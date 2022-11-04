Iran seeking Russia’s help to bolster its nuclear weapons program, says US intelligence

Поки що неясно, чи погодилася Росія допомогти Ірану

According to CNN’s sources, Iran has been asking Russia for help acquiring additional nuclear materials and with nuclear fuel fabrication.

It is noted the fuel could help Iran power its nuclear reactors and could potentially further shorten Iran’s so-called “breakout time” to create a nu-clear weapon.

According to CNN, it is not clear whether Russia has agreed to help as the Kremlin has long been outwardly opposed to Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

On Nov. 1, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send Russia approximately 1,000 additional weapons to use in its war against Ukraine, including short-range ballistic missiles and more attack drones.

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov earlier warned that Russia could deploy Iranian missiles against Ukraine as early as November.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 3 that Iran’s plans to supply Russia with drones and ballistic missiles are unacceptable.

