Iran says it dismantled group with ties to Israel's Mossad

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran claimed on Saturday that its intelligence agents dismantled a group linked to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, which had allegedly planned terror operations inside Iran.

According to Iran's state-run TV, members of the group had entered Iran from an unspecified neighboring country's Kurdish-populated area. Both Turkey and Iraq have a minority Kurdish population living alongside the Iranian border.

The report also said Iranian forces arrested all members of the group and confiscated a large amount of weapons, explosives, and technical and communication equipment belonging to the group in several operations across Iran.

The TV said the group planned sabotage actions and “unprecedented terrorist operations” in several “sensitive areas" — a likely reference to military and security installations. The report did not elaborate.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Western Iran, along the borders with Turkey and Iraq, has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists, as well as militants linked to the extremist Islamic State group.

Last month, the state-run IRNA news agency quoted the prosecutor of Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province as alleging that three people arrested in April there on suspicion of working with Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency had wanted to kill Iranian nuclear scientists.

In May, an unexplained incident struck the Parchin military complex, a major military and weapons development base east of Tehran, killing an engineer and injuring another employee. Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard later said the incident was a case of “industrial sabotage.”

Recommended Stories

  • Iran says it detains Israel-linked network planning sabotage

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran said on Saturday its security forces had arrested a network of agents working for Israel before they were able to carry out sabotage and "terrorist operations", state media reported. The announcement by Iran's Intelligence Ministry came amid heightening tensions with arch-enemy Israel over Tehran's nuclear programme.

  • Israeli couple arrested after man dies in pool sinkhole

    Israeli police said Friday they placed a couple under house arrest, a day after a man attending a party at their villa died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of their swimming pool.

  • Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

    President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become “less troublesome.” O'Connor's earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches.

  • Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

    Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…

  • Hausas in Sudan: The pilgrims' descendants fighting for acceptance

    Why a demand by Sudan's Hausa community to have more land rights led to the death of 100 people.

  • GoFundMe Scammer Who Made Up Story About Homeless Man Gets A Year Of Federal Prison

    A New Jersey woman who helped create a GoFundMe scam based on a false feel-good tale about a homeless man rescuing her from the side of a highway will be spending time in federal prison for the fake story. Katelyn McClure, 32, was sentenced to one year and a day of federal prison in a Camden court on Thursday, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced. She was also ordered to pay restitution and to serve three years of supervised release for the 201

  • A bipartisan bill years in the making to boost the US semiconductor industry and competition with China will soon hit the Senate floor for a final vote

    The Senate legislation provides around $52 billion to bolster competition with China and address the global chip shortage.

  • Nowhere to live: Rents in Canada surge as home prices fall

    Canadian home prices are dropping fast after surging during the coronavirus pandemic, but that is offering little relief for consumers who face sky-rocketing rents and fading buying power as interest rates rise. Desperate would-be buyers found themselves caught in a frenzy of bidding wars for real estate during the pandemic, when home prices in Canada rose more than 50% in just two years. Now the competition has moved to rentals, with landlords demanding months of rent upfront and at times, even pitting tenants against one another to see who will pay more, according to real estate agents and media reports.

  • China’s Property Crisis Isn’t Over Yet. Developers’ Bonds Are Taking a Hit.

    All Chinese developers will suffer as home buyers’ faith in the prepayment system—paying for property before receiving it—erodes.

  • U.S. oil prices settle with a more than 3% loss as weak gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

    Oil futures fall sharply on Thursday, with U.S. prices logging their lowest finish in a week as a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories highlighted worries about energy demand.

  • Russia: New EU sanctions will hurt global economy, hopes for food export progress

    "The European Union is continuing to drive itself into a dead end with enviable persistence," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement attacking the latest measures. "The devastating consequences of EU sanctions on various segments of the global economy and security ... are becoming increasingly obvious," she said.

  • Two mn arrested in Kyiv: they collected data for the occupiers

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 22 JULY 2022, 16:25 The National Guard of Ukraine has detained two men in Kyiv. They had been collecting the information for the occupiers. In particular, they had been filming the locations of the Ukrainian troops.

  • Farnborough 2022: Airbus completes prototype wing including Spirit AeroSystems work

    Airbus has completed final assembly on the first prototype of its “Wing of Tomorrow” program that includes significant involvement by Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc.  The European manufacturer said this week at the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow in London that full-size prototype wing will be used as a “demonstrator” to help advance the new technologies involved. Spirit (NYSE: SPR), which makes the composite wings for the A220 at its plant in Belfast and wing components for the A320 in Scotland, was honored by Airbus as a top supplier for innovation in 2018 for a project using similar technology to build a wing spoiler. Airbus said in a press release this week that the prototype melds more than 100 component and manufacturing technologies.

  • Ukraine ready to help Moldova de-occupy Transnistria Budanov

    European Pravda - FRIDAY, 22 JULY 2022, 22:44 The head of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, Kyrylo Budanov, has said that Ukraine is ready to help Moldova with the de-occupation of Transnistrian territory.

  • Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of robbery attempt in Apple Valley

    A convicted felon was arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob a business on Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

  • Beijing court rules against woman who wanted to freeze eggs

    A Chinese court has overruled a rare legal challenge brought by an unmarried Beijing woman seeking the right to freeze her eggs. The Chaoyang Intermediate People's Court in Beijing said in a judgment that the hospital did not violate the woman's rights in denying her access to freeze her eggs. Unmarried women who choose to have children have struggled to access public benefits like maternity leave or coverage for prenatal exams.

  • Airline security executive jailed for 12 years after smuggling cocaine in his hand luggage

    Rami Yogev used his position to bypass airport security and concealed drugs in his carry-on bags between Israel and South Africa, per several outlets.

  • Caroline Kennedy says US needs to engage more in the Pacific

    New U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy said Friday the United States needs to engage more with the Pacific region at a time when China is asserting its presence. Kennedy spoke with reporters at Sydney International Airport after arriving to take on her new role. Asked if the U.S. had drifted away from the Pacific in recent decades, Kennedy said she was focused on the future.

  • Iran's nuclear programme is "galloping ahead", IAEA chief says -El Pais

    Iran's nuclear programme is "galloping ahead" and the International Atomic Energy Agency has very limited visibility on what is happening, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told Spain's El Pais newspaper in an interview published on Friday. In June, Iran began removing essentially all the agency's monitoring equipment, installed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Grossi said at the time this could deal a "fatal blow" to chances of reviving the deal following 2018's pullout by the United States.

  • Ronaldo in limbo as Europe's elite turn their backs on Man Utd star

    Cristiano Ronaldo faces an uncertain future after the Manchester United striker's attempt to force his way out of Old Trafford failed to spark the expected rush for his signature.