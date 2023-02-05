Iran set to pardon thousands detained in protests, state media says

3
Justin Klawans, Staff writer
·2 min read
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Iranian officials said that "tens of thousands" of people jailed during the country's ongoing protests would be pardoned or have their sentences reduced, the country's state media reported Sunday.

News of the pardoning was communicated by the state-run IRNA News Agency, which said that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had "agreed to amnesty and reduced punishment for tens of thousands of convicts, including the detainees of the recent riots in Iran."

The decree was made by Khamenei as part of a yearly pardoning undertaken prior to the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The Washington Post reported that 3,400 prisoners were released from captivity during last year's anniversary, seemingly much less than the tens of thousands that were promised pardons on Sunday.

However, the agreement of amnesty came with a variety of caveats, with many prisoners appearing to be ineligible for reduced sentences. This includes prisoners who committed foreign espionage, had direct contact with foreign governments, murdered or injured officials, or those accused by a private plaintiff, per IRNA.

The pardons come as Iran continues to battle nationwide protests over the country's ruling clerical party, which comes following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Protests and violence broke out across Iran after Amini was arrested for not wearing a hijab and later died in police custody.

Numerous Western outlets have reported that thousands of people have been arrested and imprisoned since the protests began, and summary executions have also taken place. Activist news agency HRNA reported that at least 20,000 people have been placed behind bars, per the Post, though this number is unconfirmed.

While Iran has previously admitted that it was jailing dissidents, The Associated Press noted that the statement from IRNA saw Iran "acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown."

You may also like

Yale honors Black girl who had the police called on her for spraying lanternflies

United States shoots down Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic Ocean

Matthew McConaughey starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days due to advice from a fortune teller

Recommended Stories

  • Iran Grants Amnesty, Reduces Prison Sentences for Some Protesters

    Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei granted amnesty and reduced prison sentences on Sunday to a “significant number” of protesters arrested in antigovernment demonstrations, Iranian state media said, highlighting the regime’s shifting tactics after a lethal crackdown that has recently quieted street demonstrations in many parts of the country. The move, part of a wider amnesty ahead of the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, covers protesters who have asked the government for forgiveness, but it excludes anyone accused of violent crimes, arson or having contact with foreign intelligence services, Iran’s official judiciary news service Mizan reported.

  • Iran acknowledges 'tens of thousands' detained in protests

    Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, part of a yearly pardoning the supreme leader does before the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, comes as authorities have yet to say how many people they detained in the demonstrations.

  • Stossel: Pompeo is a surprising politician

    Former Secretary of State calls Putin a thug, but said it's the head of the teachers' union who is event scarier than the dictators

  • Cat named Greta, an 'award nominee' who's come a long way, is available for adoption in New York City

    Greta, a five-year-old female gray domestic shorthair cat in New York, is in need of a loving home where she can show off her award-nominated action sequence skills.

  • Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

    Japan's government will begin restricting exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China in Spring after it amends a foreign exchange law to allow the change, Kyodo News reported on Saturday. The new regulation will not mention China specifically in a bid to reduce the risk of retaliation by Beijing, the report said, without saying where it obtained the information. Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to join the United States in halting shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment produced by the likes of Nikon Corp and ASML Holdings in a bid to stop China developing and advanced chips that could be used to enhance its military power, sources told Reuters, confirming earlier media reports.

  • Spider-Man Features Prominently in George Santos' Latest Lie

    He’s lied about his heritage, he’s lied about his education, but now Congressman George Santos has officially gone into the dark. Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, to be exact.

  • George Santos reportedly told donors he produced Spider-Man on Broadway

    According to reporting from Bloomberg, George Santos told potential donors that he had been a producer for the Broadway musical, "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark." However, he was not involved with the production at all, according to the show's lead producer.

  • Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Pickups that can make a big difference in the second half

    Looking ahead to the second half of the 2022-23 NHL season, check out our latest batch of fantasy waiver wire suggestions.

  • What is a ghost gun? A soaring number are being used in crimes, report finds

    A soaring number of "ghost guns" are being used in crimes in the U.S., a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found.

  • Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against justice reform plans

    Tens of thousands of Israelis braved heavy rain on Saturday for a fifth week of protests against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government that critics say threaten democratic checks on ministers by the courts. "I'm here tonight protesting against the transition of Israel from a democracy to an autocracy," Dov Levenglick, 48, a software engineer told Reuters in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu has dismissed the protests as a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of last November's election, which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.

  • Israelis protest government's judicial overhaul plans

    Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for a weekly demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhauls, which opponents say threaten Israel’s democratic values. “Doctors fighting for the life of democracy,” read a banner raised by a doctor at the Tel Aviv protest.

  • Sununu: Biden going to ‘try to take credit’ for jobs, economy during State of the Union

    New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a moderate Republican, said that President Biden would try to take credit for the economy ahead of his State of the Union speech next week but argued such achievements of the administration were not impressive. Sununu, who is considering a White House bid of his own, argued on ABC’s “This…

  • Iran behind hack of French magazine Charlie Hebdo, Microsoft says

    An Iranian government-backed hacking team allegedly stole and leaked private customer data belonging to French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, security researchers at Microsoft said on Friday. The magazine was hacked in early January after it published a series of cartoons that negatively depicted Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The caricatures were part of a media campaign that Charlie Hebdo said was intended to support anti-government protests in the Islamic nation.

  • Koch-backed group AFP ready to back new Republican candidate

    The group, Americans for Prosperity (AFP), has not previously supported candidates in presidential elections but said in the memo the best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who "represents a new chapter." The memo, addressed to AFP staff and activists by AFP Chief Executive Emily Seidel, and published on the organization's website, did not mention by name current U.S. President Joe Biden or his predecessor Donald Trump but said that to "write a new chapter ... we turn the page on the past."

  • Nigeria election 2023: Who is Rabiu Kwankwaso?

    Rabiu Kwankwaso's hat is a symbol of his ambition and his achievements as he vies for Nigeria's presidency.

  • China Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US Balloon

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s abrupt shift from expressing regret to threatening retaliation over the US’s spy-balloon claims reflects the domestic imperative for Xi Jinping to show he’s standing up for China against external pressure, further narrowing the window to reset ties before the US election season gets into full swing.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingChina Swings From Contrite to Confrontational in US Balloon SagaTrump Offers $1 Million Bond t

  • Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo

    Editor’s note: Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett is the top Democrat on a Judiciary subcommittee established by the GOP to examine the “weaponization” of the federal government. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. The House Judiciary Committee fired off its first subpoenas under the leadership of Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio),…

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Will You Qualify for $0 Payments Under Biden’s New Plan?

    With the legality of President Biden's broader federal student loan forgiveness program in question, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) has proposed revisions to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans...

  • Stephen A. Smith says Dillon Brooks could cost Grizzlies shot at NBA title: 'Ja Morant deserves better'

    Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe were among the TV personalities who commented about the Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell ejections on Friday.

  • Indian watchdog tells investors markets stable despite Adani rout

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator moved to calm investor concerns on Saturday, saying that its financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner, despite recent dramatic stock falls in Adani Group companies. Shares in Adani Group firms, controlled by billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani, have dropped by $100 billion, or half their market value, since U.S-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made allegations of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt. "During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement, without naming any specific entity.