Iran state TV identifies man it says was behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Iran's state television on Saturday identified a man it said was behind a recent explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear plant.

"Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been identified" by Iran's intelligence ministry, state TV said. It said the suspect had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that the Islamic Republic has blamed on arch-foe Israel.

The television showed what it said was a photograph of the suspected perpetrator on a red card that had "Interpol Wanted" written on it. The card listed his age as 43.

"Necessary steps are underway for his arrest and return to the country through legal channels," the report added.

State TV also aired footage of rows of what it said were centrifuges which had replaced the ones damaged in the blast at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

It added that "a large number" of centrifuges whose enrichment activity was disrupted by the explosion had been returned to normal service, the report said.

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Sentences Media Mogul Jimmy Lai to 14 Months in Prison

    A Hong Kong court sentenced the pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 14 months in prison Friday, after finding him guilty of “unauthorized assembly” during pro-democracy protests in 2019. A new, additional charge was also lobbed at him Friday: two counts of “colluding with foreign forces,” which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. […]

  • Iran claims higher-level uranium enrichment as nuclear talks teeter

    Biden is trying to revive the international deal his predecessor walked away from, but the clock is ticking, and Iran is fuming over an attack on its nuclear infrastructure.

  • Wall Street closes with weekly gains

    Wall Street's three main indexes ended Friday higher, with the S&P 500 and the Dow breaking closing records and booking their fourth straight week of gains.The Dow rose more than 160 points while the S&P and Nasdaq also made gains. Government stimulus, strong corporate earnings from U.S. banks and in Europe, along with signs of economic recovery in countries leading the COVID-19 vaccination race have all helped push stock market indexes to new heights this week.And Greg Hahn, President of Winthrop Capital Management says re-openings will lead to more gains. "We're going to see the economy get turned on. This second half of the year should be really, really solid for hospitality, conventions, entertainment and the like. So the leisure, hospitality, space, travel should be should do really well second half of the year. So there's momentum here."Strong bank earnings came on Friday from Morgan Stanley, which reported a 150% jump in quarterly profit, joining JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America in reinforcing hopes of a swift economic recovery.Still, the investment bank's shares fell as it also disclosed an almost $1 billion loss from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management.Morgan Stanley was one of several banks that had exposure to Archegos, which defaulted on margin calls late last month and triggered a fire sale of stocks across Wall Street.

  • Explainer: U.S. repo market flirts with negative rates as Fed seeks to absorb excess cash

    Excess cash in the financial system has pressured overnight interest rates, in some instances pushing them negative, which, analysts said, could prompt the Federal Reserve to lift the short-term rates it manages. The overnight repurchase rate, which measures the cost of borrowing short-term cash using Treasuries or other debt securities as collateral, dropped to as low as -0.06% in late March and hit that level again on Wednesday, before stabilizing at around 0.01% on Friday. The U.S. secured overnight financing rate (SOFR), a short-term reference rate replacing the benchmark London interbank offered rates (LIBOR), has been pinned to 0.01% since about March.

  • Bezos says Amazon can do better by its employees, Google Earth gets big update

    In today's top stories, Jeff Bezos shares his thoughts on how Amazon treats its employees in a letter to shareholders. Meanwhile, a major upgrade to Google Earth shows how the world has changed, using a new feature called Timelapse.

  • Colorado woman with dementia sues police over arrest

    A 73-year-old woman with dementia has filed a lawsuit against the city of Loveland, Colorado and police officers over a June 2020 arrest. The lawsuit claims the woman suffered physical injuries and still experiences fear, trauma and anxiety. (April 15)

  • Israel says it will 'definitely' stop Iran from getting bomb

    Israel’s foreign minister said Friday that his country was determined to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon, after Tehran promised to step up its uranium enrichment process. “We will do whatever it takes to prevent the extremists (in Iran) from succeeding, and definitely will prevent this regime from having a nuclear weapon,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters on a visit to Cyprus. Iranian officials say the country will begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity following an attack on its nuclear facility at Natanz, in central Iran, on Sunday, that it blamed on Israel.

  • Here's how to make homemade pizza that tastes fresh from the pizzeria

    Making a quality pizza at home is not as hard as you think.

  • The US ditched its last flying boats 38 years ago, but they could still help fill the gaps against China in the Pacific

    The US military has long seen seaplanes as antiquated, but competition with China across the Pacific expanse could give them new use.

  • Physician warns why we need to stop glamorizing waist trainers

    Waist trainers are likely a waste of your time. The post Physician warns why we need to stop glamorizing waist trainers appeared first on In The Know.

  • An F-15 Just Made the World’s Longest Missile Shot

    The Eagle fired an AIM-120 AMRAAM at a target drone.

  • China likely to approve BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by July - WSJ

    Chinese officials are reviewing clinical-trial data for the vaccine and are expected to authorize it for domestic use within the next 10 weeks, the report said. BioNTech said in a statement that it does not speculate on timings of approvals. The National Health Commission of China and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which signed a potential supply deal with the German drugmaker in August for the vaccine, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • China ramps up vaccination drive with free eggs, other goods

    China's success at controlling the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a population that has seemed almost reluctant to get vaccinated. After a slow start, China is now giving millions of shots a day. A top government doctor, Zhong Nanshan, has announced a June goal of vaccinating 560 million of the country’s 1.4 billion people.

  • Man Charged In 2004 Cold Case Murder Of College Student Who Was Studying Criminal Investigation

    Nearly two decades after a Louisiana college student’s body was found in an abandoned building in Texas, investigators have arrested the man they believe killed her. David Anthony Burns, 43, of Boyce, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged him with the second-degree murder of Courtney Coco, 19, the Alexandria Police Department wrote in a statement. Burns was taken into custody following a grand jury indictment. Coco was last seen by her mother at her West Sandy Bayou home in October 2004. Her body was discovered two days later in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas, local outlet KALB reports. While a medical examiner could not determine the Coco's exact cause of death, they did conclude that she was murdered. A motive in the case hasn't been disclosed. Alexandria Police Det. Tanner Dryden took over the cold case in 2018. He made Tuesday’s arrest, police noted. Coco’s death was profiled in the investigative podcast “Real Life Real Crime” for a 2019 episode entitled “Who Murdered Courtney Coco.” During that episode, the Coco's family got together with retired detective Woody Overton as they dove into the case. The podcast resulted in a renewed public interest in the case. The family thanked the podcast in a Wednesday statement. “Our family would like to thank Woody Overton with Real Life Real Crime for investigating Courtney's case when it was listed as a Cold Case and not being worked,” the statement read. “He then solved her murder in only 7 short weeks & turned over his findings to APD." When asked about the podcast’s effect on the break, Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell told KALB that he wasn't able to talk about the specifics. “I don’t want to do anything to compromise the integrity of the case,” he said. “We waited so long and worked so hard to get it to this point. It was a very old case, the evidence was old. It’s a tough case. The Alexandria Police did a phenomenal job in staying the course and waiting until the appropriate time to make the arrest.” Coco’s mom, Stephanie Belgard, told NBC’s “Dateline” last year that the slain teen was majoring in criminal investigation at Northwestern State University when she was killed. She was a good student, played softball, and was on the cheerleading team, according to the podcast. The podcast also detailed how the teen's father died when she was just 8 and how she picked out his casket and gravesite, as well as her own future gravesite. The family also thanked Dryden and other officials for spending time on the case. They wrote that they're confident that “Courtney will finally get the justice she deserved 16 years ago.” “We have waited 16 agonizing years for this day to come,” they stated. “To our family members and the many supporters who have NEVER given up on helping us fight this very long, hard journey for justice, THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts, we love you.” It's unclear if Burns has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

  • How much money will Pfizer and Moderna make from their booster shots?

    The Pfizer vaccine will need a booster shot, likely within a year of completing the first two doses, the company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, said in comments taped April 1, and released yesterday by Pfizer. Moderna, too, announced a plan to have a booster shot ready its two-dose vaccine course ready by the fall. Data on the duration of immunity so far shows both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines—both made using mRNA technology—are highly effective six months after the shots, but the boosters would extend strong immunity further, and potentially protect against emerging variants.

  • 'This bed is the jam': Who knew you could get a top-rated queen mattress for $298 at Amazon?

    Dreams really do come true.

  • NFL betting: Chiefs, not Buccaneers, have highest win total for 2021 season at BetMGM

    Even with about five months until the season starts, NFL win totals are out.

  • Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Twinned in Matching Red Snakeskin Corsets

    "This actually wasn't planned."

  • Prosecutors pressed to look into  Ghislaine Maxwell role in recruiting women 'years before' she was charged

    Lawyers for a victim of Jeffrey Epstein pressed prosecutors in New York to look into allegations Ghislaine Maxwell played a role in recruiting young women years before charges were brought, newly unsealed documents suggest. A tranche of new files in the criminal case against Ms Maxwell were released on Friday after a judge ordered them to be made public. The release of the documents came as a US judge rejected Ms Maxwell's bid to dismiss the original indictment accusing the British socialite of aiding the Epstein's sexual abuse of girls. US District Judge Alison Nathan rejected Ms Maxwell's arguments that she could not get a fair trial because of a drumbeat of negative media publicity, or was being scapegoated because Epstein was dead. "The court will not dismiss the indictment on Maxwell's bare assertion that numerous witnesses are engaged in a perjurious conspiracy against her," Ms Nathan wrote in a 34-page decision. "And the court will take all appropriate steps to ensure that the pretrial publicity in this case does not compromise Maxwell's right to a fair and impartial jury." Ms Nathan nonetheless agreed to Ms Maxwell's request to sever two perjury charges, which would be tried separately. Ms Nathan's decision covers the first six of the eight criminal counts Ms Maxwell faces, to which she has pleaded not guilty. Among the files released on Friday are handwritten notes taken by Amanda Kramer, who was working as a child protection coordinator at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, during a meeting with lawyers representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was recruited by Ms Maxwell and abused and trafficked to Epstein and his associates. Ms Giuffre has been locked in civil lawsuits against Ms Maxwell for years, accusing the British socialite of defaming her for saying she was lying about the alleged abuse. One scribbled note, made during the meeting on February 29, 2016, reads: “Ghislaine Maxwell - daughter of Robert Maxwell - head recruiter.” Another makes a note of Stan Pottinger, an attorney for Ms Guiffre, apparently telling her they were aware of “photos of naked girls on Maxwell’s comp (computer).” It goes on: “Maxwell took sexually explicit photos of her (Virginia) regularly. Maxwell gave photo to Epstein for bday @ age 16. Saved on computers. Subp (subpoena) issued for computers.” Ms Kramer writes another note about a police search warrant that had recently been issued on Epstein’s Palm Beach home in Florida, where a “collage of photos included nude girls incl. Clients,” were reportedly found. The lawyers tell Ms Kramer they believe someone tipped off Epstein before the search, however: “Epstein tipped off. All computers were gone.” The claims are not findings but rather unproven allegations, which are disputed by Ms Maxwell. The lawyers, who were working on Ms Giuffre’s civil suit at the time, told Ms Kramer that Ms Giuffre wanted to see Epstein and Ms Maxwell prosecuted. They emailed Ms Kramer later that day to thank her for meeting with them and offered to help with any other information she may need. In a later set of notes from February of this year of a meeting between Ms Kramer and officials from the department of justice and the FBI, Ms Kramer is asked about the 2016 meeting. “AK’s understanding was not that the attorneys were hoping SDNY would investigate or charge anyone other than Epstein. No investigation was opened as a result of the February 29, 2016 meeting,” the notes read. In the intervening time, in 2018, the Miami Herald published an investigation into Epstein that revealed the scale of his abuse of young women that spanned the country. It also uncovered details of a so-called sweetheart deal struck more than a decade earlier between the financier’s attorneys and prosecutors in South Florida over prostitution charges. The notes that were unsealed on Friday record Ms Kramer’s reaction to the paper’s report: “AK remembers telling them that she felt terrible reading the Miami Herald series. AK read the article and was very disturbed to read about how the case was resolved in SDFL (Southern District of Florida).” Ms Kramer was no longer working as child safety co-ordinator at the time the Herald report was published. Ms Maxwell was indicted in July 2020 on charges of sex trafficking a minor and sex trafficking conspiracy. She had pleaded not guilty.

  • Police: Shooter was former employee of FedEx

    Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected shooter at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, killing eight. Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt also confirmed the gunman’s identity as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, a former employee. (April 16)