020 when it ruled against limitations imposed on New York's places of worship.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: California currently caps both religious and non-religious gatherings in homes to no more than three households.The majority — comprised of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Barrett — argued that California violated the Constitution by disfavoring religious activities.The majority also said the state treated comparable secular operations, such as hair salons, retail stores and movie theaters, more favorably by allowing them to remain open.In dissent, Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor argued the order was constitutional since the state treated religious and non-religious activities in private homes equally under the blanket restriction.The dissent also noted that the majority equated in-home religious meetings with incomparable secular activities.Of note: Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal members in dissent, though he did not join their opinion.Roberts said he would have left the 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals' order intact, which ruled that because the state treated both secular and non-secular home gatherings the same, the state restriction was constitutional, according to NPR.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Amazon's Alabama warehouse defeated in unionization vote 

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley, Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous report the latest on the union voting for Amazon’s Alabama warehouse employees.

  • Iran enforces 10-day lockdown amid fourth wave of pandemic

    Iran on Saturday began a 10-day lockdown amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, state TV reported, a worrisome trend after more than a year of the country battling the Middle East's worst outbreak. Iran's coronavirus task force, charged with determining virus restrictions, ordered most shops closed and offices restricted to one-third capacity in cities declared as “red-zones.” The capital Tehran and 250 other cities and towns across the country have been declared red zones.