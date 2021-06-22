US seizes Iranian news sites under unclear circumstances

FILE - This Monday, June 21, 2021 photo shows Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi during a news conference in Tehran, Iran. Iran said Tuesday, June 22, that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances. While there was no immediate acknowledgement of the seizures from American authorities, it comes amid the wider heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's now-tattered nuclear deal with world powers. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
ISABEL DEBRE
·3 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American authorities took down a range of Iran's state-linked news websites under unclear circumstances on Tuesday, the U.S. and Iran said, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

The U.S. seized roughly three dozen websites, the majority of which are linked to Iranian disinformation efforts, said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case had not yet been officially announced by the American government.

Iranian state-run news agency IRNA announced the U.S. government seizures of the websites, without providing further information.

The takedowns come as world powers scramble to resurrect Tehran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal and just days after the election victory of Iran's hard-line judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi. On Monday, Raisi, known for his hostility to the West, staked out a hard-line position in his first news conference. He ruled out the possibilities of meeting with President Joe Biden or negotiating over Tehran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional militias — concerns the Biden administration wants addressed in future talks.

Iran provides support to militant groups in the region, such as Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, as it seeks to wield its influence far afield and counter its foes.

On Tuesday, visiting the addresses of a handful of sites, including Iran state television’s English-language arm Press TV, Yemeni Houthi-run Al-Masirah satellite news channel and Iranian state TV’s Arabic-language channel, Al-Alam, produced a federal notice. It said the websites were seized “as part of law enforcement action” by the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. government also took over the domain name of the news website Palestine Today, which reflects the view points of Gaza-based Islamic militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, redirecting the site to the same takedown notice.

Yemen's Houthi rebel group announced that its Al-Masirah satellite news channel went offline without prior notice. It said the channel would continue in its mission of “confronting the American and Israeli acts of piracy against our nation, by any means.”

Press TV, launched in June 2007, is the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting's English-language service. There are no private television or radio stations in Iran. Satellite dishes, while widespread, also are illegal. That leaves IRIB with a monopoly on domestic airwaves.

Marzieh Hashemi, a prominent Press TV anchorwoman who, in 2019, was arrested as material witness in an unspecified criminal case and has appeared before a grand jury in Washington, told The Associated Press that the channel was struggling to “figure out the reasons” for the seizure.

While airing in Iran, Press TV focuses predominantly on international affairs through the lens of how leaders in the Islamic Republic see the world. Fierce criticism of British and American foreign policy is common. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, IRIB has been in the hands of hard-liners who back Iran’s government.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Maggie Hyde in Cairo contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan accuses Taliban of worst violence in 2 decades,

    Afghanistan’s foreign minister accused the Taliban on Tuesday of carrying out its worst violence in the past two decades and urged the international community to try to persuade the Taliban to honor a February 2020 agreement with the United States to reduce violence and enter peace negotiations. Mohammad Haneef Atmar told the U.N. Security Council that with the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops “to be completed in the coming weeks,” the international community should also establish a “mechanism” to monitor implementation of the agreement reached in Qatar’s capital Doha and the council resolution supporting it, “and to take appropriate measures to ensure compliance.” Under the deal, the U.S. agreed to withdraw its troops in exchange for a Taliban promise to denounce terrorist groups and keep Afghanistan from again being a staging arena for attacks on America, to reduce violence and work with the government on a permanent cease-fire, and enter negotiations with the government aimed at restoring peace to the war-battered country.

  • Facebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce push

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc is expanding its "Shops" feature to its messaging app WhatsApp in several countries and to Facebook Marketplace in the United States, the company said on Tuesday as it announced changes to its commerce tools. Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said it would also introduce personalized ads in its Shops service based on users' shopping behavior. The social media giant, which launched Shops last year as a way for people to find and buy products on Facebook and Instagram as part of its push into ecommerce, said it has more than 300 million monthly Shops visitors and about 1.2 million monthly active Shops.

  • Merkel heir warns Biden not to start 'new cold war with China'

    President Joe Biden should not embark on “a new cold war with China,” according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s heir apparent, a sign the next leader of the European power will be as big a thorn in Washington's side as the outgoing one.

  • Notices on Iran-linked websites say they have been seized by U.S.

    Notices appeared on Tuesday on a number of Iran-affiliated websites saying they had been seized by the United States government as part of law enforcement action. Iranian news agencies said that the U.S. government had seized several Iranian media websites and sites belonging to groups affiliated with Iran such as Yemen's Houthi movement. "The domain almasirah.net has been seized by the United States Government in accordance with a seizure warrant...as part of a law enforcement action by the Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement and Federal Bureau of Investigation."

  • China, Canada spar at UN body over human rights failings

    Canada and 40 other countries on Tuesday urged China to allow “immediate, meaningful and unfettered access” so independent observers can visit its western Xinjiang region, while a Chinese envoy demanded that Canadian authorities “stop violations of human rights” at home. The mutual finger-pointing, which preceded admissions from Canada’s envoy about shortcomings in her country’s rights record, came in a debate at the Human Rights Council, the U.N.'s top human rights body. The showdown in the largely virtual council session exposed an ongoing rift between the West and allies of China, which has been increasingly pushing back against the criticism of its human rights record.

  • Saudi Arabia says it will judge Iran's Raisi by 'reality on the ground'

    Saudi Arabia will judge Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's government by "the reality on the ground", the kingdom's foreign minister said on Tuesday, while adding that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say on foreign policy. Raisi, a hardline judge who secured an expected election victory on Saturday, said on Monday he wanted to improve ties with Gulf Arab neighbours while calling on regional rival Saudi Arabia to immediately halt its intervention in Yemen. After six years of war, Riyadh has failed to defeat the Houthi movement in Yemen that Iran supports.

  • It's not just for Earth anymore -Tide is working with NASA to make the first laundry detergent for astronauts in space

    Tide is partnering with NASA to develop laundry detergent suited for astronauts in space. Testing on the International Space Station begins in 2022.

  • Sir Keir Starmer’s top aide ‘demoted’ as Labour shake-up continues

    Sir Keir Starmer's closest aide has been reshuffled as part of a clear-out of his top team as Labour seeks to avoid another potential disaster in the forthcoming Batley and Spen by-election. Baroness Chapman will be moved from her role as the party's political director to a position on the front bench, where she will be tasked with shadowing Lord Frost, the Brexit minister. The 47-year-old, who voted Remain in 2016, served under Sir Keir when he was the shadow Brexit Secretary and was considered

  • Taliban launch major offensives in northern Afghanistan

    Taliban insurgents have conducted a wave of offensives in Afghanistan's north in recent days, moving beyond their southern strongholds as international forces withdraw. The United Nations' envoy for Afghanistan said the Taliban had taken more than 50 of 370 districts and was positioned to take control of provincial capitals. Fierce fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has taken place on the outskirts of three provincial capitals in the northern provinces of Faryab, Balkh and Kunduz provinces in recent days, officials said.

  • Merkel's bloc pledges stability, renewal to German voters

    Germany’s center-right bloc is pledging to boost the economy without raising taxes and make the country “climate neutral” by 2045 while still preserving industrial jobs. The promises were part of its platform released Monday for the September election that will determine who succeeds longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel. The bloc is made up of the Christian Democratic Union party of Merkel and Armin Laschet, who is running to become Germany's next leader, and the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union party.

  • Iran's only nuclear power plant experiences emergency shutdown that could last days

    The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the nuclear power plant outage was due to a "technical fault" and would be resolved "in a few days."

  • Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy

    Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets. The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo's Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan's Policlinico hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and the burial customs of almost 3,000 years ago. "The mummies are practically a biological museum, they are like a time capsule," said Sabina Malgora, the director of the Mummy Project Research.

  • Well-known Columbia bar owner, restaurateur faces drug charges

    Jon Sears owns a host of bars in the popular Five Points nightlife district.

  • Ten things to pack before camping at a NASCAR race

    One of the best complementing experiences of attending a NASCAR race is camping near a race track. Both before and after a race, the interaction between fans — creating new friendships and renewing old friendships, as well — is a celebration of NASCAR, camaraderie and limitless fun. There‘s a definite joy of sitting around a […]

  • French drinks firm Pernod Ricard confident about Asia prospects

    Pernod Ricard is confident about its prospects in Asia, helped by cognac and scotch whisky demand in China, the French drinks company's Asia boss said on Tuesday. "Despite the pandemic and the many uncertainties we have to navigate through, our business is resilient, rebounding and continuing its transformation," Pernod Ricard Asia Chairman and Chief Executive Philippe Guettat said on a company YouTube presentation. Guettat confirmed during a call with analysts the group's medium-term ambition for sales growth rates of high single to low double digits for China and low double digits for India.

  • EU is now investigating Google's adtech over antitrust concerns

    EU antitrust authorities are finally taking a broad and deep look into Google's adtech stack and role in the online ad market -- confirming today that they've opened a formal investigation. Google has already been subject to three major EU antitrust enforcements over the past five years -- against Google Shopping (2017), Android (2018) and AdSense (2019). The Commission said that the new Google antitrust investigation will assess whether it has violated EU competition rules by "favouring its own online display advertising technology services in the so called 'ad tech' supply chain, to the detriment of competing providers of advertising technology services, advertisers and online publishers".

  • SC woman sentenced after stabbing and killing her husband in Horry County

    The couple had been at a strip club that night, the woman told police.

  • The US Men's Olympic Basketball roster is complete - here's who is on Team USA

    A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the USA men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.

  • Teen girl who was killed when car ran off Midlands road is identified by SC coroner

    The teen was a passenger who died at a Richland County hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

  • The Trump Organization sued New York City after the mayor canceled all contracts following the Capitol siege

    The company operated the Central Park Carousel, two Central Park ice rinks, and the Ferry Point golf course, bringing in $17 million a year.