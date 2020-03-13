Iran says Trump should blame attacks on US troops' 'presence and behaviour'

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump should blame attacks against U.S. and allied forces in Iraq on their "presence and behaviour".

"Instead of undertaking dangerous steps and resorting to baseless accusations, Trump should review the illegal presence and behaviour of his troops in the region and avoid making accusations to divert attention from their responsibility," said ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, according to state TV. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)