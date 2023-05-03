Iran snubbed from Coronation despite being invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

An early morning dress rehearsal for the King's Coronation took place on Wednesday - James Manning/PA

Iran has not been invited to the Coronation, marking a deterioration in relations since Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The country joins others including Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Syria and Venezuela whose leaders have not been invited to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Iran was invited to attend the late Queen’s funeral last September at ambassadorial level.

But since then, the UK's complex relationship with the country has been defined by issues surrounding its nuclear ambitions, the funding of Middle Eastern terrorist organisations and hostage-taking of dual British nationals.

The Government has issued countless sanctions against the Iranian regime for its brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters who threatened their authority.

The protests, which followed the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the "morality police' for "incorrectly" wearing a mandatory headscarf, led to mass imprisonment, torture and executions of protesters that were viewed as abhorrent by the international community.

British citizen Alireza Akbari, a former defence minister, was then hanged in January after being accused of being a British spy.

Iran has also been sending drones to help the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Coronation protocol sees invitations issued to every head of state with whom the UK enjoys full diplomatic relations, albeit with some exceptions.

North Korea and Nicaragua have been invited - as they were to the funeral last year - with heads of mission offered the chance to attend.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, is expected to meet China’s vice-president Han Zheng, while he is in London for the occasion and has indicated that he will raise issues including Hong Kong and human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

Senior Tories including former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith have strongly criticised the decision to invite him.

Polly Truscott, Amnesty International UK’s foreign policy adviser, said: “If not inviting certain countries is an expression of the UK’s diplomatic disapproval, then you have to ask: why is China’s Han Zheng attending the coronation?

“The invitation to Han Zheng sends the dangerous message that the UK Government is prepared to ignore China’s appalling human rights record in exchange for influence and trade.”

Some 100 heads of state will attend the Coronation, with international representatives from 203 countries due to attend.

