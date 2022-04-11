Iran seeks more security for diplomatic sites in Afghanistan

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Monday urged the Taliban to provide better security at Iranian diplomatic sites in neighboring Afghanistan after angry Afghan protesters pelted the consulate in Herat with rocks, state media reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said more needed to be done after protests at the Iranian Consulate in Herat and the Iranian Embassy in Kabul on Monday became aggressive.

In recent weeks, unverified videos purporting to show Afghan refugees being tortured in Iran have been published on social media, angering many Afghans. Iran has denied the accusations

“Full security and a necessary guarantee for safe activity of the embassy and representatives of Iran in Herat and other cities of Afghanistan should be provided,” he said.

Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency said protesters were brought to the consulate in Herat from nearby rural areas and they threw stones at gates and windows of the building. It said Taliban forces dispersed the protesters by shooting into the air and blamed the rally on pro-Western groups in Afghanistan.

In the Afghan capital of Kabul, about 20 demonstrators gathered outside the Iranian Embassy shouting "death to Iran” to protest the videos, which have gone viral.

The number of Afghan refugees fleeing to Iran has increased since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in August. Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the number of Afghans in Iran jumped to 5 million from nearly 4 million before the Taliban took power.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran MPs set conditions for reviving 2015 nuclear deal amid stalled talks

    Iranian lawmakers have set conditions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear pact, including legal guarantees approved by the U.S. Congress that Washington would not quit it, Iranian state media reported on Sunday. Iran and the United States have engaged in indirect talks in Vienna over the past year to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers which then-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018 and Iran subsequently violated by ramping up its nuclear programme.

  • Southern Africa storms fuelled by climate change - study

    Scientists say the rainfall during storms in the region was heavier and the damage worse than before.

  • Israel, West Bank on edge after more deadly violence

    STORY: Palestinians on Sunday (April 10) carried the body of a woman shot by Israeli forces.The Israeli military said the woman had run toward soldiers at a checkpoint and did not heed calls or warning shots to stop.The military said no weapon had been found on her and that the incident was being investigated.Officials said soldiers also killed a second Palestinian woman that same day after she stabbed a soldier.In the Israeli city of Kfar Saba on Sunday, mourners buried 27-year-old Eytam Magini, killed last week by a Palestinian gunman.Israeli forces have been on high alert following attacks that have killed 14 people in Israel since late March.More than 20 Palestinians, many of them armed militants, have been killed by Israeli forces since January, while Palestinians have reported a rise in violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.In public remarks to his cabinet on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said security forces were aggressively battling what he described as a "new wave of terrorism.""We will go wherever necessary, at any time, in order to cut off these acts of terror. The state of Israel has gone on the offensive."Israel's defense forces on Sunday released footage of nighttime raids in West Bank, showing them searching houses and taking blindfolded men into custody.The Palestinian Health Ministry said an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin left 13 wounded and one dead.Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed the man killed as a member of the militant group.The raid targeted the home of a Palestinian gunman who killed Magini and two others in a bar on a crowded Tel Aviv street before being shot dead by security forces last week.

  • Woman jailed after Sunday fire at her Frank Myers Road residence

    Holly Lynn Wyatt, 52, is preliminarily charged with Level 3 felony arson.

  • Iran wants U.S. to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions prior to nuclear deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards reviving the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday. Iran and the United States have engaged in indirect talks in Vienna over the past year to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement which then-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018 and Iran subsequently violated by ramping up its nuclear programme.

  • EU ends part of Mali training mission, fearing Russian interference, Borrell says

    The European Union will halt part of its training of Mali's armed forces, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday, citing a lack of guarantees from Malian authorities that Russian military contractors would not interfere in the work. The decision is likely to add to international concern about the longevity of the U.N. peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) and the European Union's EUTM and EUCAP missions, after France and its allies began withdrawing from Mali earlier this year. "We have decided to suspend, to stop, certain formations of our training mission in Mali focused on the units of the armed forces of the Malian national guard," Borrell told a news conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

  • N. Korea celebrates Kim Jong Un’s 10-year rule

    STORY: In a speech during the meeting, Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and one of the most senior officials under Kim, said the North Korean leader "has finally achieved a historic goal of completing the state's nuclear power programme."Kim assumed power after his father Kim Jong Il died in December 2011. Monday (April 11) marked 10 years since the younger Kim was elected as the top party and state leader. In practice, only one candidate appears on each ballot in North Korean elections and the Kim family has ruled the country for its entire history.North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006, four of which during Kim Jong Un's rule. Tensions in the Korean peninsula have sharply escalated after North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Feb. 26 and March 4 that involved a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that the country is developing, and as it conducted a full ICBM test – the first since 2017 – on March 24.

  • Thousands protest in Pakistan for PM Imran Khan

    STORY: Thousands of supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan poured onto the streets of Pakistani cities late on Sunday, a day after the incumbent leader lost a no-confidence vote in parliament.The crowds held placards and waved flags of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, as they chanted slogans. Khan had previously called for protests on Sunday."In a democratic system the final voice will be the voice of the people. And the voice is the people is Imran Khan," said Ambareen Turk, a local party activist who joined protesters in Islamabad.Khan’s government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed to enable Monday's (April 11) vote to elect a new premier.Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif submitted his nomination to be Pakistan's next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said.The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple former cricket star Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.

  • China’s Covid Outbreak Worsens as Shanghai Cases Top 26,000

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest Covid-19 outbreak in two years continues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai’s 25 million people, with the restrictions weighing on a fragile economy and straining global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating Chi

  • Iran Says Nuclear Deal in ‘E.R.’ Hanging on U.S. Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran said the 2015 nuclear deal is alive but lingering in the “emergency room,” with its fate resting on a decision by the U.S. that could lift sanctions on Tehran’s economy and oil exports. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineNasdaq 100

  • 500 container ships stuck outside Shanghai as Xi's zero Covid policy wreaks havoc

    Almost 500 container ships are stuck in congestion outside Chinese ports as President Xi Jinping's "zero Covid" policy wreaks havoc on global trade.

  • Opposition calls for arrest of Pakistani prime minister

    Opposition calls for arrest of Pakistani prime minister

  • Exclusive: Full-scale Nato military force to defend borders

    Nato is drawing up plans to deploy a full-scale military force on its border in an effort to combat future Russian aggression following the invasion of Ukraine, the alliance’s secretary general has revealed.

  • McDonald's Menu Tries a New Take on a Big Mac

    McSalad Shakers that it debuted in 2000, for example, offered three different salads served in a cup that customers were apparently supposed to shake, but they never made much of a mark before being replaced in 2003 by McDonald's Premium Salads, which also failed. It's possible, perhaps likely, that these products suffered from design and execution failures, but it's also possible that people looking to eat healthily simply don't turn to McDonald's. Despite that, the chain keeps trying to go after a broader customer base, which led to its Beyond Meat partnership, the McPlant.

  • Metaverse: These are the unsettled legal issues users and companies could face

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss legal issues and the regulatory outlook for the metaverse.

  • A teacher in Russia was fired and fined after her eighth-grade student recorded her and turned her in for saying 'Ukraine is a separate country'

    "It's as though they've all plunged into some kind of madness," Marina Dubrova told The New York Times about Russians in supporting the war.

  • Russian foreign minister says Russia's war with Ukraine is 'meant to put an end' to US world domination, NATO expansion

    "This domination is built on gross violations of international law," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, according to RT.

  • New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions

    Emails on a damaged laptop that Hunter Biden left at a computer repair store in Wilmington, Del., bank records and other documents uncovered by Senate Republican investigators, reveal a high-dollar money trail that flowed from Chinese interests to Hunter Bidens and his uncle James.

  • Leading Iowa Democrat knocked off US Senate primary ballot

    A state court judge has concluded that Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 primary ballot for U.S. Senate, knocking off the candidate considered by many to be the party's best chance to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. Judge Scott Beattie, a 2018 appointee of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, filed a ruling late Sunday that overturned a decision by a three-member panel of state elected officials. The panel concluded last week that Finkenauer's campaign staffers had substantially complied with Iowa law that requires candidates to obtain 3,500 names, including at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties.

  • Trumpworld Goes Into Meltdown After Trump Endorses Dr. Oz

    Hannah Beier/ReutersLate Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump officially endorsed his old TV pal Dr. Mehmet Oz in the raucous Republican U.S. Senate primary race in Pennsylvania.In doing so, Trump, while speaking at a rally in North Carolina, ignited fury and ridicule among some of the loudest voices in Trumpworld. At issue among Trump’s most fervent supporters is the belief that Oz, a Turkish-American TV physician who has hobnobbed with Hollywood’s elite and has flip-flopped on the i