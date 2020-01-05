Iran Says Those Who Supported Soleimani’s Killing ‘Will Pay’

(Bloomberg) -- Iran warned countries that sided with the U.S. in the killing of a top general could face far-reaching consequences, the Islamic Republic’s defense minister said.

“Those who imply support for the U.S. terrorist act will pay for it globally and regionally,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami was cited as saying in the semi-official Mehr news agency, referring to the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s regional adversaries have called for de-escalation after the U.S. operation. Saudi Arabia called for self-restraint, while the United Arab Emirates said it was important to have “rational engagement.”

Read: Iran Options Seem Narrow as It Seeks to Avenge Slain General

