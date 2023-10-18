Iran shares chilling message for Israel after Gaza hospital explosion kills 500: 'Time is OVER'

Iran’s foreign minister posted an ominous tweet on Wednesday that said time is "running out" for Israel. The post was made hours after a Hamas-run hospital in Gaza suffered an explosion that reportedly left hundreds dead.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian posted the tweet after Hamas blamed Israel for the blast at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, where the Gaza health ministry said more than 500 were killed. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) denied attacking the hospital and has since investigated the blast. The IDF determined the blast was caused by a rocket misfire launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. U.S. intelligence also points to a terror group, and not Israel, as causing the explosion.

"After the terrible crime of the Zionist regime in the bombing and massacre of more than 1,000 innocent women and children in the hospital, the time has come for the global unity of humanity against this fake regime more hated than ISIS and its killing machine," Amir-Abdollahian tweeted.

He added: "Time is OVER!"

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

PRESIDENT BIDEN VISITS ISRAEL AS IDF BLAMES GAZA HOSPITAL BLAST ON HAMAS

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian looks on during a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut on Friday.

The post follows similar remarks Amir-Abdollahian made during a televised interview.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Time is running out very fast," he said. "If the war crimes against the Palestinians are not immediately stopped, other multiple fronts will open and this is inevitable."

BIDEN SAYS ISRAEL NOT TO BLAME FOR ROCKET ATTACK ON GAZA HOSPITAL THAT LEFT 500 DEAD: 'DONE BY THE OTHER TEAM'

Iranian students and demonstrators protest in support of Palestinians in front of the French embassy in Tehran on Friday.

Other regional leaders have expressed strong language in the fallout of the hospital explosion.

On Tuesday, Jordan's King Abdullah II said: "This war, which has entered a dangerous phase, will plunge the region into an unspeakable disaster."

President Biden, who landed in Israel on Wednesday, denied Israel's involvement in the hospital blast.

During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said he reviewed evidence and strongly suggested it was the result of a terror group.

President Biden meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Wednesday amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

"I was outraged by the bombing of the hospital yesterday. Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by the other team. Not you," Biden said to Netanyahu. "But there’s a lot of people out there who are not sure."

The hospital explosion also caused an international summit that was initially set for Wednesday to be canceled. It was going to feature Biden, Jordan's Abdullah, Egypt’s Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.





Original article source: Iran shares chilling message for Israel after Gaza hospital explosion kills 500: 'Time is OVER'