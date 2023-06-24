Iran says events in Russia are Russia's internal affairs

Nasser Kanaani, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, has said that the events that are currently taking place in Russia are Russia’s internal affairs.

Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

Quote: "Nasser Kanaani, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, has called the incident in Russia an internal matter for that country and added that Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation."

Previously:

On 24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to brief him on what is happening in Russia, but Tokayev replied that "this is an internal matter for Russia".

Putin also had a telephone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, to discuss the armed rebellion in Russia.

Earlier on Saturday, 24 June, Putin also called the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

