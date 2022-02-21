Iran says significant progress made in nuclear talks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ebrahim Raisi
    Iranian president


Though some key demands from Iran remain regarding Iranian nuclear negotiations, one official from the country said on Monday that "significant progress" has been made.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that "significant progress" has been made in nuclear negotiations in Vienna, Reuters reported. However, he added that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

"The remaining issues are the hardest," Khatibzadeh said during a press briefing.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated Iran's demands that the U.S. lift its sanctions against the country as part of an agreement to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the U.S. withdrew from in 2018 under former President Trump.

"The United States must prove its will to lift major sanctions," Raisi said in a news conference in Doha, according to Reuters. "To reach an agreement, guarantees are necessary for negotiations and nuclear issues."

Before the most recent round of negotiations began, European U.S. allies like the U.K. warned Iran that this would be its "last chance" to present a "serious resolution" towards a nuclear deal.

"This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms of the JCPOA," Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

Reuters reported last week that a U.S.-Iran deal to revive the agreement had begun to take shape. A draft text of an agreement seen by Reuters would cap Iran's nuclear enrichment at five percent and also unfreezing $7 billion in Iranian funds being held in South Korean banks under U.S. sanctions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran's Raisi calls on U.S. to lift sanctions to revive nuclear deal

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal cannot succeed unless Washington lifts "major" sanctions, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, as sources said indirect talks between Iran and the United States were reaching a final stage. Reuters reported last week that a U.S.-Iranian deal is taking shape in Vienna after months of indirect talks to revive the nuclear pact abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, who also reimposed extensive sanctions on Iran.

  • Reuters wins Polk Award for series on intimidation of U.S. election workers

    The staff of Reuters has received a George Polk Award for its coverage of widespread intimidation of U.S. election workers by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Reporters Linda So, Jason Szep and the staff of Reuters were honored in the political reporting category for a series of reports called “Campaign of Fear.” The articles ​​revealed how the people who administer U.S. elections – from poll workers and ballot counters to county clerks and secretaries of state – have endured death threats and other intimidation from supporters of Trump, inspired by his false assertions of widespread fraud in the 2020 vote.

  • Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin on Ukraine as tensions rise

    Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin on Ukraine as tensions rise

  • US Navy plans launch of Mideast drone force alongside allies

    The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet announced Monday the launch of a new joint fleet of unmanned drones with allied nations to patrol vast swaths of the region’s volatile waters as tensions simmer with Iran. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads the 5th Fleet, told The Associated Press that 100 unmanned drones, both sailing and submersible, would dramatically multiply the surveillance capacities of the U.S. Navy, allowing it to keep a close eye on waters critical to the flow of the global oil and shipping.

  • 'Nigerian air strike' kills seven children in Niger

    The children were killed by accident in an air strike by neighbouring Nigeria, local officials said.

  • Blinken: Extended military exercises with Russia, Belarus raise concerns of Russian invasion

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said an extension of joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus is making him more concerned that Russia will move ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN's "State of the Union" if news of Russia and Belarus extending their drills makes him more concerned about a potential Russian invasion, Blinken said, "It does."Blinken said the development illustrates that the...

  • Kremlin: No firm plans for summit with Biden

    The Kremlin on Monday emphasized that no firm plans have been made for a summit between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, one day after French President Emmanuel Macron said the two leaders "accepted the principle" of a summit.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that while Biden and Putin can schedule a phone call or meeting at any time, there were no definite plans for a summit, according to Reuters.Peskov's...

  • German chancellor points to "indications" that Kremlin is still open to dialogue

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that there are "important indications" that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could still be avoided through diplomacy, Reuters reports.Driving the news: Any attack would be a "serious mistake" with high "political, economic and geostrategic costs," Scholz added on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeScholz said that the Kremlin signaled openness to n

  • Iran's president meets Qatar emir in Doha ahead of gas forum

    Iran's president arrived in Qatar on Monday and was welcomed in an official ceremony by the country's ruling emir ahead of a global gas summit and as pressure mounts to revive Iran's nuclear deal with world powers. This is President Ebrahim Raisi's fourth trip abroad since he took office six months ago. The Iranian president traveled to Qatar with five Cabinet ministers, including the foreign and energy ministers, the state-run news outlet IRNA reported.

  • Ethiopia starts generating power from River Nile dam

    A "monumental day" for Ethiopia but Egypt and Sudan fear it will reduce their share of Nile waters.

  • Oil rises as Russian-Western stand-off alarms tight market

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as tensions between Russia and the West ratcheted up, adding to supply concerns that have kept oil prices near $100 a barrel. Brent crude futures jumped $1.23, or 1.3%, to $94.77 a barrel by 1300 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.13, or 1.2%, to $92.20 a barrel.

  • Vladimir Putin 'has drawn up hitlist of Ukrainians to kill' after invasion

    The Kremlin has compiled a hitlist of prominent Ukrainians to be killed or imprisoned after a Russian military invasion, Washington claims.

  • Iran's top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with U.S.

    "If the nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers fail in Vienna, Western powers will be responsible for it because we want a good deal." When asked whether Tehran was ready to hold direct talks with Washington, Amirabdollahian refrained from ruling it out by saying: "We need to see tangible steps of goodwill by Washington such as freeing Iran's frozen assets abroad".

  • Houma firefighters battle house fire Sunday afternoon

    Fire crews battled a blaze Sunday afternoon that damaged a house on the east side of Houma.

  • Biden agrees ‘in principle’ to meet Putin if Russia does not invade Ukraine

    President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the White House said Sunday

  • Iran plane crash: At least three killed as military jet comes down near school

    Local army official praised the pilots for ‘sacrificing’ their lives in an effort to prevent the planes from crashing in a residential area

  • OKC Thunder quotes: LeBron James calls Thunder GM Sam Presti the real MVP

    "The MVP over there is Sam Presti," said LeBron James.

  • Russia launching "brutal war of choice" if Ukraine invaded, Sullivan says

    National security adviser tells "CBS Mornings" that the world will hold Russia accountable should Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Dropbox Is a No Brainer Value Stock

    File sharing and workflow platform Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) is no exception with its stock down over 25% in the past six months. The Feb. 17 report was solid, and management's plan for growth and returning cash to shareholders makes the stock even more attractive with the share price so depressed. Here's why Dropbox is a no-brainer value stock to buy right now.

  • Israel successfully tests naval air defense system

    Israel on Monday said it successfully tested a new naval air defense system, intercepting a series of threats in what officials called a key layer of protection against Iran and its proxies in the region. The C-Dome is being installed on Israel's latest-generation corvette warships, which protect Israel's coastline and offshore natural gas assets in the Mediterranean. The tests simulated a number of incoming threats, including rockets, cruise missiles and drones, the Defense Ministry said.