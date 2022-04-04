Iran says it is waiting for US 'signal' to return to Vienna

Iran says it is waiting for a "signal" from the US to return to Vienna where negotiations to restore the 2015 nuclear deal agreement are held. The accord, which fell apart in 2018, gave Iran much-needed sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Recommended Stories

  • Sacramento police chief says multiple shooters responsible for rampage

    A shooting rampage in downtown Sacramento has left six people dead, at least 12 wounded and fueled an intensive manhunt.

  • 16 Broncos free agents are still unsigned

    There are 16 Broncos free agents who are still available, including RB Melvin Gordon and LB Kenny Young.

  • Russia threatens to end cooperation with International Space Station

    Russia's space director threatened Saturday to end cooperation with partners at the International Space Station (ISS) until Western sanctions are lifted, Reuters reports.Driving the news: Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, wrote on social media that the sanctions seek to "kill Russian economy and plunge our people into despair and hunger, to get our country on its knees."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"That's why I believe that

  • Why the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit Is a Fantasy

    Overestimating your Social Security income can be catastrophic for your retirement plan. It's important to understand how your benefits are determined so that you can set reasonable expectations for guaranteed cash flow in retirement. It would be great to have $4,194 of monthly income, but most investors are better off getting this number out of their heads.

  • World Cup: U.S. to face England, Iran in group stage

    Data: FIFA; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosThe USMNT is back in the World Cup, but advancing past the group stage in Qatar will be far from easy.Group B: The U.S. (No. 15 in the FIFA rankings) will be joined by England (No. 5), Iran (No. 21) and the winner of a June playoff: either Wales (No. 18), Scotland (No. 39) or Ukraine (No. 27).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The doomsday scenario was avoided during Friday's draw, but if Wales gets through, this will be

  • Projecting the Bears’ 2022 starting lineup as offseason program begins

    As the Bears kick off their offseason program, we're projecting what Chicago's starting lineup will look like in 2022.

  • Iran blames U.S. for halt to Vienna nuclear talks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday. "America is responsible for the halt of these talks ... a deal is very much within reach," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference. "Washington should make political decision for the deal's revival," he said, adding that Tehran would "not wait forever".

  • Friant Dam water releases increasing. Why there’s concern on San Joaquin River

    Water flows from Friant Dam of this planned magnitude have not occurred since 2019.

  • Finland appears closer to joining NATO despite Russia's threat of military consequences if it does

    Russia previously warned of "serious military and political consequences" if Finland tried to join, but the country only seems to be closer to it.

  • Ron Klain says Biden is 'confident' Hunter Biden 'did the right thing' as federal investigation heats up

    President Biden is confident that his son Hunter didn’t break the law or cross any ethical lines as investigations into his overseas dealings continue, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday.

  • 21 Coincidences That Are Hard To Believe Actually Happened, But Dude, They Totally Did

    You, reading this: "Wait, WHAT happened?!"View Entire Post ›

  • Britain could build seven nuclear power stations - minister

    Britain could build up to seven new nuclear power stations as part of a radical expansion of homegrown energy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told The Sunday Telegraph. The Sunday Telegraph said ministers have agreed to set up a new development vehicle, called Great British Nuclear, to identify sites, cut through red tape to speed up the planning process, and bring together private firms to run each site. It said Britain's new energy security strategy, set to be unveiled on Thursday, is expected to commit the government to supporting the construction of at least two new large-scale nuclear plants by 2030 in addition to small modular reactors.

  • Nuclear Energy Group To Visit Chernobyl After Russian Troops' Departure

    Russian forces abruptly sped out of the Chernobyl containment area this week after seizing the power plant in the earliest days of the war.

  • Britain could get seven new nuclear power stations by 2050

    Britain could build up to seven new nuclear power stations as part of a radical expansion of homegrown energy following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the Business Secretary has said.