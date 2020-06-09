Iran says it will execute man convicted of spying on Soleimani for CIA

Tehran says it has sentenced an Iranian man to death for spying on behalf of the United States and Israel against Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general who was killed in an American air strike earlier this year.

Soleimani was killed in a drone attack in Iraq on January 3rd, although Iran says that the espionage case is not related to his assassination.

Iran says the man, Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, was arrested much earlier, in October 2018.

An Iranian judiciary spokesman said that he, quote, ''shared information about the whereabouts of martyr Soleimani with our enemies''.

Adding that his death sentence has been upheld by a supreme court and "he will be executed soon."

Washington blamed Soleimani, the second most powerful man in Iran at the time, for masterminding attacks by Iran-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region.

Officials have not said whether Mousavi-Majd's case is linked to Iran's announcement last summer that it had captured 17 spies working for the CIA, nor have they said whether it's linked to another announcement in February that it had sentenced a man to death for spying for the CIA and attempting to pass on information about Tehran's nuclear program.