Iran says Trump playing 'very dangerous game,' risking 'devastating war'

LONDON – The United States is playing a "very dangerous game" as it attempts to "drag Iran into an unnecessary war," a senior Iranian official said Tuesday.

Hamid Baeidinejad, Iran’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, said the Trump administration made a "serious miscalculation" in deploying an aircraft carrier strike group, B-52 bombers and other military personnel and equipment to the Persian Gulf to counter alleged, unspecified Iranian threats.

Baeidinejad denied that Iran or its "proxies" were behind what Washington described as the "sabotage" of oil tankers in the Gulf belonging to Saudi Arabia, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. Tuesday, Saudi Arabia said drones attacked one of its oil pipelines and other energy infrastructure, an incident that caused global oil price benchmarks to jump.

"We are prepared for any eventuality, this I can tell you," Baeidinejad said. The United States and Iran have no formal diplomatic channel of communication.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, said neither country wants a war.

"This is not a military confrontation because no war is to happen," he said, according to Iran's state television and a government Twitter account. "We don’t seek a war nor do they. They know a war wouldn’t be beneficial for them."

Baeidinejad said that from the Iranian perspective, it appears that some of President Donald Trump's closest advisers, such as national security adviser John Bolton, are "trying to convince" Trump to start a military confrontation that neither country wants and would be "devastating" for Iran, the United States and the region.

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan presented a military plan at a meeting of top national security officials that would send as many as 120,000 U.S. troops to the Middle East in the event Iran strikes U.S. forces in the region or speeds up its development of nuclear weapons, according to a report published in The New York Times on Monday. The plan was partly ordered by Bolton, the report said. It does not call for a land invasion of Iran.

Trump dismissed the report but said he would send U.S. troops if needed.

Since last week, the Trump administration has insisted it has "specific and credible" intelligence indicating Iran or its regional supporters may be preparing attacks against American forces or targets in the region. "It's going to be a bad problem for Iran if something happens," Trump said Monday outside the White House.

The details of that intelligence remain murky; some seasoned Iran experts fear the Trump administration's focus on possible threats from Iran are being driven by hawks looking for a pretext for military conflict.

"We should remind ourselves that this is a TOTALLY UNNECESSARY CRISIS!" Trita Parsi, a professor at Georgetown University and an Iran specialist, wrote on Twitter.

Last year, Trump withdrew from a landmark deal reached between Iran and world powers in 2015 under which Iran promised to curtail its nuclear program in return for relief from crippling sanctions. President Barack Obama viewed the accord as one his signature foreign policy accomplishments. Trump campaigned on abolishing it.