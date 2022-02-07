Iran shuts down news website over image of decapitated woman

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has shut down a news website after it published an image of a man holding what was said to be the head of his wife in his hand, the state-run IRAN newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the report, a media supervisory board on Sunday decided to close Rokna website because of its continuing to “publish images and issues that violate public decency.” Authorities have arrested the man who is accused of killing his wife on Saturday in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

The photograph, in which the man holds a large knife in the other hand, has had tens of thousands of views on social media. The case is under investigation. Rokna was started in 2016 and has more than 20,000 subscribers on Telegram, a free social instant messaging service that provides video calling, file sharing and other features.

Iran has had a long history of closures of media outlets. In 2020, authorities shut down Jahan-e Sanat newspaper after it quoted a former member of the national coronavirus taskforce as saying that the country’s death toll from the pandemic could be 20 times higher than officially provided figures.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN has not adopted Korean as official language

    Social media posts circulating in South Korea claim the Korean language was adopted unanimously as an official language of the United Nations. The claim is false: a UN spokesperson said Korean was not among the six official languages used by the organisation; its websites do not list Korean as an official language.The claim was shared here on Facebook on January 30, 2022. "Korean has been adopted as a UN official language. Currently, according to UN regulations, English, French, Chinese, Spanish

  • Olympics-Lack of big cauldron and flame was innovation - ceremony director

    A snowflake instead of a huge cauldron and a "micro-flame" in place of a roaring fire at the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics were an "innovation" celebrating the human spirit, the ceremony's director said on Saturday. Fans watching the climactic moment of Friday's start of the Beijing 2022 Games were left wondering where the usually dramatic burst of flame was, when the final torchbearers placed the lit torch on a large snowflake-shaped metal structure without any further ignition and it was lifted into the air. The faint flame reflected unity and the original aspiration of human beings, said Zhang Yimou.

  • Exclusive-U.S. calls for 'concrete action' from China to meet Phase 1 purchase commitments

    U.S. officials called on Monday for "concrete action" from China to make good on its commitment to purchase $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services in 2020 and 2021 under the "Phase 1" trade deal signed by former President Donald Trump. The officials said Washington was losing patience with Beijing, which had "not shown real signs" in recent months that it would close the gap in the two-year purchase commitments that expired at the end of 2021.

  • Israeli, Palestinian figures propose 2-state confederation

    Israeli and Palestinian public figures have drawn up a new proposal for a two-state confederation that they hope will offer a way forward after a decade-long stalemate in Mideast peace efforts. The plan calls for an independent state of Palestine in most of the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, territories Israel seized in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel and Palestine would have separate governments but coordinate at a very high level on security, infrastructure and other issues that affect both populations.

  • Bendable concrete and other CO2-infused cement mixes could dramatically cut global emissions

    Bendable concrete created at the University of Michigan allows for thinner structures with less need for steel reinforcement. Joseph Xu/University of Michigan College of EngineeringOne of the big contributors to climate change is right beneath your feet, and transforming it could be a powerful solution for keeping greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. The production of cement, the binding element in concrete, accounted for 7% of total global carbon dioxide emissions in 2018. Concrete is one of

  • Florida jury orders R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company to pay $9.75 million to family of a woman who died from respiratory disease caused by smoking cigarettes

    Carolyn Long died from respiratory disease, despite her efforts to quit smoking. A Florida jury agreed R.J. Reynolds was partially responsible.

  • The airport code for a Buddhist tourist destination has triggered India’s homophobia

    The Indian city of Gaya, where Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment, is caught in a row that doesn’t exactly showcase enlightenment. The airport at the major pilgrimage and heritage site, located in the northern state of Bihar, could soon have its code “GAY” changed. The parliamentary committee on public undertakings, in its report on Feb. 4, recommended to the Narendra Modi government that Gaya’s code be changed to a “more appropriate one” like YAG.

  • Thailand to seek travel bubbles with China, Malaysia

    Thailand will have talks on bilateral travel bubble arrangements with China and Malaysia later this month, an official said on Monday, as part of efforts to bolster a steady recovery in its crucial tourism sector. Thailand received a record of nearly 40 million foreign visitors in 2019 - more than a quarter of those from China - but total arrivals slumped to about 0.5% of that last year, due to weaker external demand and tight quarantine and entry requirements. Southeast Asia's holiday hotspots have suffered billions in lost business from the lack of tourists from mainland China, which has yet to agree any travel bubble arrangements.

  • The $45,900 Polestar 2 is the coolest new electric car you've never heard of

    The electric 2022 Polestar 2 packs awesome looks, lots of technology, and 270 miles of range. But can it stand up to Elon Musk's cars?

  • Search for missing Tennessee man continues after he walked away from I-85 accident

    Darrell Manning, 61, was last seen Saturday near the Mount Meigs/Waugh exit in Montgomery County

  • Ottawa declares state of emergency over Canadian trucker protests that have blockaded the city for 10 days

    "The situation at this point is completely out of control," the Ottawa mayor said, adding: "They have far more people than we have police officers."

  • Pregnant woman suffers three strokes and a heart attack during 139 day stay in hospital due to COVID

    Despite her extended stay, Diana Crouch of Texas has very little memory of her time in the hospital.

  • Rare session of key Palestinian body could provide Abbas succession clues

    A key Palestinian decision-making body convenes on Sunday for the first time in nearly four years in a session that could be a stepping stone for two potential successors to 86-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas. The Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Central Council last met in 2018, hampered by internal divisions among Palestinians. Hamas and Islamist Jihad movements turned down an invitation to attend Sunday's meeting, saying Abbas had to institute power-sharing reforms first.

  • Blinken with Pacific trip aims to reaffirm U.S. focus on Asia

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will aim with a trip to the Pacific this week to remind the world that Washington's strategic long-term focus remains with the Asia-Pacific region despite an escalating crisis with Russia over Ukraine. Blinken is due to depart on Monday for Australia, Fiji and Hawaii for meetings with key allies and to reaffirm a commitment to push back against what the United States calls China's growing economic and military "coercion." Highlights of the week will be a meeting of the informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States known as the Quad, work to advance diplomatic efforts regarding North Korea and discussions on the concerns over Pacific Islands where U.S. officials believe China wants to establish bases.

  • Schools 'Kindling' for Omicron Outbreaks? Experts' Dire Warning About Vax Rates

    Schools provide the “kindling” for viral outbreaks, and schoolchildren are getting infected at higher rates right now, making it essential that more kids get vaccinated for COVID-19, two Nebraska health experts said Sunday. Only 18.5% of children 5-11 years old in Nebraska have been vaccinated so far, and 51.1% of youths 12-19 have gotten shots, […]

  • Winners and losers from college football signing days

    The second college football signing day bring to close the significant developments of this year's recruiting cycle. A look at the winners and losers.

  • Conflict over cellphone purchase motivated Arlington parking lot killing, police say

    Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of murder.

  • Russian attack on Ukraine possible 'any day' -WH

    Satellite images published on Sunday showed military maneuvers at the Belarus border with Ukraine, ahead of joint drills NATO called the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Two U.S. officials said over the weekend that Russia has in place about 70% of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met. Outside the White House on Sunday, President Joe Biden was asked about those demands, which include a promise that Ukraine never becomes a NATO member. REPORTER: "Do you think there is any particular thing that Vladimir Putin is looking for, sir, in order to make his decision?"BIDEN: "I think things he can not get." Earlier on Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russia could invade Ukraine QUOTE "as soon as tomorrow" or in some weeks but could still opt for a diplomatic path. More U.S. troops arrived in Poland on Sunday after Biden ordered nearly 3,000 extra soldiers to reinforce NATO allies in Eastern Europe in case of spillover from the crisis. U.S. ARMY MAJOR GENERAL CHRISTOPHER DONAHUE: "The deployment of elements of 82nd Airborne Division are here to enhance the readiness, interoperability across all domains with our Polish allies and if necessary, defend any portion of NATO." Washington has made clear it would not send U.S. troops to defend Ukraine but it has provided arms to Kyiv. Western expats marched in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, urging their governments to support Ukraine. DANISH KYIV RESIDENT: "I really, really hope that everything can be solved in a peaceful way, because what I think is clear from our side: nobody wants war... I hope they can talk into finding an agreement, a mutual agreement, so that everyone can live in peace."

  • Trump’s ‘circular firing squad’ threatens GOP midterm gains

    The former president’s stranglehold on the party is emerging as a serious threat to the GOP’s otherwise bright prospects in November.

  • Students hit a roadblock studying Klan violence. They drafted a law to release more FBI files

    In Louisiana alone, 15 victims from the civil rights era have been included among cases that the FBI has reviewed