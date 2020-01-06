Here's What Americans Think About Trump's Iran Policy

Americans split narrowly in favor of President Donald Trump’s decision to order the airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds, but express qualms about the president’s decision-making process and the strike’s possible repercussions. Overall views of the administration’s foreign policy remain underwater.

Forty-three percent of Americans approve of the decision to order the airstrike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, according to the poll, with 38% disapproving and 19% unsure. (Although there’s not yet much additional polling on the strike, a separate YouGov survey found the public about evenly divided on Trump’s decision to kill Soleimani.)

Views are largely divided along partisan lines. However, breaking from an often-seen pattern of polarization toward Trump’s actions, his supporters are more unified than his opponents: 84% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents approve of the strike, compared with the 71% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who disapprove.

Trump said in a statement that the strike was intended “to stop a war,” not “to start a war.”

But a 57% majority of Americans say they believe the strike makes further military conflict between the U.S. and Iran more likely than before, with just 8% expecting it to act as a deterrent and the rest unsure or saying it would have no effect either way. The public is also about evenly split on the decision to send 3,500 additional U.S. troops to the Middle East, with 40% approving and 39% disapproving.

The poll’s results reflect concern over Trump’s decision-making ― an argument made by top Democrats, who were not consulted before the airstrike. Americans say, 43% to 35%, that Trump did not plan carefully enough before ordering the strike. They also say, 44% to 34%, that Trump should have gotten authorization from Congress before ordering the killing.

Most of the public sees the strike as increasing the chances of further military conflict. (Photo: Ariel Edwards-Levy/HuffPost) More

Americans say, 46% to 40%, that they disapprove of Trump’s handling of Iran issues. Back in July 2018, a poll taken shortly after Trump tweeted an all-caps threat to Iran’s president found a similar margin of disapproval.

In the new survey, Americans say 47% to 32% that Trump does not have a clear strategy for dealing with Iran.

Half the public disapproves of Trump’s overall handling of foreign policy, with 39% approving.

Views about Trump's foreign policy -- and strategic vision -- are sharply polarized. (Photo: Ariel Edwards-Levy/HuffPost) More