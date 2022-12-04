Iran shutting down 'morality police,' could ease hajib rules amid deadly protests

Iran is apparently shutting down its "morality police" amid violent protests sweeping the nation since the death of a woman forcibly taken into custody after being accused of violating the theocracy’s strict Islamic dress code.

Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, speaking Sunday at a religious conference, said the Gasht-e Ershad "had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down," according to BBC Persian. The Gasht-e-Ershad reported to Iran's Interior Ministry.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody Sept. 16 after being accused of breaking a 1983 law requiring women to wear a head scarf, or hijab. Outrage ensued, and a growing number of women have stopped wearing the hijab.

The Interior Ministry said Sunday that over 200 people, including security forces and civilian, have died in the protests. Damage was estimated at $40 million.

On Saturday, Montazeri said the hijab law would be reviewed and that recommendations could come in a week or two. President Ebrahim Raisi, who called for a crackdown on the hajib law in July, also showed signs of retreat.

"There are methods of implementing the constitution that can be flexible," he said.

IRAN FANS DIVIDED:Some Iranians favored the US in World Cup match against US

In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, people run away from anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran.

The morality police was established in 2005 under then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, a hard-liner who sought to “spread the culture of modesty and hijab." Women also are required to cover their bodies in long, loose clothing.

The uprisings have rolled across dozens of cities, and the government has blocked Internet connectivity across the nation. Mass arrests of students, journalists, activists, artists, sports figures and celebrities who expressed grievances with Iran's hard-line government have become almost daily events.

The issue spread into the World Cup underway in Qatar. Iran's national team qualified, then the players refused to sing the national anthem in their first match against England. The team played three games – including a loss to the U.S. – and was knocked out before single-elimination games began Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iran abolishes 'morality police,' could ease hajib rules amid protests