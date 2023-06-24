Iran says events in Russia are Russia's internal affairs

Nasser Kanaani, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, has said that the events that are currently taking place in Russia are Russia’s internal affairs.

Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Quote: "Nasser Kanaani, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, has called the incident in Russia an internal matter for that country and added that Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation."

