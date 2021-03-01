Iran insists U.S. lift sanctions first to revive nuclear deal talks

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Monday the United States should lift sanctions first if it wants to hold talks with Tehran to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned.

President Joe Biden has said Washington is ready for talks about both nations resuming compliance with the pact, under which Tehran secured an easing of sanctions by limiting its nuclear work. But each side wants the other to move first.

The West fears Iran wants to build nuclear weapons, while Tehran says that has never been its goal.

"President Joe Biden's administration should change Trump's maximum pressure policy towards Tehran ... If they want talks with Iran, first they should lift sanctions," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Washington said on Sunday it was disappointed by Tehran's refusal to hold talks but was ready to "re-engage in meaningful diplomacy" and would consult with major powers.

While Iran has been demanding the lifting of U.S. sanctions first, Washington says Tehran must return to compliance with the deal, which Iran has been progressively breaching since 2019.

"The new U.S. administration's refusal to return to the deal is a historic mistake," Khatibzadeh said, saying Tehran would continue to work with the U.N. nuclear watchdog despite scaling back cooperation.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra and Edmund Blair)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran rejects nuclear talks with U.S., for now

    A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that conditions are not ripe for informal nuclear talks between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers.Why it matters: The Biden administration had proposed the talks as part of its efforts to negotiate a path back to the 2015 nuclear deal. The White House expressed disappointment with Iran's response, but said it remained willing to engage with Tehran.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying:“There has been no change in the U.S. position and behavior yet, and the Biden administration has not only not abandoned Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure, but has not even announced its commitment to fulfilling its overall commitments as part of the nuclear deal," said Iranian spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh.He added Iran won't re-negotiate the nuclear deal and reiterated Iran's longstanding insistence that the U.S. start the process by removing sanctions."While we are disappointed at Iran’s response, we remain ready to reengage in meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the nuclear deal commitments," a White House spokesman said."We will be consulting with our P5+1 partners on the best way forward," the spokesman added, referring to the other parties to the nuclear deal: China, Russia, the U.K., France and Germany.Between the lines: The Iranian response to the U.S. proposal seems to be connected to a diplomatic effort by the U.S. and European signatories to pass a resolution against Iran at an upcoming meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).The resolution is expected to criticize Iran for curtailing the access of nuclear inspectors.The state of play: The Biden administration says it'll return the U.S. to the 2015 deal by lifting sanctions if Iran returns to compliance by reversing its recent nuclear steps. The main sticking point is the sequencing of those moves. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Iran says it will not meet US for informal talks on saving nuclear deal

    Iran said Sunday it does not consider the time to be "suitable" for an informal meeting - proposed by Europe and involving the US - on the embattled 2015 nuclear deal. The European Union's political director earlier this month proposed the informal meeting involving Iran and the United States. US President Joe Biden's administration has accepted in principle. Following Biden's election, Washington, the European parties to the deal - France, Germany and Britain - and Tehran have been trying to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord, which granted Iran international sanctions relief in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme. The accord has been nearing collapse since former president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. "Considering the recent positions and actions of the United States and the three European countries, (Iran) does not consider the time suitable to hold the informal meeting proposed by the European coordinator", foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement. "There has still been no change in the US positions and behaviour yet," he added, saying the Biden administration has continued "Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure". Biden has signalled readiness to revive the deal, but insists Iran first return to all its nuclear commitments, most of which it suspended in response to the sanctions, while Tehran demands Washington take the first step by scrapping the sanctions. The US "has not even announced its commitment to fulfilling its responsibilities" under the deal and the United Nations Security Council resolution that enshrined it, Khatibzadeh said. He added: "America must end its illegal and unilateral sanctions and return to its (deal) commitments. This needs neither negotiations nor resolutions." Iran "will answer action with action, and just as it will return to (deal) commitments in accordance with the lifting of sanctions, it will respond to hostile actions and behaviours in the same way". Iran last Tuesday started to restrict some site inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog, in continuation of suspended nuclear commitments in response to the US failure to lift its sanctions. Khatibzadeh said Tehran would continue to consult with other parties to the nuclear agreement, and European Union Foreign Minister Josep Borrell "in his capacity as the (deal) coordinator, both bilaterally and multilaterally".

  • Eurofins launches prescription-free COVID-19 test, eyes further growth

    The group, which has launched an array of COVID-19 testing products it sells to governments, airlines and transport hubs, said the nasal swab test could be ordered online for $99 or bought at pharmacies across the United States. "We are also working very closely with European authorities for the approval of similar direct-to-consumer products," said the group's chief executive Gilles Martin in a statement. Eurofins estimated that its COVID-19 testing and reagents brought in over 800 million euros of the 5.44 billion euros ($6.57 billion) in revenue for 2020.

  • Dining with the stars, multitasking surgeon, 4 a.m. last call: News from around our 50 states

    How the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting every state

  • Thousands flee rebel violence in Central African Republic

    Monique Moukidje fled her home in Central African Republic’s town of Bangassou in January when rebels attacked with heavy weapons, the fighting killing more than a dozen people. When rebels left Bangassou in mid-January, after an ultimatum from the United Nations peacekeeping force, some established their bases in nearby towns, like in Niakari, about 17 kilometers (10 miles) from Bangassou.

  • ECB to Show Whether Pledge to Cap Yields Is More Than Just Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will reveal on Monday how serious it is about countering rising bond yields.After days of top policy makers saying they won’t tolerate higher yields if they undermine the economy, the institution will publish its latest bond-buying figures at 3:45 p.m. Frankfurt time. A significant increase in purchases would show they are backing their words with action.Yet if the amount is little changed it could convince investors to push on with reflation trades, which are effectively bets the ECB will tolerate higher borrowing costs as the economy begins to recover.Last week, those wagers sent yields across the region surging. Perhaps worryingly for President Christine Lagarde, they also widened the premium investors demand to hold the debt of the region’s riskiest nations, like Italy and Greece.The trend is raising fears that the economic recovery being fostered by the torrent of cheap central bank money could be derailed for the region at large.“Actions speak louder than words,” said Mark Dowding, a money manager at Bluebay Asset Management, who bet on Friday morning that European debt prices will rebound. “If the ECB is serious about wanting to stem a rise in yields, which could bring about a premature tightening in financial conditions, then it will need to act.”European bond markets rallied Monday, lead by Italy, which saw the yield on 10-year bonds drop six basis points to 0.70%. Those on their German peers fell three basis points to -0.29%, marking the second day of declines.The focus is on the ECB’s most-flexible bond plan, the 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency purchase program, the key crisis-fighting tool unveiled by the central bank in the early days of the outbreak. In the week ended Feb. 19, the central bank increased its holdings by 17.2 billion euros, barely any higher than the previous week.The weekly ECB data will be for the euro area as a whole -- country breakdowns for the pandemic program are only published every two months, so it won’t be clear if policy makers are targeting specific bond spreads.Over in the U.S., the economy is rapidly recovering as vaccines are rolled out quickly and where the government is preparing a massive fiscal stimulus package. In contrast, the euro-zone has been slow in inoculating the population and has had to extend business and social restrictions to contain the virus.Its fiscal support is also smaller, and a breakthrough recovery fund won’t kick in until the middle of the year. The economy is set to contract this quarter, and the ECB expects any inflation spikes this year to be only temporary, with job losses and uncertainty pushing down on prices.Read more: Europe’s Recovery Choices Will Leave It a Year Behind the U.S.Lagarde kicked off the past week by saying policy makers are “closely monitoring” nominal government bond yields because banks use them as benchmarks for the cost of loans to companies and households.Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Thursday that the central bank will use the flexibility of its pandemic program to prevent any tightening of financial conditions that is “inconsistent” with its inflation goal. Those remarks only briefly stemmed the selloff.Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, who is responsible for market operations, said on Friday that a rise in real long-term rates may withdraw vital policy support too early, and that “policy will then have to step up its level of support.”Economists at BofA Global Research said the central bankers appear to be getting nervous, and that persistently rising yields show the increase in buying so far clearly isn’t sufficient.“When the ECB is not making words and actions match, questions are asked,” they wrote in a report on Friday. “Letting market dynamics run further risks making a correction more costly.”This week:Aside from PEPP purchase figures on Monday, preliminary CPI data for February from across the region has the potential to add further impetus to the bond sell off if it comes in higher than expected on TuesdayEuro area CPI YoY estimate is 1%, with a prior reading of 0.9%; Some focus will also be on final PMI readingsScheduled central bank speakers include ECB’s Guindos, Makhlouf and Villeroy on Monday, while Knot and Centeno speak ThursdayFor the U.K., the BOE’s Tenreyro speaks Wednesday, followed by Haskel Friday, while focus is also on the government’s budget and corresponding gilt outlook WednesdayThe bond supply outlook could help support markets with net supply turning negative in the face of sales from France and GermanyThe EU will sell more SURE bonds via syndicationFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOJ Still Ready to Defend Yield Range Before Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan officials are still prepared to stem any risk of Japan’s benchmark bond yield rising too much ahead of a policy review later this month and could even act before it hits 0.2%, according to people familiar with the matter.The central bank has no pre-set yield level in mind for entering the market as it depends on the speed of gains, the level, the main reasons behind increases and the state of global financial markets, among other factors, they said.The absence of BOJ action when the yield touched a five-year high of 0.175% on Friday left some market participants wondering if the bank has decided to sit tight until the results of the review expected on March 19.Read More: BOJ Mulls Three Pressure Points to Keep Stimulus Running LongerThe BOJ has a loose movement range of around 0.2 percentage point either side of its zero target for the yield. While the current ceiling is intentionally vague, the bank wouldn’t allow the yield to hit 0.3% ahead of the review as that would raise doubts over the credibility of yield curve control, they said.Some investors and economists see the bank widening the movement range around the zero target at the review as the BOJ tries to shore up its policy framework for the longer run. Others say recent jumps in yields have made it harder to do widen the range because the bank doesn’t want to give the impression there’s a green light for higher yields.While some bond fluctuations reflecting the recent global market shift in economic outlook are acceptable, the bank must keep the entire yield curve low and stable amid the pandemic, the people said.Central Banks Fight Bond Rout With Action and Promise of MoreThe remarks follow recent gains in global yields that have pushed up borrowing costs for governments toward the end of last week. The gains present a particular problem for central banks such as the BOJ and the Reserve Bank of Australia that target yield levels.The RBA defended its three-year yield on Friday and doubled down on bond purchases Monday, spurring the biggest drop in yields in a year.The BOJ can limit yield gains by buying more bonds in scheduled or unscheduled operations. Offering to buy an unlimited amount of bonds at a fixed-rate above the market level is one of its most powerful tools.“Unlike the Fed, it’s hard for the BOJ to sit tight in the face of a yield rise,” Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, wrote in a report Monday. “The BOJ could be tested by the market again on its stance to keep the yield low.”(Adds economist’s comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran dismisses idea of talks with EU and U.S. to revive 2015 nuclear deal

    Iran on Sunday ruled out holding an informal meeting with the United States and other major powers to discuss ways to salvage the unravelling 2015 nuclear deal, insisting Washington must first lift all its unilateral sanctions. "Considering the recent actions and statements by the United States and three European powers, Iran does not consider this the time to hold an informal meeting with these countries, which was proposed by the EU foreign policy chief," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to Iranian media.

  • Minneapolis Will Pay 6 Local 'Influencers' to Send Out City-Backed Messages During Derek Chauvin Trial

    The Minneapolis City Council announced its plan to have six 'influencers' with local followings spread city-approved info during the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • Watch Sacha Baron Cohen salute 'comedy genius' Rudy Giuliani in Golden Globes speech

    "Borat 2" won two Golden Globe awards on Sunday – and, according to Sacha Baron Cohen, it's all thanks to a very special co-star: Rudy Giuliani.

  • Gen Zers are less progressive than Millennials about gender identity and stereotypes, a new survey says

    Millennials are most likely to push back on gendered stereotypes product advertising as younger people turn away from the gender binary.

  • Iran condemns U.S. strikes in Syria, denies attacks in Iraq

    Iran on Saturday condemned U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria, and denied responsibility for rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq that prompted Friday's strikes. Washington said its strikes on positions of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group along the Iraq border were in response to the rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.

  • Exclusive: Online clinic willing to prescribe sex change drugs to children without asking them to talk to doctor

    A controversial online clinic is willing to prescribe sex change drugs and puberty blockers to children without asking them to talk to a doctor, a Telegraph investigation has found. A GenderGP doctor told undercover reporters posing as the parents of a 12-year-old that their son may be able to obtain the drugs after only a few Skype appointments with a counsellor. Staff at the clinic admitted the puberty blockers could damage his bone density and there was too little clinical evidence to say whether they would affect his ability to have children. However, they played down the potential negative impact and told the reporters that the 12-year-old could potentially start on puberty blockers within six weeks and cross-sex hormones within seven and a half months of signing up to the clinic. GenderGP's doctor said the potential effect on the boy's fertility was the "very tiny part that is very sensitive" about taking the medication. The clinic's lead counsellor told the reporters that if the 12-year-old took cross-sex hormones it would be "no different" to a post-menopausal woman going on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), despite the fact that they would prompt him to irreversibly develop breasts and could leave him infertile. The revelations will fuel concerns about the level of medical oversight at the clinic, which flouts NHS rules by exploiting a legal loophole that makes prescriptions signed by doctors registered anywhere in the EU valid for use at British pharmacies.

  • Wall Street Is Set to Learn How Tough Biden’s Watchdogs Will Be

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plans for a new era of tough Wall Street oversight will take center stage this week when two of his top regulator picks face questions from Senate Banking Committee members at a Tuesday hearing.Gary Gensler, whom the White House has tapped to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra, the administration’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are likely to win confirmation, lawmakers and financial executives say. Yet their strong support from progressive Democrats means they’re certain to get pointed questions from Republican senators about their plans to crack down on businesses.The wild rally in GameStop Corp., the explosion of blank-check companies and apps -- like Robinhood Markets’ platform -- that have prompted millions of novice investors to start trading are sure to be focuses. The biggest banks, hedge funds and private equity firms are also likely to be spotlighted, particularly after four years of rule cutting under former President Donald Trump.Gensler, 63, is well known on Wall Street after leading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration and making a fortune decades earlier at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chopra, a 39-year-old Federal Trade Commission member who helped Senator Elizabeth Warren set up the CFPB, would run an agency that Democrats want reinvigorated to protect consumers from abuses involving credit cards, mortgages and high-interest loans. Republicans would prefer it remain in the slumber that defined the bureau in the Trump era.“There remains a sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats on the role of the CFPB in financial regulation,” said Andrew Olmem, National Economic Council deputy director in the Trump administration who is now a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm. “This is a very important nomination because a new director can significantly shift the direction of the CFPB.”What follows is a breakdown of policy topics that Gensler and Chopra will confront at the hearing -- and, if confirmed, in their jobs:Retail InvestorsThe popularity of commission-free trading -- spearheaded by Robinhood -- has forced regulators to grapple with new questions. Top among them is “gamification” and the proliferation of apps that make investing fun but that critics claim inappropriately hook consumers with nudges and prompts to keep them trading. Determining whether and how to respond is something Gensler will have to grapple with. The issue could also fall under the purview of Chopra and the CFPB.The GameStop frenzy has prompted additional regulatory concerns, including whether unsophisticated investors should be able to so freely engage in risky trading involving options. Bubbles, too, will be on senators’ minds. A number think the SEC should do something about the eye-popping rise of unregulated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Another potential target is special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS, which are essentially corporate shells that issue shares before investors even know what their money is being used for.Market StructureThe GameStop saga has made lawmakers wake up to the inner-workings of the stock market. Practices like off-exchange trading and Robinhood and other brokers selling their customers’ orders to so-called market makers like Citadel Securities are getting unprecedented attention on Capitol Hill.Short-selling has also come under fire after it emerged that hedge funds making bearish bets had borrowed more than 100% of GameStop’s outstanding shares. In the face of all that complexity, lawmakers will want to know how Gensler plans to ensure that markets are fair for average Americans.Private EquityAmong the Banking Committee Democrats who have most relished going after private equity are Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Warren of Massachusetts.Warren introduced the “Stop Wall Street Looting Act” in 2019 calling for new rules for buyout firms, and she made the industry’s treatment of workers a centerpiece of her unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign. She and Brown have said they will continue to press the issue and have ideas for how Gensler can use the SEC to add new oversight. Giving impetus to their plans is a successful push by private-equity firms during the Trump administration to be included as an investment option in corporate retirement saving plans.EnforcementWall Street could soon find itself subject to lots more investigations launched by the CFPB, which was created to crack down on industry abuses that Democrats argue spurred the 2008 financial crisis. Beyond big banks, the agency under Chopra may also focus on payday lenders, student loan providers and on issues tied to the retail trading boom.At the SEC, wielding the agency’s powers to probe and sanction companies is where Gensler can make his biggest impact. A high-profile case against a major bank or hedge fund can ripple through the finance industry, deterring other firms from engaging in similar conduct. During the Trump era, busting Wall Street titans was rarely a priority, something progressives expect Gensler to change quickly.CryptoBitcoin has skyrocketed more than 400% in the past year and Coinbase, a trading platform used by millions American, is on the cusp of one of the biggest initial public offerings in years. Yet, despite all the buzz, cryptocurrencies are still a big question mark for Wall Street. Industry backers say that an impediment to broad adoption is a clear legal framework and a lack of regulatory clarity from the SEC.It’ll probably fall largely on Gensler, who has been teaching about digital tokens at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to determine how to regulate the industry. Thorny topics he will likely have to deal with include whether to approve a crypto based exchange-traded fund, and how aggressively to pursue a high-profile lawsuit the SEC filed last year against Ripple Labs Inc. for allegedly misleading investors by selling more than $1 billion of virtual tokens without registering them with the regulator.Climate ChangeProgressives want Biden’s financial regulators to play a crucial role in addressing climate change, including by pressing companies to reveal more about how global warming affects their bottom lines. Democrats also want industry watchdogs to combat inequality by implementing policies that narrow social and economic gaps.At Tuesday’s hearing, such objectives are expected to get lots of attention from Republicans, who argue that securities laws and corporate disclosures should not be used to push what they consider to be political agendas.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • Israel plans COVID jabs for Palestinian labourers and settlement workers

    Israel approved plans on Sunday to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians with Israeli work permits, a step a rights group said did not go far enough to safeguard Palestinians in occupied territory. The Palestinians have received relatively few doses to date and lag far behind Israel, which has vaccinated over one third of its population in one of the world's fastest roll-outs. After facing criticism for not extending its campaign to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Israel agreed this month to give Palestinian health officials 5,000 Moderna Inc doses.

  • Defying lethal shootings, Myanmar protesters back on streets

    Police in Myanmar’s biggest city on Monday fired tear gas at defiant crowds who returned to the streets to protest the military’s seizure of power a month ago, despite reports that security forces had killed at least 18 people around the country a day earlier. The protesters in Yangon were chased as they tried to gather at their usual meeting spot at the Hledan Center intersection. In the capital, Naypyitaw, the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi made a court appearance Monday via videoconference, the independent Myanmar Now online news agency reported.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • CPAC 2021: Kevin McCarthy says he would bet his own home that Republicans take back the House in 2022

    McCarthy gives Trump credit for Republican House gains in 2020 as reports say the former president is unhappy with him

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.