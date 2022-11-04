Iran seeking Russia’s help to bolster its nuclear weapons program, says US intelligence

According to CNN’s sources, Iran has been asking Russia for help acquiring additional nuclear materials and with nuclear fuel fabrication.

It is noted the fuel could help Iran power its nuclear reactors and could potentially further shorten Iran’s so-called “breakout time” to create a nu-clear weapon.

According to CNN, it is not clear whether Russia has agreed to help as the Kremlin has long been outwardly opposed to Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Read also: Russia may be storing suicide drones and Iranian missiles underground near Kursk nuclear plant

On Nov. 1, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send Russia approximately 1,000 additional weapons to use in its war against Ukraine, including short-range ballistic missiles and more attack drones.

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov earlier warned that Russia could deploy Iranian missiles against Ukraine as early as November.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 3 that Iran’s plans to supply Russia with drones and ballistic missiles are unacceptable.

    When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion. Because Kansas is one of the few states in the region where abortion remains legal, the clinic soon found itself inundated with calls not just from panicked patients in Kansas and nearby Missouri, but also in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas — even as far away as Louisiana. This clinic and other Planned Parenthood centers in Kansas have been doing their best to help by lengthening hours, hiring staff and flying in physicians.