Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan

·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's official news agency said Monday that the gunman who killed 13 people at a major Shiite shrine last month was a citizen of Tajikistan.

The militant Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the Oct. 26 attack on Shah Cheragh in the city of Shiraz, one of Iran’s top five Shiite shrines. But the government has tried to blame the attack on the largely peaceful anti-government protests, without offering evidence.

Iran initially said 15 were killed in Shiraz but later revised the number to 13 over double-counting.

The report on IRNA identified the gunman as Sobhan Komrouni. He died in a hospital in southern Iran, days after the Oct. 26 attack, from injuries sustained during his arrest.

Citing Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, Monday's report said the gunman's accomplice was an Afghan citizen, Mohammad Ramez Rashidi. A third suspect, from neighboring Azerbaijan, was allegedly the “main coordinator" of the attack from Iran's capital, Tehran, the report said.

IRNA said authorities have arrested 26 suspects — purportedly with links to extremist groups — over the shrine attack, all reportedly nationals of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

It said, without elaborating, that some of the suspects were planning similar attack in the city of Zahedan in restive southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the scene of deadly unrest last week.

Iran is embroiled in weeks of anti-government protests that erupted after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, detained after allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women, died in custody in September.

Recommended Stories

  • Tanzania Precision Air crash: 'I tried to save pilots but was knocked unconscious'

    A fisherman describes how he tried to break the cockpit window but ended up being knocked unconscious.

  • Australia's top health insurer reels after data breach

    The company says there was no evidence that any sensitive data was accessed. Medibank reaffirms there was no evidence that customer data had been removed from its network. Oct. 19: Medibank says an unnamed hacker group contacted it to negotiate about customer data it claimed to have retrieved from the company's IT systems.

  • Musician Aaron Carter dead at 34

    Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. Local law enforcement sources told TMZ that they responded to a 911 call at his home on Saturday.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.

    Elon Musk just ordered layoffs at Twitter. The move comes amid rising firings across industries as business growth slows and costs increase.

  • For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is sticking with a strict COVID-19 containment strategy nearly three years into the pandemic, potentially disappointing investors hoping for a quick reopening, although authorities are making ongoing if modest tweaks to managing the virus. Numerous analysts and experts say China is unlikely to begin significant easing of its outlier zero-COVID approach, which is squeezing the economy and fuelling widespread frustration, before an annual parliamentary session in March - at the earliest. Authorities are making changes such as more precisely targeting lockdowns, rolling out new vaccines and adding international flights.

  • GSK's blood cancer drug fails main goal of trial, shares fall

    (Reuters) -GSK's blood cancer drug Blenrep failed the main goal of a late-stage study designed to show it was better than an existing treatment on the market, the company said on Monday. Oncology is a key area of focus for GSK as a standalone prescription medicine and vaccine business and its shares fell 3% after its statement, which raised concerns that regulatory approval of Blenrep may be rescinded. Blenrep did not meet the primary endpoint of "progression-free survival" - or the period of time that a person lives with the disease without it getting worse after treatment - in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, GSK said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Wants Iran Punished for Helping Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Iran must be punished for what he called its “complicity in Russian terror” and accused the regime in Tehran of helping to prolong the war and exacerbate its impact on food and energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying

  • Iran’s Deadly Protests Unite a Nation Behind an Old Struggle

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteIt took a drip-feed of information over several hours before Kurdish activist Chiako Fatehi discovered it was his older brother Ramin who had died in the Iranian jail cel

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine replies to leader of German Social Democrats: Ukraine has no "terrorist list"

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denies the statements made by Rolf Mützenich, the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, regarding his inclusion on a "terrorist list" by the Ukrainian authorities.

  • Footage shows person dangling from window in NYC fire

    STORY: The video, filmed on a mobile phone, shows a person hanging from a window as smoke billows out, while another person leans out with their upper body. A firefighter could be seen reaching down to the pair below from an upper window, before other firefighters arrived on the scene to rescue residents.At least 38 people were injured in the blaze, which the New York City Fire Department said was caused by a "lithium ion battery connected to a micro mobility device".

  • China's COVID resurgence spurs new curbs, Foxconn imposes restrictions

    China's escalating COVID-19 resurgence has spurred authorities and companies, including key iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, to ramp up measures to contain outbreaks, disrupting production and throwing business events into confusion. China reported on Monday 5,496 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Nov. 6, the highest since May 2, when the country's commercial capital of Shanghai was put under a crushing lockdown amid its worst outbreak. Taiwan-based Foxconn said late on Sunday it would implement new COVID-19 measures at its plant in Zhengzhou, including implementing a system which would involve moving all working employees into three dormitories.

  • Cotton Becomes First Republican to Forgo White House Run as Trump Readies Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Arkansas US Senator Tom Cotton has decided against waging a 2024 presidential run, the first Republican aspirant to forgo a bid as former President Donald Trump readies a third White House campaign.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Sat

  • ‘Sacred site’ vandalized with graffiti in Nevada, feds say. 2 men are going to prison

    The site is covered in ancient art and is held sacred by some Native American tribes.

  • I've been to Las Vegas over 50 times. Here are the 8 restaurants I always recommend to first-time visitors.

    From fine-dining establishments to walk-in joints away from the Strip, these restaurants shouldn't be missed when travelers take a trip to Sin City.

  • ‘The Command Fled’: Putin’s Own Troops Keep Humiliating Him

    GettyIt only took a few hours after Russia’s Vladimir Putin hailed his mobilization as a sparkling success Friday for a torrent of humiliating reports to emerge that suggest the war effort has been more successful in turning the country against him than defeating mythical Nazis in Ukraine.The most staggering contradiction to the Russian president’s boastful claims came perhaps in Kazan, where dozens of drafted troops were captured on video late Friday berating military leadership outside a colle

  • Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

    Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley on Sunday quipped that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) should be deported as she rallied for Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America. They…

  • Right-Wingers Turn On Trump for Mocking DeSantis

    Doug Mills/The New York TimesFormer President Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis at his Saturday night rally—calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”And hours later, Trump found himself in hot water with fellow conservatives who weren’t pleased that he’d taken aim at the increasingly popular DeSantis.During his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, while touting his poll numbers (from a month ago), Trump found an opening to take a swing at DeSantis, who’s quickly turned into an unofficial 202

  • Ukraine shares video showing a lone paratrooper single-handedly blowing up a Russian tank

    The video footage shows a Russian T-80BV tank driving down a dirt road before a Ukrainian soldier emerges from a tree line and fires a weapon.

  • Trump Comes Up With Mocking Nickname For Gov. Ron DeSantis

    The nickname was not entirely original.

  • Investigators are looking for dozens of expensive gifts foreign governments gave Trump and his family: report

    The missing gifts Trump received include diamond earrings, golf clubs, and a soccer ball from Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reported.