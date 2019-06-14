Iran says it is in charge of security of Strait of Hormuz - state radio

DUBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - Iran said on Friday it was responsible for maintaining the security of the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf, state radio reported, adding that blaming it for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman was alarming.

"We are in charge of maintaining security of the Strait and we rescued the crew of those attacked tankers in the shortest possible time ... U.S. Secretary of State (Mike) Pompeo's accusations towards Iran is alarming," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

The United States blamed Iran for attacks on the two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday that drove up oil prices and raised concern about a new U.S.-Iranian confrontation.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi)