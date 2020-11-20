Iran set to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as deaths, cases near record

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Iranian People wearing protective masks as they board a bus, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran
FILE PHOTO: Iranian People wearing protective masks as they board a bus, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will impose tougher restrictions nationwide from Saturday as the Middle East country hardest hit by the novel coronavirus battles a third wave of infections.

The toughest measures, under which non-essential businesses and services are to close, will be imposed in the capital Tehran and about 160 other high risk "red" cities and towns, state media said on Friday.

Cars will not be allowed to leave or enter the "red" cities and other driving restrictions will be imposed in an effort to encourage people to stay home.

Lighter restrictions will apply to lower risk "orange" and "yellow" areas. The restrictions are to last at least two weeks, state media said.

Iran reported a near-record 479 COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours to take its total to 43,896, a health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, while its total cases rose by 13,260 to 828,377.

Meanwhile, Reza Malekzadeh, a deputy health minister in charge of research, turned in his resignation over differences with Health Minister Saeed Namaki, state media reported.

"A flawed management ... and your lack of consultation with experts and researchers and heeding their recommendations and warnings has caused many human casualties," Malekzadeh said in his resignation letter, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by Grant McCool)

Latest Stories

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Catholic leaders likely to take oppositional stance against Biden's views on abortion

    Biden has "given us reason to believe that he will support policies that attack some fundamental values we hold dear as Catholics," said Archbishop José Gomez.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • CNN Reporter Fires Back at Kayleigh’s ‘Activists’ Snipe: You’re ‘Not Doing Your Job!’

    CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins was in no mood for White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s anti-media snark on Friday afternoon, telling the former pundit-turned-Trump-flack know that she was failing to uphold her taxpayer-funded duties.At the end of her first White House press briefing since Oct. 1, McEnany—who has been moonlighting as a Trump campaign aide—wrapped up the news conference after only taking a handful of questions. Ending her remarks with a pre-written rant about how Democrats and the intelligence community have been “unfair” to President Donald Trump during his presidency, McEnany started to walk away as reporters shouted at her to take more questions.> WH Press Sec. McEnany ends the briefing after only a few questions, telling reporters “I don’t call on activists.” > > CNN’s @kaitlancollins responds: “I’m not an activist and you haven’t taken questions since October 1st … That’s not doing your job. Your taxpayer-funded job." pic.twitter.com/QkgE6d1Rzl> > — The Recount (@therecount) November 20, 2020“I don’t call on activists,” she sniped, prompting Collins to offer a sharp rebuttal.“I’m not an activist and you haven’t taken questions since October 1st,” the CNN reporter shouted back as McEnany fled. “And you just took about five, Kayleigh. That’s not doing your job. Your taxpayer-funded job!”CNN anchor Jake Tapper quickly took to Twitter to back his colleague after the kerfuffle with McEnany: “@kaitlancollins is an activist for the truth and for facts,” he wrote. “And she will still be in that room after January 20, 2021.”Fox News Cuts Off Kayleigh McEnany Press Conference for Spreading Election LiesRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Merrick Garland is reportedly one of Biden's attorney general candidates

    Judge Merrick Garland is reportedly under consideration to serve as attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.Garland, the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, is one of the candidates Biden is considering for the attorney general position, NPR reported on Friday.Obama in 2016 nominated Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans didn't hold a confirmation hearing for him, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be seated during an election year. Senate Republicans later confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump, to the Supreme Court during an election year in 2020, contending that the situation was different in the latter case because this time the same party controlled both the Senate and the presidency. Garland formerly served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Among other possible contenders for the position of attorney general in Biden's administration include Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to CBS News. But CBS also reports that the question of who Biden will pick for this position "isn't likely to be answered for several weeks."More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, positive with COVID a day after attending news conference with father on election fraud claims

    The list of those close to Trump who have been infected includes White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who tested positive earlier this month.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Mozambique police say northern village, site of reported beheadings, retaken from insurgents

    Over 1,000 Mozambique troops on Thursday recaptured the northern village of Muidumbe from Islamist insurgents, police general commander Bernardino Rafael said, killing 16 and destroying some of their logistics. Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, home to gas developments worth some $60 billion, is grappling with an insurgency linked to Islamic State that has gathered pace this year, with insurgents regularly taking on the army and seizing entire towns. Speaking to troops in a field in Muidumbe, an area where local media reported a spate of beheadings by insurgents last week, Rafael congratulated the men for their victory but warned they had not won yet.

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Trump news – live: President refuses to answer questions after new false election claims

    Follow the latest updates

  • A Michigan deputy was fired after posting a racist photo of a watermelon Jack-O'-Lantern she said depicted Kamala Harris on Facebook

    The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to Insider that Prose was fired the same day the agency learned of the photo.