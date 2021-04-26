Iran sentences Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to another year in jail

Our Foreign Staff
·1 min read
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - WANA NEWS AGENCY&#xa0;/VIA REUTERS&#xa0;
An Iranian Revolutionary court has sentenced British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari- Ratcliffe to a one-year jail term and she is banned from leaving the country for a year, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani said on Monday.

"Nazanin Zaghari was sentenced to one year in prison and one year ban from leaving the country on charges of propaganda against the Islamic Republic," Mr Kermani told Emtedad news website.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked as a project manager for Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016 after visiting family in Iran.

She was sentenced to five years imprisonment for plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment. She spent four years in jail before being released on house arrest in March 2020 as coronavirus spread through Iran’s prisons.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe&#39;s husband, Richard, and their daughter Gabriella have fought hard for her return - Ian West/PA Wire
She completed her sentence on March 7 but faced a second trial on what Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called a second "arbitrary" set of charges.

Mr Kermani said they would appeal the new sentence within 21 days under Iranian law.

Her lawyer said that she had been accused of attending a protest outside the Iranian embassy in London in 2009 and giving an interview to BBC Persian.

There has been no immediate independent confirmation of her sentence.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family and employer deny the charges against her.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

