Iran sentences ex-official to death over alleged UK spying

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sentenced a former senior defense official to death after convicting him on charges of spying for Britain, state-linked media reported on Wednesday.

The judiciary said Ali Reza Akbari, who was deputy defense minister until 2001, was a “key spy” for British intelligence, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. It said Iranian intelligence unmasked the spying by feeding him false information.

Tasnim also reported that he had spied on past nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers. Akbari had served as deputy defense minister under President Mohammad Khatami, a reformist who had pushed for improved relations with the West.

For several years, Iran has been locked in a shadow war with the United States and Israel, marked by covert attacks on its disputed nuclear program. The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist in 2020, which Iran blamed on Israel, indicated foreign intelligence services had made major inroads.

Akbari, who ran a private think tank, has not been seen in public since 2019, when he was apparently arrested.

Authorities have not released any details about his trial. Those accused of espionage and other crimes related to national security are usually tried behind closed doors, where rights groups say they do not choose their own lawyers and are not allowed to see evidence against them.

Tasnim said the Supreme Court upheld his sentence and that he had access to an attorney. There was no word on when the execution might be carried out.

Akbari had previously led the implementation of a 1988 cease-fire between Iran and Iraq following their devastating eight-year war, working closely with U.N. observers.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany’s relationship with Iran under fire as weak link against regime

    Germany conducted over 1 billion euros in trade last year with Iran, including sending machines critics say could be used for dual-use purposes —military and civilian.

  • This Golden Globes Dress Honored Protestors in Iran

    Sepideh Moafi recognized those risking their lives during the most recent revolution.

  • Lebanese Hezbollah condemns Charlie Hebdo cartoons in France

    Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group on Tuesday condemned the cartoons published recently by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that mocked Iran's ruling clerics and urged France to punish the publication. The Iran-backed Hezbollah said the offensive caricatures were an “ugly act by the magazine” that targeted Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, revered as the spiritual leader for tens of millions of pious Shiites throughout the world, including in Lebanon. Charlie Hebdo has a long history of publishing vulgar cartoons mocking Islamists, which critics say are deeply insulting to Muslims.

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine must 'be ready' at Belarus border

    Ukraine must "be ready" at its border with Russian ally Belarus even though it sees only "powerful statements" coming from its neighbour, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Zelenskiy made his comments after visiting the Lviv region, where he discussed border protection and the security situation in northwestern Ukraine. Kyiv has warned that Russia may try to use Belarus to launch a new ground invasion of Ukraine from the north.

  • At least 5 killed as suicide bomber targets Afghanistan's Taliban regime

    Officials and witnesses said there was a large explosion outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs just as employees were leaving for the day.

  • Putin publicly humiliated his deputy PM on a group video call, tearing into him for working too slowly

    Putin said deputy PM Denis Manturov was "fooling about" in sarcastic remarks made in front of Russian lawmakers, state media reported.

  • Philippines top court voids old South China Sea energy deal

    The Supreme Court in the Philippines on Tuesday declared the country's 2005 energy exploration agreement with Chinese and Vietnamese firms was illegal, ruling the constitution does not allow foreign entities to exploit natural resources. The decision, on an agreement that expired in 2008, could complicate efforts by China to revive oil and gas exploration talks with the Philippines in areas of the South China Sea that are not in dispute. China and the Philippines have sparred for decades over sovereignty and natural resources in the South China Sea, which led to a landmark arbitration case in 2016 won by Manila.

  • Africa should not be arena for international competition, says Chinese foreign minister

    Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of five-country Africa tour. Qin visited facilities of the African Union in Addis Ababa, including the new headquarters of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. China financed the complex's construction, as it previously did for the headquarters of the AU itself, also based in the Ethiopian capital.

  • Rockets of Russian Smerch MLRS cause "fireworks" in Kharkiv

    Pyrotechnics exploded in Kharkiv on the evening of 10 January because of a strike on a warehouse; it was hit by a Smerch, Russian-made multiple-launch rocket system. It took more than two hours to put down the fire.

  • Court weighs tossing Boston marathon bomber's death sentence

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's attorney urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to throw out the 29-year-old’s death sentence because of juror misconduct claims just months after it was revived by the nation’s highest court. Tsarnaev is making a renewed push to avoid execution after the Supreme Court last year reinstated the death sentence imposed on him for his role in the bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.

  • Ukraine wants more than 'open door' promises from NATO

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged NATO on Wednesday to do more than just promise Ukraine its door is open at a July summit, saying Kyiv needs "powerful steps" as it tries to join the military alliance. Kyiv requested fast-track NATO membership last September, seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine. NATO says it has an s open-door policy to Ukraine but has not said whether it will accelerate moves towards Kyiv's possible accession.

  • Iran may be 'contributing to widespread war crimes' in Ukraine by providing drones to Russia: White House

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised concerns in speech to Congress

  • Conscripts with equipment transferred from Belarus to Russia, closer to Luhansk Oblast

    On 10 January, an echelon with trained conscripts of Russian Armed Forces and military equipment arrived in Russia from Belarus. Source: Live.Community of Railway Workers of Belarus; Belaruski Hajun, a Belarusian independent monitoring project Details: Belarusian railway workers report that on 7 January, military train No.

  • Could This Drug News Be a Catalyst for This Big Pharma Stock?

    Pfizer's immunology drug candidate could be approved to treat a type of inflammatory bowel disease.

  • Chiefs sign former Bengals first-rounder John Ross on reserve/future contract

    The #Chiefs have signed former #Bengals first-round pick John Ross to a reserve/future contract, per report.

  • With a sale of Chinese yuan, Russia kicks off 2023 forex intervention

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said it would resume foreign currency interventions with the sale of yuan from Friday, underscoring the growing importance of China's currency in Moscow's efforts to ensure economic stability amid Western sanctions. After the West imposed the most severe sanctions in modern history over the war in Ukraine, Russia's economy has shown remarkable resilience but the world's biggest producer of natural resources is now turning increasingly towards China. Chinese students have flocked to Russian universities, Mandarin graces signs in Moscow tourist spots alongside English and Russian, and President Vladimir Putin has touted a "no limits" partnership with President Xi Jinping.

  • U.S. seeks Canadian help to ease crowding at U.S.-Mexico border

    The United States is looking to Canada to help cope with the growing number of migrants at the United States' border with Mexico, a State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday. A possible trilateral agreement with Canada, the United States and Mexico was on the table as the three countries met in Mexico for the North American Leaders' Summit, spokewsoman Kristina Rosales told Reuters.

  • Defence Ministers of Greece and Germany discuss supply of infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

    Greek Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos had a telephone conversation with his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht on 9 January, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine and military assistance.

  • Belarusian military report build-up up of air defence forces together with Russians

    The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has said that it has increased air defence forces together with the Russian military, with units moving to assigned areas. Source: Press service of the Ministry of Defence of Belarus Quote: "According to the plan of the Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Republic of Belarus, the air defence forces of the regional joint forces of Belarus and Russia have been ramped up.

  • China stops issuing visas to Japanese and South Korean visitors as spat over test mandates for Chinese tourists widens

    China stops issuing visas to visitors from Japan and South Korea over mandated COVID tests for Chinese tourists.