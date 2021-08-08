Iran sees highest daily virus case, death counts in pandemic

FILE - In this June 25, 2021 file photo, released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei receives a shot of the Coviran Barekat COVID-19 vaccine in Tehran, Iran. On Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, Iran reported more new infections and deaths across the country than on any other single day since the pandemic began. Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, last week ordered officials to discuss the possibility of a total national shutdown — something the government has been loath to enforce, fearing the damage it would do to an economy reeling from years of American sanctions. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran, grappling with its most severe surge of the coronavirus to date, reported more new infections and deaths across the country on Sunday than any other single day since the pandemic began.

Health authorities logged over 39,600 new cases and 542 deaths from the virus. The fatality count shatters the previous record set during Iran's deadliest coronavirus surge that gripped the country last November, signaling the current wave will likely only get worse. The new all-time highs push Iran's total number of infections over 4.1 million and death toll over 94,000 — the highest in the Middle East.

The crush of new cases, fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant, have overwhelmed hospitals with patients too numerous to handle. The country has never seen so many COVID-19 patients in critical condition, with 6,462 more severe cases reported Sunday.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, last week ordered officials to discuss the possibility of a total national shutdown. The government has been loath to enforce such a lockdown, fearing the damage it would do to an economy reeling from years of American sanctions.

Iran's sputtering vaccination campaign hasn't helped matters. Only 3.3% of the total population of some 80 million has been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled from government sources by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel PM: Lebanon responsible for attacks, Hezbollah or not

    Israel's prime minister said Sunday he holds the Lebanese government responsible for rocket fire launched from its territory, whether the Hezbollah militant group launched the weapons or not. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's comments came days after one of the heaviest flareups in violence between Israel and Hezbollah in several years and indicated Israel could expand its response if the rocket fire continues. “The country of Lebanon and the army of Lebanon have to take responsibility (for) what happens in its backyard,” Bennett told his Cabinet.

  • Afghan official: Much of Kunduz city controlled by Taliban

    Taliban fighters Sunday took control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province, including the governor's office and police headquarters, a provincial council member said. Ghulam Rabani Rabani said fighting between insurgents and government forces had taken place around the governor’s office and police headquarters but that later the Taliban had taken over the two buildings. Kunduz is a strategic crossroads with good access to much of northern Afghanistan as well as the capital, Kabul, about 200 miles (335 kilometers) away.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why should UTLA show support for Palestinians? It's the right thing to do

    The L.A. teachers union's activism on the Israeli-Palestinian issue is exactly the kind of action, taken with others, that ended the Vietnam war.

  • Anti-military protests in Myanmar on anniversary of 1988 uprising

    At least six separate protests were documented on Facebook pages of opponents of the military, which seized power https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-politics-reconstruction-insig-idUSKBN2A9225 from the elected government six months ago and detained its leader, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and several other key officials. The Feb. 1 coup ended a brief, decade-long experiment in democracy in the Southeast Asian nation of 53 million, shattering hopes that it would emerge from more than half a century of military rule.

  • Olympic medal count still counts even amid pandemic Games

    The Tokyo Games were the Olympics staged a year later than planned because of a pandemic, where the athletes and organizers said it was a privilege just to play and uplift the world through sport. If ever there was a Games where sportsmanship would rise above the national rivalries in the gym, on the track and in the pool, Tokyo was it. Sunday is the last day of competition in Tokyo.

  • N.Korea's Kim calls for relief campaign in rain-hit areas

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has mobilised the military to carry out relief work in areas recently hit by heavy rains, state media said on Sunday, amid concerns over an economic crisis and food shortage. The ruling Worker's Party's Central Military Commission held a meeting of its chapter in the eastern province of South Hamgyong to discuss damage and recovery from the downpour, the official KCNA news agency said. North Korean state TV released footage this week showing submerged houses and destroyed bridges and railroads in Hamgyong, saying some 1,170 homes were devastated and 5,000 people evacuated.

  • Florida reports record daily Covid-19 numbers with 22,783 new cases

    The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases reached 18,933 on Thursday, a 664 per cent increase from a month earlier

  • Hong Kong minister signals path to adopting China anti-sanctions law

    Hong Kong's justice secretary said on Sunday that a mainland Chinese law to counter foreign sanctions could also be adopted in the China-ruled city by writing it into Hong Kong's mini-constitution, pending a decision by the Chinese parliament. Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng's comments are the strongest official indication so far that Hong Kong would embrace the mainland law, passed in June to counter foreign sanctions as the U.S. and EU step up pressure over trade, technology, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Under the law, individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on an anti-sanctions list by relevant departments in the Chinese government.

  • Dixie Fire explodes to largest blaze in U.S., third largest in California

    Seven of the largest wildfires in California history have all ignited since 2018, which one expert said is largely fueled by drought and forest conditions.

  • U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive. "A party that was genuinely committed to a negotiated settlement would not risk so many civilian casualties, because it would understand that the process of reconciliation will be more challenging, the more blood is shed," Deborah Lyons said. The Taliban has stepped up its campaign to defeat the U.S.-backed government since April as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war.

  • Israeli defense minister says his country is ready to strike Iran

    A top Israeli official said his country is ready to strike Iran in retaliation for a recent attack on an oil tanker belonging to an Israeli firm.

  • Mapping the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan

    Maps of Afghanistan show who controls districts in fighting between the government and Taliban forces.

  • US military: Iran attacked Mercer Street tanker with three suicide drones

    Iranian forces launched “two unsuccessful explosive” drone attacks at an oil tanker last week before a third drone “loaded with a military-grade explosive” hit the ship and killed two sailors on board, U.S. military officials revealed.

  • Pelosi praises encouraging jobs report

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is praising July's encouraging job report, crediting Democrats in the White House and Congress for building back the economy after losses due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Aug. 6)

  • Refugees find more bodies in river separating Tigray, Sudan

    WAD EL-HILU, Sudan (AP) — Six more bodies have been found floating down the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan, refugees and a physician said on Saturday. Around 50 bodies have been discovered over the last two weeks in the Setit River, which flows through some of the most troubled areas of the nine-month conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, according to Tigray refugees.

  • To shake hands or not? An age-old human gesture now in limbo

    As the pandemic took hold, a Kansas City-area meeting and event planning business began hawking “I Shake Hands” stickers to help ease awkward social encounters. “We didn’t want the sticker to say, ‘We Don’t Shake Hands’ because that is kind of off-putting,” said John DeLeon, vice president of operations and sales at MTI Events, adding that the idea was that anti-shakers could simply choose not to wear one of the stickers. Now, as workers return to the office, friends reunite and more church services shift from Zoom to in person, this exact question is befuddling growing numbers of people: to shake or not to shake?

  • Dozens of ships attacked as Israel-Iran 'shadow war' wreaks havoc on the high seas

    At least 20 civilian ships have been attacked by mines, drones, and commandos in a rapidly spiraling “shadow war” between Iran and Israel, according to analysis by The Telegraph.

  • Egypt's ancient King Khufu's Boat is moved from Giza pyramids to a new home

    King Khufu's Boat, an ancient vessel that is the oldest and largest wooden boat discovered in Egypt, has been painstakingly moved from its longstanding home next to the Giza pyramids to a nearby giant museum, officials said on Saturday. The 4,600-year-old vessel, also known as the Solar Boat, was moved to the nearby Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), due to be inaugurated later this year.

  • Texas Governor Orders Review of Whether Gender-Transition Surgery Constitutes Child Abuse

    The law, which was the first of its kind, forbid doctors from providing gender-transition hormone treatment, puberty blockers or sex reassignment surgery to minors.

  • The Taliban just seized a provincial capital as the US continues its withdrawal. They also murdered an Afghan government official

    US military leaders have said the 'strategic momentum' is with the Taliban, but a takeover is not a forgone conclusion.