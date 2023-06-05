Iran sold Russia ammunition worth over $1 million for Ukraine war – media reports

Iran supports Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine

If authentic, the 16-page document, dated Sept. 14, 2022, appears to be for samples of varying sizes of artillery and tank shells and rockets, it said.

Read also: Russia supplies Iran with cyber weapons in exchange for drones and ammunition, WSJ says

Sky News has not been able to verify the authenticity of the documents independently.

However, the security source alleged: “This is a contract between the Iranians and the Russians regarding munitions… We believe it is 100% authentic.”

The document was shared by the source along with five pages of an allegedly linked contract that includes barrels for T-72 tanks and barrels for Howitzer artillery pieces, as well as ammunition. That deal was worth about $740,000.

The supplement also lists parts of ammunition to be sent, including 12 pieces respectively of the “shell body” and “brass case” of 122mm and 152mm ammunition.

Sky News showed the documents to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, when he visited the United Kingdom in May, and to the UK’s foreign secretary, James Cleverly.

Read also: Russia has sufficient Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine daily

Kyiv and London said they planned to investigate the authenticity of the material and would take action if it was found to be credible.

“We suspected that there’s something like that happening,” Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, told Sky News in a recent interview.

“As soon as we verify it properly, we will be able to act upon this.”

Russia’s embassy and Iran’s embassy to the UK respectively did not respond to a request for comment on the claims about an arms deal, nor on the authenticity of the documents.

Iran secretly supplied 100 million bullets and around 300,000 shells to Russia for the war in Ukraine and plans to send more, Sky News reported on March 8.

Tehran also supports Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine by supplying suicide drones for attacks on civilian and criticalinfrastructure facilities.

Iran is suplying Russia with ammunition in exchange for assistance in developing missiles, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said in late February.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine