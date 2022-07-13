Iran says it refused to supply drones to Russia

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Earlier U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tehran was planning to supply military drones to Russia. However, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied Sullivans’ claim, La Repubblica reported on July 13.



Iran avoids any actions that could lead to further escalation in Ukraine, including the supply of military equipment, Amir-Abdollahian said.



“We have defense agreements with Russia, but we will not help any of the parties involved in this conflict,” he added.

