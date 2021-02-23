Iran stops snap nuclear inspections, state-run daily urges caution

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian government newspaper warned on Tuesday that overly radical actions in the nuclear wrangling with the West may lead to the country's isolation after Tehran ended snap inspections by United Nations inspectors.

Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said it had ended implementation of the so-called Additional Protocol at midnight (2030 GMT) on Monday. The agreement allowed the IAEA to carry out short-notice inspections.

The state-run daily newspaper Iran criticised hardline lawmakers who protested on Monday at Tehran’s decision to permit “necessary” monitoring by U.N. inspectors for up to three months, saying this broke a law passed by parliament in an apparent effort to pressure the United States to lift sanctions.

The law requires ending snap inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog from Tuesday if sanctions are not lifted.

"Those who say Iran must take swift tough action on the nuclear accord should say what guarantee there is that Iran will not be left alone as in the past... and will this end anywhere other than helping build a consensus against Iran?" the daily Iran said.

To create room for diplomacy, the U.N. watchdog IAEA on Sunday reached a deal with Iran to cushion the blow of Tehran’s reduced cooperation and refusal to permit short-notice inspections.

On Monday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran might enrich uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed it, while repeating a denial of any Iranian intent to seek nuclear weapons.

Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, which it has been breaching since the United States withdrew in 2018, caps the fissile purity to which Tehran can refine uranium at 3.67%, well under the 20% achieved before the agreement and far below the 90% suitable for a nuclear weapon.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said Khamenei's comments "sounds like a threat" but reiterated U.S. willingness to engage in talks with Iran about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Washington said last week it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tehran said last week it was studying a European Union proposal for an informal meeting between current members of the deal and the United States, but has yet to respond to it.

Iran, which has resumed enriching to 20% in an apparent bid to heap pressure on the United States, has been at loggerheads with Washington over which side should take the initial step to revive the accord.

Iranian leaders insist Washington must end its punitive campaign first to restore the deal, while Washington says Tehran must first return to full compliance.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • More Myanmar protests follow strike, foreign concerns

    Protesters against the military’s seizure of power in Myanmar were back on the streets of the country’s biggest city on Tuesday, a day after a call for a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. Numbers were down from Monday’s massive crowds, but around 1,000 people in Yangon had gathered by mid-morning at the city’s Hledan Center, a major meeting point for protesters, with other groups assembling at other venues. In Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, a funeral was held for 37-year-old Thet Naing Win, one of two protesters shot dead by security forces on Saturday.

  • Texas freeze raises concerns about 'ridiculous' variable rate bills

    In Spring, Texas, about 20 miles (32 km) north of Houston, Akilah Scott-Amos is staring down a more than $11,000 electric bill for this month, a far cry from her $34 bill at this time last year. "What am I going to do?" Scott-Amos, 43, said. Scott-Amos's electric provider was Griddy, a Houston-based company that provides wholesale electricity at variable rates for a monthly $9.99 fee.

  • Long-serving Saudi oil minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani dies at 90

    Ahmed Zaki Yamani, a long-serving oil minister in Saudi Arabia who led the kingdom through the 1973 oil crisis, the nationalization its state energy company and later found himself held hostage by the assassin Carlos the Jackal, died Tuesday in London. It said he would be buried in the Muslim holy city of Mecca. Known for his Western-style business suits and soft-spoken, measured tones, Yamani helped Saudi Arabia command a dominating presence in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries from its birth.

  • ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans weren’t laughing after Pat Sajak mocks contestant’s lisp

    Longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak has come under fire from fans recently for allegedly making condescending jokes towards contestants. And during the player introductions on Monday’s episode, he ended up offending a few more fans with his questionable comedy. Contestant Chris Brimble by all accounts had a pretty good television appearance. While he didn’t advance to the bonus puzzle, he took home $12,250 and appeared to have a good time. However, some fans were upset because Sajak mimicked the contestant’s lisp. Surprised viewers took to Twitter to share in their dismay and disappointment over the host’s perceived mocking of the contestant. One upset viewer tweeted, “Thanks for making fun of people with a lisp on tonight’s show you arrogant overpaid jerk - Pat Sajak. Quit now. Maybe if you grew up with a speech impediment you’d understand.”

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk, wants to return to Patriots: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Alvarez headlines first boxing card at Dolphins home stadium

    With a growing reputation as boxing’s most popular fighter, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is preparing to showcase his skills at the home of the Miami Dolphins. The Mexican fighter will defend his super middleweight championship against Turkey’s Avni Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium. Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s retirement and Manny Pacquiao’s 18-month inactivity helped Alvarez become one of boxing's top names.

  • Illinois governor signs sweeping criminal-justice overhaul

    Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed into law a sweeping overhaul of policing and criminal justice that eliminates the cash bail system, requires police agencies to equip officers with body cameras and strictly defines use-of-force rules for law enforcement. The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, which designed the massive measure, hailed it as a historic response to the deaths last year of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Opponents argue that it will hamstring police and discourage talented people from joining law enforcement.

  • Trump likely to dangle possibility of a 2024 run in first post-White House speech, activist says

    Former President Donald Trump is likely to dangle the possibility of running again for president in 2024 in his first major post-White House speech this weekend, the organizer of the conservative conference where Trump will speak said on Monday. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump will speak on Sunday, said he expected Trump to outline an active role in Republican Party politics at the four-day event in Orlando, Florida.

  • Covid: Biden calls 500,000 death toll a 'heartbreaking milestone'

    President Joe Biden addresses the nation as the US mourns 500,000 people lost to Covid-19.

  • Congressman says he's 'tired of playing defense' against conspiracy theories and domestic extremism

    “The experience that we all had in the Congress ... on Jan. 6, that strengthened my determination, our determination,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. “I'm tired of playing defense. I'm tired of waiting for the next threat. We are now playing offense.”

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • South Dakota House leaders weigh impeachment of AG in crash

    South Dakota lawmakers are considering impeaching the state's attorney general as he faces misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car, Republican legislative leaders said Monday. Jason Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer, indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed. Prosecutors have charged him with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper removed a shoulder fat lump so large, she said it was like 'giving birth'

    Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Pimple Popper used her fingers to squeeze and loosen the "cute" and slimy lipoma on a woman's shoulder.

  • Philippine capital to retain coronavirus curbs until vaccinations

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will maintain the current level of coronavirus restrictions in the capital Manila until mass vaccinations start, his spokesman said on Monday, despite calls to ease curbs and revive the country's ailing economy. The Philippines, among the fastest growing economies in Asia before the pandemic, saw its gross domestic product slump by a record 9.5% in 2020, as one of the world's longest and strictest COVID-19 lockdowns shuttered thousands of businesses and left millions out of work. The restrictions in Manila, the epicentre of the Philippine epidemic, were set to end this month but will be extended until the mass vaccination drive is underway.

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • Canada's parliament declares China's treatment of Uighurs 'genocide'

    Canada is just the second country after the US to recognise China's actions in Xinjiang as genocide.

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines transformed an emergency shelter for girls into a cozy home

    Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated an emergency shelter for girls using modern and feminine decor. The new home is playful and welcoming.

  • A bride wore a $17,000 wedding dress with hiking boots to her mountaintop elopement

    Jasmine and Scott Derris broke down the costs of their $56,000 elopement, from the bride's stunning dress to their custom-designed rings.

  • Boeing 777: Dozens grounded after Denver engine failure

    United Airlines and Japan's two main airlines suspend 56 planes after the incident over Denver.

  • The Swedish royal family owns more than a dozen palaces and residences across the country. Take a closer look at their properties.

    Their official residence is the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, a 600-room property that dates back to the 1600s.