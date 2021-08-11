In Iran, slow vaccinations fuel anger in unending pandemic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranians are suffering through yet another surge in the coronavirus pandemic — their country's worst yet — and anger is growing at images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet or on TV while they remain unable to get the shots.

Iran, like much of the world, remains far behind countries like the United States in vaccinating its public, with only 3 million of its more than 80 million people having received both vaccine doses. But while some countries face poverty or other challenges in obtaining vaccines, Iran has brought some of the problems on itself.

After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused to accept vaccine donations from Western countries, the Islamic Republic has sought to make the shots domestically, though that process lags far behind other nations.

The supply of non-Western shots remains low, creating a black market offering Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots for as much as $1,350 in a country where the currency, the Iranian rial, is on the verge of collapse. Meanwhile, U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran mean the cash-strapped government has limited funds to purchase vaccines abroad.

And even as the delta variant wreaks havoc, filling the country's already overwhelmed hospitals, many Iranians have given up on wearing masks and staying at home.

The need to earn a living trumps the luxury of social distancing.

“What is next? A sixth wave? A seventh wave? When is it going to end?” asked Reza Ghasemi, a 27-year-old delivery man without a face mask, smoking a cigarette next to his motorbike on a recent day in Tehran. “It is not clear when this situation will change to a better one.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Iran has recorded nearly 4 million COVID-19 cases and more than 91,000 deaths — the highest numbers across the Middle East.

The true count is believed to be much higher. In April 2020, Iran's parliament warned its case number was “eight to 10 times” higher than the reported figures, due to undercounting. While coronavirus testing capacity has surged since then, officials repeatedly have suggested the case count remains far off. The death toll is likely three times higher, officials say, as Iran only counts those who die in a hospital while being treated for coronavirus.

Khamenei in January slammed shut any possibility of American or British vaccines entering the country, calling them “forbidden.”

”I really do not trust,” them, Khamenei said of those nations. “Sometimes they want to test” their vaccines on other countries.

The decision, after Khamenei earlier floated conspiracy theories about the virus' origin in March 2020, saw Iran turn inward and try to develop its own vaccines. Those efforts, relying on traditional “dead virus” vaccines rather than the Pfizer and Moderna method of targeting the coronavirus’ spike protein using RNA, have yet to reach mass production. And while the government claims local shots are 85% effective, they've released no data from their trials.

For now, the majority of Iranians receiving vaccines rely on foreign-made shots. Japan has donated 2.9 million doses of its locally produced AstraZeneca shots. China has sent 10 million doses of its shots. Iran also made a deal with Russia to buy 60 million doses of Sputnik V, but so far, Moscow has delivered just over 1 million shots.

Doctors received the first set of vaccines, while the government now offers shots to those 50 and older, as well as to taxi drivers, journalists and those with diabetes. But it hasn't been nearly enough to keep up with demand. Only 4% of the Iranian public are fully vaccinated, according to government statistics.

Those with residency permits have sought shots in the United Arab Emirates. Others have gone to Armenia where authorities offer free shots to visiting foreigners. In Tehran, word-of-mouth claims that Pfizer and Moderna shots smuggled in over the border from Irbil, Iraq, including the ultra-cold freezers needed for them, are now for sale in the Iranian capital.

A two-dose Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine goes for $390, while two Pfizer shots cost $1,350. Those paying go on faith that the products have not expired — or are even legitimate vaccines.

Mahsa, a 31-year-old woman in Tehran, said she got the Moderna vaccine through her boyfriend's friend, a doctor working at a pharmacy.

“I am sure the vaccine is genuine because I trust the doctor," she said.

Amirali, a 39-year-old father of a baby girl, said he bought shots of the Japanese-made AstraZeneca vaccine from an Iranian doctor secretly vaccinating people for profit. Amirali said he took the chance as his wife, a permanent U.S. resident, received the Pfizer vaccine while visiting America.

“I was not sure when the government will provide vaccines for my age group, so I decided to vaccinate myself," he said.

Both Amirali and Mahsa spoke on condition that only their first names be used for fear of retribution from the authorities.

But for those who can't pay, there are no shots yet.

Iran's civilian government, now undergoing a transition of power to hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, has been overwhelmed by the crisis. And with the Islamic Republic also facing protests over economic issues, water shortages and blackouts, the government likely wants to avoid triggering wider unrest.

“They want us to accept any situation simply because they failed to do their duty with vaccinations," said Abbas Zarei, who sells mobile phone accessories in northern Tehran. “From time to time, they announce that businesses should close because of corona restrictions though it damages our lives.”

“It is not fair," said Zarei, who like many in Iran, struggles to make a living. “I do not care about the restrictions anymore.”

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dubai's busy airport sees passenger traffic drop 40% in 2021

    Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 40% less passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Wednesday. The 10.6 million passengers that passed through the airport over the past six months “is still very positive," Griffiths told The Associated Press. The airport, which saw 86.4 million people squeeze through before the pandemic hit in 2019, has held the title of the world’s busiest since it beat out London's Heathrow seven years ago.

  • China keeps guard up as COVID outbreak enters 4th week

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is keeping its guard up as its latest surge of COVID-19 cases entered its fourth week, with calls from officials to close containment loopholes unlikely to see cities easing strict virus control measures. China reported 83 new locally transmitted cases for Aug. 10, the health authority reported, bringing the cumulative number of new infections in the past week to 583. Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 54 of them were found in the city of Yangzhou in the eastern province of Jiangsu.

  • A Coinbase boss resigns after few months on the job in yet another high-profile crypto exec departure

    Coinbase's shift in priorities away from digital-asset securities was the reason for his departure, sources familiar with the matter told the Journal.

  • White House: Getting vaccinated against COVID "most important" step in hurricane preparedness

    The "most important" step Americans can take to prepare for peak hurricane season is to "get vaccinated to ensure they will be protected from COVID-19 if they have to evacuate their homes," the White House said Tuesday.Why it matters: The statement was released as President Biden met with senior administration officials on hurricane preparedness — hours before Tropical Storm Fred formed near Puerto Rico. Florida is in the path of the storm, which could possibly intensify into a hurricane.Stay on

  • U.S. officials are reportedly lowering their estimates for how long the Afghan government can hold on

    U.S. officials are reportedly lowering their estimates for how long the Afghan government can hold on

  • NYC residents react to Gov. Cuomo's resignation

    Residents of New York City reacted Tuesday to the news of Andrew Cuomo's resignation as state governor. (Aug. 10)

  • U.S. envoy to warn Taliban not to bet on Afghan takeover

    The development comes amid a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from war-torn Afghanistan.

  • Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya auctioning off medal to support athletes targeted by regime

    Krystsina Tsimanouskaya urged her fellow citizens to speak out about the regime on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the disputed election.

  • Sens. Cruz, Cramer introduce No Mask and No Vaccine Mandate Acts, countering Biden administration and CDC mask guidelines

    Despite increasing COVID-19 cases in both of their states, Sens. Ted Cruz and Kevin Cramer introduced bills that would ban vaccination and mask mandates.

  • Canadian ambassador to China says disappointed at Spavor's sentence in espionage case

    Canada's ambassador to China said he was disappointed after a Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage, in a case seen in Ottawa and Washington as part of a wider diplomatic spat with Beijing. Spavor and another Canadian, Michael Kovrig, are being detained arbitrarily and Canada will continue to call for their release, said Dominic Barton, speaking to reporters via video call from the northeastern city of Dandong, where Spavor was sentenced.

  • Mexico and U.S. vow to expand cooperation to address immigration in high-level talks

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Top Mexican and U.S. officials discussed increasing bilateral cooperation to address immigration during a meeting in Mexico City, the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening. Mexican Foreign Ninister Marcelo Ebrard met in Mexico City with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez.

  • Six EU nations want migrants forced back to Afghanistan

    Six European Union member countries insist that the forced deportation of migrants back to Afghanistan, where Taliban insurgents have made sweeping gains in recent weeks, must continue despite the government in Kabul suspending such “non-voluntary returns” for three months. In a letter dated Aug. 5, the interior ministers of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands urged the EU’s executive branch to “intensify talks” with the Afghan government to ensure that the deportations of refugees would continue. “We would like to highlight the urgent need to perform returns, both voluntary and non-voluntary, to Afghanistan,” the ministers wrote to the European Commission.

  • US warns Middle East allies not to give China a military base

    President Joe Biden’s administration is attempting to block China’s efforts to establish a military base in the Middle East by warning regional powers that such a partnership with Beijing would jeopardize their security relationship with the United States.

  • China to bar songs with 'illegal content' from karaoke venues

    China will establish a blacklist of karaoke songs to ban those containing "illegal content" at karaoke venues across the country starting from Oct. 1, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said. Such content includes that which endangers national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, violates state religious policies by propagating cults or superstitions, or which encourages illegal activities such as gambling and drugs, the ministry said on its website on Tuesday. Content providers to such karaoke venues will be responsible for auditing the songs, it said, adding that China has nearly 50,000 entertainment outlets with a basic music library of over 100,000 songs, making it difficult for venue operators to identify illegal tracks.

  • Veteran F Andre Iguodala returns to Warriors on 1-year deal

    Free agent forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Golden State Warriors, whom he helped win the 2015 championship on his way to becoming the NBA Finals MVP and then two more titles. Iguodala signed a one-year contract Tuesday for the veteran minimum of $2,642,000. For coach Steve Kerr, Iguodala's familiarity with the system is invaluable as the Warriors strive to make another deep postseason run once their roster is healthy again.

  • Algeria fires kill at least 42, including soldiers

    Thick plumes of smoke blanketed northern Algeria on Tuesday as forest fires ripped through the region, killing at least 42 people - including over two dozen soldiers deployed to fight the blazes.Residents said the soldiers were killed in different areas, with some trying to extinguish the flames and others cut off by the spreading fire.The Defence Ministry said more soldiers suffered severe burns.Last week, an EU atmosphere monitor said a heatwave had fueled massive blazes across Turkey and Greece, as the Mediterranean becomes a wildfire hotspot.Dozens of fires have raged across northern Algeria since Monday night, which the government has blamed on arsonists, without providing more details on the allegations.Several homes have been left burning as families escaped to hotels, youth hostels and university residences.Residents have tried to smother burning patches with tree branches or hurled water from plastic containers in a desperate attempt to extinguish the fire.The Algerian interior minister said firefighters and the army were still trying to contain the blazes, though dense smoke has hampered their visibility.He has vowed to compensate those affected by the blazes.

  • Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Stalled Following Oil Tanker Attack

    With new president Ebrahim Raisi now in office, Iran says it's ready to resume JCPOA nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, which includes indirect negotiations with the United States

  • Evicted NH hermit unlikely to return to lifestyle

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” says he doesn’t think he can return to his lifestyle. Eighty-one-year-old David Lidstone lived in a cabin in the woods for nearly three decades until it burned down last week. (August 11)

  • The Latest: New Zealand vows to react fast if delta arrives

    New Zealand’s government is warning its citizens to be prepared for a strict lockdown at the first sign of an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus. COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the government’s response is likely to be “swift and severe.” New Zealand has stamped out the spread of the virus and had previously planned to rely primarily on contact tracing for any small outbreaks.

  • Biden slaps sanctions on defiant Belarus dictator after meeting Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

    President Joe Biden stiffened sanctions on Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s regime on Monday, answering opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s appeal for political reinforcements in conjunction with the United Kingdom and Canada.