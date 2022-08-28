Iran Says Talks to Revive Nuclear Deal to Extend Into September

(Bloomberg) --

Iran said back-and-forth exchanges with the US over a European Union proposal to revive the nuclear deal will drag on into next month.

Iran will take “at least” until Sept. 2 to respond to the Biden administration’s comments on an EU-drafted text aimed at salvaging the 2015 pact, state-run Nour News said in a tweet on Sunday.

Tehran continues to “carefully review the US’ response at an expert level,” according to Nour, which is closely aligned to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

