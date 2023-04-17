Iran sentences 10 soldiers for shooting down UIA plane over Tehran

Flight PS752 was shot down near Tehran on January 8, 2020

One commander was sentenced to 10 years, with the remaining soldiers receiving sentences ranging from one to three years.

“The trial of this case was one of the most important, delicate, and complex judicial processes in the country in recent years,” the court said.

The commander’s actions that led the downing of the plane “were linked to his lack of awareness of the situation and his mistaken belief that the detected target was hostile,” said the court.

Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800, en route from Tehran to Kyiv, was shot down shortly after takeoff on Jan. 8, 2020, killing everyone on board, including 11 Ukrainians. Most victims were citizens of Iran and Canada.

Four days after the crash, the Iranian military admitted that they shot down the Ukrainian plane. The black box recorded the jet being struck by two Iranian missiles. The first damaged the plane, but the pilots managed to keep it flying. The second missile destroyed the plane.

Iran says it was a mistake by the person operating the air defense system, not a deliberate order from military leaders.

Ukraine disagrees and wants access to the investigation.

Ukraine is also seeking compensation.

Ten Iranian officials were accused of involvement, but Iran has not made their names and positions public.

